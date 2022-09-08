Mercury Goes Retrograde On September 9th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

Mercury will go retrograde on September 9th in Libra and then Virgo, which may help us address unfair situations in relationships and harsh criticism of ourselves and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYzdp_0hmJQgpj00
Mercury Retrograde in Virgo and LibraImage by Author

Mercury Retrograde in Earth and Air Signs; take three!

We’re now at part 3 of 3 for the Mercury Retrograde triple feature in Earth and Air Signs for 2022.

This year Mercury enters its Regressive Cycle 4 times with 3 hybrids plus an Inverse Phase that’s entirely in one Sign.

We already had Retrogrades in this particular order Capricorn-Aquarius and Taurus- Gemini. That leaves this current one, the Virgo- Libra series, and Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn as the finale for 2022.

Regarding the two elements in this Retrograde, it will be essential to work on relationships with the Air portion and stability with the Earth section of this Inverse Cycle.

Also, we will have to work on issues about Cardinal-Mutable approaches.

Modes in Astrology involve how a Sign exerts itself, its reaction to its environment, and temperament quality. Also, the nature of these Signs plays a role in how things move in the world through initiation, solidifying, and ushering in change.

Libra is part of the Cardinal Modality and is an Air Sign, which signifies the beginning of the Fall Season. Energetically, Libra’s role is kickstarting a new phase of life, creating harmony, and seeking meaningful one-on-one relationships.

Virgo belongs to the Mutable Modality and is an Earth Sign that ushers in the end of summer. On an energetic level, Virgo deals with transitioning while preparing to adapt to a new season and stripping away what’s unnecessary.

Signs that will be more affected than others will be the Cardinal Modality, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 00-10 degrees of these configurations. And the Mutable grouping, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, within 24 to 29 degrees of this arrangement.

Mercury’s Retrograde Through Libra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okxaP_0hmJQgpj00
Mercury in Libraimage by author

With the Libra portion, we will work through how we approach one-on-one relationships and, in some situations, enter a new phase in a union. In other words, some relationships could undergo alterations if it lacks the balance to improve the situation surrounding a partnership.

Mercury was already in its Pre-Shadow Phase when it entered Libra, so from August 25th to September 9th, we will go back to themes of that period about relationships.

Last year Mercury was Retrograded in this Sign for the Full duration, so this could bring back some issues in Libra from October 2022 regarding fairness in relationship situations.

So, consider what has been happening in your relationships since the end of August.

  • Have situations in your dating life been more off-kilter than usual?
  • Are you experiencing turbulence in a committed relationship?
  • Has there been a lack of fairness that needs to be addressed?
  • Have you bottled-up emotions to keep the peace?
  • Have there been oppositional situations in platonic unions?
  • Realizing that some people would instead behave in a petty manner than address an issue?
  • Have there been issues with co-dependency that you’re trying to change?
  • Are situations building up to the point it’s created resentment?
  • Do you find yourself not speaking up when necessary, just to keep the peace?
  • Is passive-aggressive behavior starting to feel like covert aggression?
  • Are you realizing that some relationships in your life our only surface level?
  • Discovering where someone wasn’t being genuine with you?
  • Feeling like you were led on by superficial charm and now feel bait and switched by a cunning partner?
  • Has indecisiveness kept you stuck in an unhealthy position?
  • Have you been on the fence resulting in flip-flopping about a particular situation or relationship?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeP8T_0hmJQgpj00
Mercury Retrograde in Libra ChartSirius Software

These are just a few questions to reflect on because this energy will undoubtedly bring up relationship issues. Libra is about working on imbalances in life so we can have harmony.

Any tension brewing for a while tends to bubble up to the surface with this Retrograde for resolution. Therefore, this could feel like a full-circle conclusion regarding fairness in one-on-one relationships.

Co-dependency could be one of the issues that come up during this period. This may lead to problems where there’s a realization that you’ve lost your identity in a relationship due to being fully immersed in the union.

In partnerships, it raises a lot of awkward issues.

Shallowness could be another issue to come up during this period. There could be a realization that a romance is unsatisfactory because the connection is surface-level. Another way this could show up is through those who use superficial charm to get their way.

Resentment in relationships could lead to pettiness due to not speaking up about things that bothered us. Sometimes in Libra situations, we’re looking to keep the peace because we don’t want to deal with conflict. However, this creates animosity resulting in passive-aggressive behavior in our unions. As a result, this Retrograde could bring up bottled-up anger that needs to be resolved. So, this could help us understand under-the-radar payback or other subtle manipulation techniques.

