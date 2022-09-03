Mars Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On September 3rd, 2022

On September 3rd, Mars enters Pre Retrograde Phase, forcing us to consider how we act upon the Gemini themes, master flexibility, and deal with problems through stern dialogue.

Mars with red stars image by author

Mars enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde!

“Wait, Mars goes Retrograde too?! I’ve only heard about Mercury being in Gatorade, haha.”

Oh yes, just like Mercury, Mars goes RX, as well as Venus. However, Mercury is the one that stands out in most people’s consciousness, even those who don’t follow Astrology.

Unlike a Mercury Retrograde, this planet’s Inverse Phase is rare, so its effects tend to be more potent. This is not to say Mercury is weak by any means, but the less frequent the Retrograde or celestial event, the more transformative its effects.

Also, Mars stays in Retrograde longer than Mercury due to its slower orbit. As a result, instead of 3 weeks like we would experience with Mercury RX, Mars will backtrack for 2 months.

Mars only goes Retrograde 7% of the time, so that’s approximately every 2 years. This planet was last in Retrograde from September 9th to November 14th, 2020. After that, Mars went into its Post Shadow RX until January 2, 2021. Additionally, the last Mars Retrograde was in its natural placement of Aries. I’m sure we all remember that period; it was definitely a weird time.

For the 2022-2023 Mars Regressive Period, it will enter its Pre-Shadow Phase on September 3rd, go into Retrograde on October 30th, then Station Direct on January 12, 2023, after we will be in Mars’s Post Shadow RX for 2 months until March 15th, 2023.

Currently, Mars is in Gemini, where it will retrace its steps for the entire Inverse Cycle.

Mercury is the depositor for Mars since it Rules Gemini, so it will play a role with the Mars Retrograde and vice versa. And interestingly, Mercury will go into its inverse Period while Mars is in Shadow RX, which will cause both planets' Regressive Phases to be more revved up than expected.

Mars went into Gemini on August 19th, so we at least had a few weeks of what this planet offers when it’s not Retrograde in this Zodiac Sign. After Mars goes Direct, it will remain in the Sign of the Twins until March 25th, 2023.

Zodiac Signs that will experience this Retrograde stronger than others are Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, between 5 and 27 degrees of these placements.

Collectively, if you aren’t being affected by this RX, you could see things play out on a societal level. Or observe shifts with those you’re close to who are being Transited by this Retrograde.

What Does A Pre-Shadow Retrograde Phase Mean?!

Mars Pre-Retrograde Shadow Chart Sirius Software

The Shadow RX Phase will give us a sneak peek at the next 7 1/2 months. Gemini themes will be reviewed throughout the following nine weeks during the Regressive Cycle, so pay attention to them.

Write down as many significant details as you can during this period.

A great way to see your specific Retrograde pattern during the coming weeks is to keep an eye out for repeatedly occurring incidents.

Here are some scenarios that could happen and how to recognize a pattern:

There can be a situation during the Shadow Phase of Mars Retrograde that causes you to learn why it’s essential to stand up for yourself.

On the flip side, this could be about learning how to communicate less aggressively.

A Mars Shadow Period could show us that we need to become more motivated and go after our aspirations.

Because this is a Mars Retrograde in Gemini; this could be about becoming more adaptable in the way you take action

A Mars RX in a Sign related to our thought process and communication could inflate mishaps with those situations.

Gemini governs how we understand data, language, and our local environment, so try not to make impulsive decisions out of frustration with these items.

This could be about hashing things out with immediate relatives, particularly sibling relationships.

The combination of Mars and Gemini might help us address harsh words, so we hold ourselves accountable for how we communicate.

It's crucial to pay attention during the Pre-Shadow Phase since Retrogrades force us to retrace our steps.

So, why not empower yourself by listing these themes down? That way, you’re prepared and know what to expect for this RX. So, for now, pay attention to Mars in Gemini situations in your life because they'll show up again by the end of October.

The Shadow Period is a time to halt and reflect on potential outcomes. Sure, It won't be easy, but it will help you recognize any trends that might start to show up in your life at that point.

Yes, September is starting with a bang, but let's use this to our advantage.

In the upcoming weeks, I will publish articles about what you can expect for Mars RX in Gemini, what this Retrograde means for your Sign, and a guide about this planet's Regressive Cycle no matter what Sign it's backtracking in at the moment.

Use this period to observe what’s occurring for you so you are better prepared for this long Retrograde Phase.

Important Dates To Remember: