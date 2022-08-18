This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 15th to 21st, 2022

In this week's astrology, Mars enters Gemini, enabling us to multitask like a pro. In addition, due to the Mars Retrograde 2022 Cycle, this planet will spend nearly 8 months in Gemini.

Sun in Space with blue clouds image by author

Hey guys, we have a busy week full of planetary Transits.

In this week's Astrology, Mars goes into Gemini and will be there for the next 8 months causing us to feel like we're multitasking on energy drinks. This is due to Mars's Retrograde cycle, so this planet will be in Gemini for an extended period. And for the next 7 days, we have Mercury and the Sun making up most of the alignments, causing our focus to fluctuate, communication issues, and ego-driven situations.

Monday could give us a disproportionately inflated sense of Self, with the Sun and Jupiter in a complicated alignment.

With this Transit, we could feel confident enough to go after opportunities even if we don't have what it takes to qualify. But our attitudes will be more puffed up than average, so it's easier to go for things that are out of your league. There's nothing wrong with that, of course, but due to the nature of this Aspect, we could feel disappointed when things don't go our way resulting in bruised egos.

This is not one of the hardest of Transits, but it does pronounce wafting levels of unjustified confidence for no reason, which could be frustrating. Therefore, it’s crucial to be mindful of our smug side; that way, we aren't coming off so arrogant that it ruffles other people's feathers.

Tuesday could be a day that helps us feel like we're busting through hard-to-solve problems with Mercury and Uranus in a Trine.

With this alignment, our minds could feel more focused than usual, so if there are complicated situations that require our attention, they will seem more manageable. We could have a breakthrough with a Transit like this, resulting in us getting out of creative blocks that have left us stagnant.

Communication will be very active on that day, so it could be a time to catch up with people and be social. And this is excellent for making plans, doing adventurous things, and even taking a moment to try new activities.

Wednesday’s vibes could bring on feelings of uncertainty about ourselves and others with the Sun making a Quincunx to Neptune. Also, this alignment tends to bring feelings of sleepiness to the air.

Because we live in a hustle and bustle society, it’s hard to take a moment to rest.

Honestly, there are times when we just need a break, so in some ways, this Transit pushes us to slow down.

However, feeling drained could lead to frustration. But, if you’re feeling depleted, try to find healthy ways to boost your energy levels so it doesn’t wear on your mind, body, and spirit. Also, set boundaries when necessary because this Aspect does bring out more scenarios with those who are emotionally heavy.

Motivation and confidence tend to be low with this alignment, so we might feel unclear about our life's direction and self-conscious.

At least on that same day, Jupiter will form a Trine with Venus, which helps us feel lucky and uplifts our moods.

A cheerful Transit like this is just what we need to fill the air with uplifting vibes.

Jupiter and Venus make it easier to let our hair down, be social, feel open to romance, and have a sense that lucks on our side. However, because this is an easygoing Transit, we will have to take action on opportunities presented to us if we want to reap the benefits.

Regarding love life concerns, a demonstrative tone could make it easier to be more affectionate during this Transit. This alignment makes it easy to get ultra-flirty and lay it on thick when it comes to romancing a POI “Person of interest” or someone you are currently with on a commitment level.

In platonic situations, this is excellent for connecting with people on the same wavelength as you who are worthy of your time. Enjoy this incredible energy.

Thursday could be a day to set limits with others and yourself when it comes to being too harsh.

Mercury will be in a Quincunx with Saturn causing us to be inwardly focused but in a way that's negative and riddled with self-doubt.

Try to cut yourself as much slack as possible because an alignment such as this makes it easy to go on a toxic thought loop. We could feel overly judgy on ourselves and others. Or deal with situations where individuals try to give unsolicited advice resulting in arguments and hurt feelings.

Harsh Mercury-Saturn Transits can also make you feel like some personal space from others is needed because you don't want to be interrupted by their troubles. And, since your inner dialogue can occasionally become toxic, use this time for self-care.

Friday could cause us to look at the ugly truth about our sense of self, relationships, finances, and self-worth.

A Sun-Pluto Aspect on the 19th might result in a day where egos need to be checked. This type of alignment pronounces the side of dominant people who need their ego fed, so try not to play into that sort of behavior.

On that same day, Venus and Neptune form a configuration that will cause us to face the facts about others and finances.

Venus, in this connection with Neptune, shows us where we've been in denial about a relationship that's not healthy. So even if you've been ignoring the signs that this situation isn't for you due to unscrupulous behavior, this day could make it difficult to let it roll off your back.

Finance-wise, we could understand where we've been too frivolous with money.

With an Alignment like this, we could feel off-kilter, so try to channel it properly through creativity. Do this by listening to music or things related to the arts and film during this Transit; if you tend to be sensitive to energies, set boundaries with others because this alignment tends to pronounce contact with opportunistic individuals.