Fakeness can be a topic that comes up during this period. In other words, this could expose situations with people who are nice to your face but are different behind the scenes. Also, this could be a situation where someone charming was buttering you up to get what they want, and now you’re seeing through their game.

Indecisiveness needs to be addressed during this Regressive Phase. Sometimes in Libra, we deal with the inability to decide about something because we want things to be fair, so this could be a period when you have to stick to a choice without flip-flopping.

The Libra cycle will be with us for a while since it spent a longer duration in the Shadow Period.

Even though this energy is harsh, it helps work out issues with our relationships.

Use this portion to bring fairness to your romantic unions, platonic relationships, partnerships, and networking peers.

Mercury’s Retrograde Through Virgo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwHj7_0hmJQgpj00
Mercury in Virgoimage by author

Because this is Virgo's natural pairing, this Retrograde portion will feel more potent. Planets in their Home Signs pack more of a punch, so this part could feel edgier. During this Retrograde, we will work on our relationship with adaptability.

Mercury went into its Shadow Phase at the end of Virgo around August 20th and stayed here until 8/25. On September 23rd, Mercury will Retrograde back into this Sign, causing us to revisit scenarios from that period.

Virgo's section of the Inverse Phase deals with orderliness, so try to think back to what’s occurred regarding our usefulness and the ability to make things ideal.

  • Has being a perfectionist stopped you in your tracks?
  • Is a lack of mindfulness holding you back from growth?
  • During this period, have you investigated ways to curb imposter syndrome?
  • Discovering that you need better time management?
  • Seeing how a lack of routine has created dysregulation in your life?
  • Reexamining the relationships in your life where you’re the giver but not receiving any back?
  • Beginning to realize it’s you need to pour energy back into yourself?
  • Learning why you can’t be a stickler when it comes to your regimen
  • Are you acquiring the ability to give yourself some leeway when circumstances aren't exactly as you'd like them to be?
  • Have you tried to find a way to balance your desire to help others while also taking care of yourself?
  • Understanding that people will work on themselves when they’re ready?
  • Has this been a period to review improperly handled documents, contracts, social media posts, or subscriptions you signed up for on impulse?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yon4G_0hmJQgpj00
Mercury Retrograde in Virgo ChartSirius Software

Virgo is a sign that meticulously examines every unattractive detail.

Succumbing to the demands of diligence could be an issue we examine during this Regressive Cycle.

Analysis paralysis could have left us immobile during the Shadow Period since August 20th. This Retrograde could be a time to work on not becoming caught up in minutia and learning how to be more flexible. As a result, you could finally understand why going over everything with a fine-tooth comb has diverted you off course due to fear things won’t be precise. So, please try not to berate yourself if anything isn't 110%.

On the flip side, this could be a wake-up period about reading the fine print and why we shouldn’t rush through essential details because it creates unnecessary inconveniences later. We might have to return to things where we overlooked the crucial points of a situation, contract, work project, or something we shared on social media.

Sometimes it’s the little things in Virgo, so it doesn’t have to be a document; the issue could be simple rather than severe. In other words, it could be something minuet like realizing a subscription you signed up for during the Shadow Period wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be, so now you must cancel the purchase.

Critical behavior could come back in a way we don’t like with others. With Virgo, we deal with a nitpicky side, but on the unhealthy end, we could face backlash for being overly judgmental, resulting in arguments with others.

Trying to improve others in our relationships could lead to misunderstandings with loved ones.

One of the issues in this energy is the need to make everything polished, which could result in complaining if something doesn't appear appetizing. Also, we have to be aware of being excessively critical of ourselves.

And, we have to ensure our routine is balanced. With Virgo, it’s all about having a necessary regimen, but if it veers off course from one extreme to another, this could be a time to find a way to harmonize our lifestyle.

So yeah, this Mercury Retrograde season in both Signs adds some variety to this planet’s already interesting Regressive Cycle.

Use this period season to work on discord in relationships and create healthy order to enhance your life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Mercury Retrograde# Virgo# Libra# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
24501 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 12th To 18th, 2022

In this week's astrology, Venus will make the most of the alignments that will force us to resolve concerns with our romantic and professional lives. Additionally, the Sun will be the second celestial body to participate in the majority of the transits, forcing us to improve our self-assurance and demeanor.

