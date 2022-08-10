Venus Goes Into Leo On August 11th, 2022

On August 11, Venus will enter Leo, giving us the confidence to seize more romantic and financial prospects.

“Everything I touch turns to gold!”

If you need a bit of razzle dazzle in your love life and career, you’re in luck because Venus is going into Leo.

We leave the sentimental and romantic method of Venus in Cancer to a more passionate plus bold approach.

Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that this won't be an emotional or romantic experience because this combination is very ardent. However, it’s different than the way we experienced Venus in Cancer.

How romance is expressed with Venus in Leo is passionate, which is still based on emotion but fiery. Hence, we will get all of the fun and benefits of an in touch with its feelings, Venus, but on a grand demonstrative scale.

With this cheeky expression of Venus, we could feel more confident to go after opportunities in our love life and career. Therefore, feeling more courageous comes easier involving these areas of life.

Leo’s energy combined with Venus brings in a more extroverted and expressive tone, so over-the-top displays of affection won’t be in short supply.

The chances of going on summer adventures that lead to epic romances are higher than typical with Venus in Leo. Also, our need to head out for a night on the town for a dramatic date with someone special could feel more pronounced.

This allows us to take romance to the next level and be decadent in our restaurant choices.

If you’re single, this could be when you feel you need to rev things up in your love life. In other words, you could be craving a little more drama but in a good way regarding dating. Venus in Leo helps us seek more fun and leisure in our lives, so this could compel you to be more carefree about your dating experiences.

Also, this could be a period where you feel nervier and have no problem putting yourself out there. If you’ve been in your shell, this could be a period to be more open to dating again.

Or you could finally feel gutsy enough to approach your person of interest. You could just finally say,” You know what? Why not? Let's do this!”

Venus in Leo helps us put ourselves out there and realize the worst they can say is no, but if they do, it’s their loss. This doesn't have to be face-to-face, of course, but if there is someone with whom the attraction is mutual, this might be when you decide to put it out there.

Sometimes putting it out there is just texting, “Hey, want to go see this new band with me?”

Or “Hey, are you free Saturday? There’s a food truck fest going on; care to join?” So, it could be as simple as messaging someone where there’s a reciprocal attraction to get the ball rolling on dating one another.

Relationship-wise, intimacy and passion could get adventurous with you and your partner if you're committed. This could be a provocative and dramatic time regarding intimacy. Venus in Leo helps us feel more affectionate and brings on the bedroom heat. So, this could be lovely for just getting romantically expressive with someone special.

Venus has a lot to do with how we seek enjoyment and adorn ourselves, so this could be a time for shopping trips. Or even doing a shopping date romantically or with friends. There could be a need to revamp something, get bold with your style, and create a little more drama with your wardrobe or your hair.

We could be on a style hunt or even get strategic with some window shopping online to plan a wardrobe that gets us noticed.

Socially, our charismatic side could be in full swing. Giving and receiving attention comes easier with this energy. This is great for finally pouring attention into a relationship, a financial situation, or yourself. So, this could be a time of big compliments and tons of praise.

Money-wise, this is good for attracting the right opportunities to yourself.

Leo is very magnetic energy, so if you're looking to attract something based on your unique talents, this could be a convenient time. Under this influence, our resume might stand out above the rest. Also, this could be the energy of just attracting suitable financial situations to yourself.

However, there is a lower vibration that comes with this. And so, sticking to the financial part, this is the type of energy that can make you more over the top regarding your spending habits.

Again, this is a shopping spree sort of energy.

Therefore, try to be mindful of spending habits because once that dopamine hit is over, you might have bought something useless, resulting in wasted money. Also, there's a tendency to be more lavish in this energy, so if you're usually not the type to buy ultra-expensive items, it might cause stress after the fact. Of course, buy something nice, but try not to go overboard.

Regarding affection, we must be aware of wrongly bringing too much drama to our spouse or a dating situation.

Consequently, this could be dramatic energy when we're not getting our way regarding the attention we're looking for or the passion we're seeking. Sometimes people may not be on the same wavelength as you, so you have to wait for them to get to your level.

Praise is something we all need at times; however, in this energy, we could veer on the unhealthy side of wanting attention. Our worth is not determined by how other people perceive us, but this is the kind of energy that could inflate that need.

During this time, we could seek out ego boosts from others more than typical. It’s important to build yourself up without outside validation, so during this time, we can finally understand the importance of applauding ourselves and building inner confidence. And there is a tendency to feel entitled and like everyone owes us something, so that's something else that needs to be curved within this energy.

Venus is associated with our self-esteem and confidence. So, criticism could lead to combativeness.

Obviously, not all feedback is good; sometimes, you need to set limits on well-meaning input from others. However, there are times in life when something might be worth listening to from someone who is looking out for you. It’s crucial to be balanced when it comes to feedback from others, so try not to let your ego push away some beneficial advice.

Leo combined with Venus brings us many opportunities to express ourselves, so even with the lower expression, this is still a lovely opportunity.

Use this Ingress to take healthy risks to get yourself to the next level in love life and career.

-Later guys