Saturday will be anything but boring, with Mars entering Gemini for approximately 7 1/2 months.

That's Right; Mars will remain in Gemini until March 25th, 2023. This is due to the Retrograde Cycle of Mars. This celestial body stays in a Sign for about 6 weeks during its average speed. Therefore, a Regressive Cycle Mars takes about 6 to 8 months depending on what Sign it's moving through at the time.

At least the cool thing is we get to see Mars in our nighttime sky when it's on the other side of the Sun and closer to Earth, so get out those cameras and take some nice Astrophotography pictures.

Of course, I will talk more as the months go on about this Inverse Phase; considering we have a long stint in Gemini and a Backwards Motion that will occur, I promise to talk about this adnauseam.

Mars goes into the Pre-Shadow Phase on September 3rd, then will enter Retrograde on October 30th, on all Hallows Eve. This planet will leave its Regressive Cycle on January 12th, then move out of post Shadow on March 15th, 2023.

But, regardless of that, we have 2 ½ weeks of a fully functioning Mars in Gemini, so who's ready to take action regarding communication and intellect?!

With Mars in Gemini, we get the courage to speak up, be sociable, pursue intellectual endeavors, and reach out to those we have lost touch with for a while. Or finally, respond to that text message we left on red because our social and energetic bandwidth was lower during Mars in Taurus.

Mars in Gemini should be interesting because it gives us the stamina to be versatile. In other words, we could feel like we're back in Gemini Season, which helps us be more agile, multitask like a pro, and absorb data or other intellectual stimuli.

Of course, there are lower expressions of this Ingress.

Especially when it comes to following through with others, this is a hyper placement resulting in feeling jittery at times. Also, because of the nature of Gemini with Mars, we could be ultra-scattered, so it’s easier to veer off course, leading to flakiness.

And when it comes to moods, our tempers can be triggered fast. This placement is very forward, so be aware of tactlessness along with anger seeping out. But hey, at least we will be active regarding our communication and intellectual abilities.

Sunday brings in some uncomfortable alignments that will cause us to need more clarity and check our tempers.

Mercury will make an Opposition with Neptune, which might result in miscommunication and unclear thinking on that day.

It will be crucial to distinguish between what is based on reality and what is more your perception. Try to take a step back so you’re aware of the distinction between the impression created and what’s based on reality. Knowing this helps with deciphering difficult conversations. That way, you’re able to set boundaries with people who are intentionally being dishonest.

Lastly, Mars and Chiron will be in a complex Transit causing us to see why we need to work on our tempers. This could be a day where we see how it's working against us not to channel our anger constructively. On one end of the spectrum, we could be repressing how irritated we are at others resulting in it coming out wrong.

However, this could be a period to reflect on why we shouldn’t ignore the irritation we carry throughout our lives.

Vibes This Week

Transits Graph image by author

The next bunch of days will be a mixed bag in terms of the vibes.

At the beginning of the week, there's a smidge of solitude and mental energy, so we could feel slightly introspective.

From the 17th to the 18th, we have a mix of good luck, social, family, and friends mixed in with solitude. This day will be significant in terms of taking advantage of opportunities due to the fortunate and motivational vibes. Socially, even if you feel like staying to yourself, it could be challenging due to heavy communication from the family and friendship vibes along with other social energies.

The 19th to the 22nd has an odd mix of mental energy followed by psychic vibes, plus imagination and confusion. Because there are mixed bag energies, we could have moments when cognitively we feel up and down.

Because of the mix of psychic energy and confusion, our gut instincts will fluctuate.

Therefore, we could experience periods when our intuition guides us and others, where we can't decipher situations throughout the day due to feeling fuzzy. As a result, we could need to work hard to stay grounded.

This Weeks Transits

We have yet another week that's a mix of harmonious and complex so do your best to stay as balanced as possible.

Transits For Aug 15th to 21st:

8/15 Sun Sesquiquadrate Jupiter: A Disproportionate Sense Of Self

8/16 Mercury Trine Uranus: Coming Up With Solutions To Break Out Of Ruts

8/17 Sun Quincunx Neptune: Feeling Unsure Of Yourself

8/18 Venus Trine Jupiter: Feeling A Sense Of Luck

8/18 Mercury Quincunx Saturn: Being Too Harsh On Yourself

8/19 Sun Quincunx Pluto: Domineering Personalities

8/19 Venus Sesquiquadrate Neptune: Refusing To Accept Reality With Relationships And Money

8/20 Mars Enters Gemini: How To Take Action In A Versatile Way

8/20 Mercury Oppose Neptune: Miscommunication And Unclear Thoughts

8/21 Mars Sesquiquadrate Chiron: Learning Why Anger Works Against You

Use this week to find strategies to boost your confidence healthily and take breaks when you feel tired or unclear.

-Later guys