Read full story
2 comments

The Full Moon In Pisces Forecast September 10th, 2022

A Harvest Moon will occur in Pisces on September 10th, which could help us understand where we’re headed on a spiritual level. We have the Full Moon at 17 degrees of Pisces happening at 2:58 AM PST, which is 5:58 AM EST; check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring in your area.

Read full story
3 comments

This Week's Horoscope Forecast September 5th To 11th, 2022

This week, Mercury goes Retrograde, causing us to reevaluate our relationship issues and the perfectionism that's held us back. And the Full Harvest Moon in Pisces will also occur on September 10th, which may encourage us to have more faith in our intuition.

Read full story

Venus Goes Into Virgo On September 4th, 2022

Venus enters Virgo on September 4th, which will aid in identifying and resolving any issues with our love lives and financial affairs. “It’s not bad lighting. It’s the entire outfit that has to go!”

Read full story
5 comments

Mars Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On September 3rd, 2022

On September 3rd, Mars enters Pre Retrograde Phase, forcing us to consider how we act upon the Gemini themes, master flexibility, and deal with problems through stern dialogue.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 29th to September 4th, 2022

Venus will enter Virgo this week, encouraging us to think more critically about our relationships and finances. Additionally, Mars enters its Pre Shadow Retrograde Phase, bringing to light any unresolved Gemini-related issues in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

The New Moon In Virgo Forecast August 27th, 2022

The summer's final New Moon occurs in Virgo on August 27. Here's how it can get us started on a path to self-improvement that results in a better quality of life. Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 4 degrees of Virgo on August 27th at 1:16 am PST, which would be 4:16 am EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation occurs in your area.

Read full story
3 comments

Mercury Enters Libra On August 25th, 2022

A Pre-Retrograde Shadow Mercury will enter Libra on August 25. Here are some ways it can aid our romantic and professional life. Additionally, this Mercury could reveal the themes we might run into during its Regressive Cycle.

Read full story
5 comments

Uranus Retrograde Goes On August 24th, 2022

The last of the outer planets to go into Retrograde on August 24th. Here's why it can help us freshen up circumstances in our lives that have grown stale. It's essential to pause for a moment to determine a better solution to an old standing problem to upgrade your life.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022

This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.

Read full story
2 comments

The Sun Goes Into Virgo On August 22, 2022

Virgo Season starts on August 22nd and may provide us with the clarity we need to make sure we polish the unpolished portions of our lives. If it doesn't pass the white glove test, it's not clean.

Read full story
2 comments

Mars Goes Into Gemini On August 19th, 2022

Mars enters Gemini on August 15th causing us to take action in a versatile way. Also, this planet will be in the Sign of the Twins for the next 7/2 months due to Mars's upcoming Retrograde Cycle!

Read full story
2 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 15th to 21st, 2022

In this week's astrology, Mars enters Gemini, enabling us to multitask like a pro. In addition, due to the Mars Retrograde 2022 Cycle, this planet will spend nearly 8 months in Gemini.

Read full story
7 comments

Venus Goes Into Leo On August 11th, 2022

On August 11, Venus will enter Leo, giving us the confidence to seize more romantic and financial prospects. If you need a bit of razzle dazzle in your love life and career, you’re in luck because Venus is going into Leo.

Read full story
1 comments

The Full Moon in Aquarius Forecast August 11th, 2022

On August 11, there will be a Super Full Moon in Aquarius. Here's why it might be able to help you shake up your life and let go of old issues that have been holding you back. Hey, guys, we have the Full Blue Moon at 19 degrees of Aquarius on August 11 at 6:25 pm Pacific. That would be 9:25 pm Eastern; check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 8th to 14th, 2022

Venus enters Leo this week, assisting us in being more charismatic in both romance and work. Additionally, the Sun and Mars make up most of the Aspects resulting in a more vibrant and expressive tone.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercury Goes Into Virgo On August 4th, 2022

On August 4, Mercury will enter Virgo, allowing us to sharpen our focus and organize our thoughts and communications. But I have to interrupt this Sign Change announcement with another announcement.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 1st to 7th, 2022

Mercury enters Virgo this week, assisting us in being more astute. Additionally, most of the alignments are made by Venus, Mercury, and Mars, which causes us to concentrate on motivation, communication, love, and money.

Read full story

Jupiter Goes Retrograde On July 28, 2022

On July 27th, Jupiter will start moving retrograde. Here's why this could help us get back on track and pursue energetically beneficial possibilities. I’m open to seeking every opportunity imaginable; I just don't know how to start this journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy