Venus Goes Into Leo On August 11th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

On August 11, Venus will enter Leo, giving us the confidence to seize more romantic and financial prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDveO_0hBv5NXn00
Venus in LeoImage by Author

“Everything I touch turns to gold!”

If you need a bit of razzle dazzle in your love life and career, you’re in luck because Venus is going into Leo.

We leave the sentimental and romantic method of Venus in Cancer to a more passionate plus bold approach.

Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that this won't be an emotional or romantic experience because this combination is very ardent. However, it’s different than the way we experienced Venus in Cancer.

How romance is expressed with Venus in Leo is passionate, which is still based on emotion but fiery. Hence, we will get all of the fun and benefits of an in touch with its feelings, Venus, but on a grand demonstrative scale.

With this cheeky expression of Venus, we could feel more confident to go after opportunities in our love life and career. Therefore, feeling more courageous comes easier involving these areas of life.

Leo’s energy combined with Venus brings in a more extroverted and expressive tone, so over-the-top displays of affection won’t be in short supply.

The chances of going on summer adventures that lead to epic romances are higher than typical with Venus in Leo. Also, our need to head out for a night on the town for a dramatic date with someone special could feel more pronounced.

This allows us to take romance to the next level and be decadent in our restaurant choices.

If you’re single, this could be when you feel you need to rev things up in your love life. In other words, you could be craving a little more drama but in a good way regarding dating. Venus in Leo helps us seek more fun and leisure in our lives, so this could compel you to be more carefree about your dating experiences.

Also, this could be a period where you feel nervier and have no problem putting yourself out there. If you’ve been in your shell, this could be a period to be more open to dating again.

Or you could finally feel gutsy enough to approach your person of interest. You could just finally say,” You know what? Why not? Let's do this!”

Venus in Leo helps us put ourselves out there and realize the worst they can say is no, but if they do, it’s their loss. This doesn't have to be face-to-face, of course, but if there is someone with whom the attraction is mutual, this might be when you decide to put it out there.

Sometimes putting it out there is just texting, “Hey, want to go see this new band with me?”

Or “Hey, are you free Saturday? There’s a food truck fest going on; care to join?” So, it could be as simple as messaging someone where there’s a reciprocal attraction to get the ball rolling on dating one another.

Relationship-wise, intimacy and passion could get adventurous with you and your partner if you're committed. This could be a provocative and dramatic time regarding intimacy. Venus in Leo helps us feel more affectionate and brings on the bedroom heat. So, this could be lovely for just getting romantically expressive with someone special.

Venus has a lot to do with how we seek enjoyment and adorn ourselves, so this could be a time for shopping trips. Or even doing a shopping date romantically or with friends. There could be a need to revamp something, get bold with your style, and create a little more drama with your wardrobe or your hair.

We could be on a style hunt or even get strategic with some window shopping online to plan a wardrobe that gets us noticed.

Socially, our charismatic side could be in full swing. Giving and receiving attention comes easier with this energy. This is great for finally pouring attention into a relationship, a financial situation, or yourself. So, this could be a time of big compliments and tons of praise.

Money-wise, this is good for attracting the right opportunities to yourself.

Leo is very magnetic energy, so if you're looking to attract something based on your unique talents, this could be a convenient time. Under this influence, our resume might stand out above the rest. Also, this could be the energy of just attracting suitable financial situations to yourself.

However, there is a lower vibration that comes with this. And so, sticking to the financial part, this is the type of energy that can make you more over the top regarding your spending habits.

Again, this is a shopping spree sort of energy.

Therefore, try to be mindful of spending habits because once that dopamine hit is over, you might have bought something useless, resulting in wasted money. Also, there's a tendency to be more lavish in this energy, so if you're usually not the type to buy ultra-expensive items, it might cause stress after the fact. Of course, buy something nice, but try not to go overboard.

Regarding affection, we must be aware of wrongly bringing too much drama to our spouse or a dating situation.

Consequently, this could be dramatic energy when we're not getting our way regarding the attention we're looking for or the passion we're seeking. Sometimes people may not be on the same wavelength as you, so you have to wait for them to get to your level.

Praise is something we all need at times; however, in this energy, we could veer on the unhealthy side of wanting attention. Our worth is not determined by how other people perceive us, but this is the kind of energy that could inflate that need.

During this time, we could seek out ego boosts from others more than typical. It’s important to build yourself up without outside validation, so during this time, we can finally understand the importance of applauding ourselves and building inner confidence. And there is a tendency to feel entitled and like everyone owes us something, so that's something else that needs to be curved within this energy.

Venus is associated with our self-esteem and confidence. So, criticism could lead to combativeness.

Obviously, not all feedback is good; sometimes, you need to set limits on well-meaning input from others. However, there are times in life when something might be worth listening to from someone who is looking out for you. It’s crucial to be balanced when it comes to feedback from others, so try not to let your ego push away some beneficial advice.

Leo combined with Venus brings us many opportunities to express ourselves, so even with the lower expression, this is still a lovely opportunity.

Use this Ingress to take healthy risks to get yourself to the next level in love life and career.

-Later guys

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Leo# Venus Enters Leo# Horoscope# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
21387 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 8th to 14th, 2022

Venus enters Leo this week, assisting us in being more charismatic in both romance and work. Additionally, the Sun and Mars make up most of the Aspects resulting in a more vibrant and expressive tone.

Read full story
2 comments

The Full Moon in Aquarius Forecast August 11th, 2022

On August 11, there will be a Super Full Moon in Aquarius. Here's why it might be able to help you shake up your life and let go of old issues that have been holding you back. Hey, guys, we have the Full Blue Moon at 19 degrees of Aquarius on August 11 at 6:25 pm Pacific. That would be 9:25 pm Eastern; check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast August 1st to 7th, 2022

Mercury enters Virgo this week, assisting us in being more astute. Additionally, most of the alignments are made by Venus, Mercury, and Mars, which causes us to concentrate on motivation, communication, love, and money.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast July 25th to 31st, 2022

This week's Astrology brings in A New Moon in Leo that helps us recognize our specialness. Jupiter will Retrograde in Aries, causing the new journey we’ve started in May. Hey guys, we have another transformative week full of planetary Transits.

Read full story

Jupiter Goes Retrograde On July 28, 2022

On July 27th, Jupiter will start moving retrograde. Here's why this could help us get back on track and pursue energetically beneficial possibilities. I’m open to seeking every opportunity imaginable; I just don't know how to start this journey.

Read full story
1 comments

The New Moon In Leo Forecast July 28th, 2022

On July 28, 2022, there will be a New Moon in Leo. This is significant because it will teach us how to feel at ease in the spotlight. Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 5 degrees of Leo on July 28th at 10:54 am Pacific, which is 1:54 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast July 18th to 24th, 2022

The Sun and Mercury will enter Leo this week, allowing us to communicate and shine confidently. And Chiron's will go Retrograde, work on our healing journey. Hey guys, we have another transformative and jammed-packed week full of planetary Transits.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercury Goes Into Leo On July 19th, 2022

On July 19, Mercury will enter Leo, which may cause us to feel more passionately committed to our objectives and creatively enhance our intelligence. I’m at my best when I can truly express myself.

Read full story
5 comments

Horoscope For The Week Of July 11th to 17th, 2022

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury and Mars go into new Signs within minutes of one another. Mars will enter Taurus, which could help us take a more mellow strategy to get what we want in life. And Mercury goes into Cancer which will cause us to need emotional stimulation.

Read full story
3 comments

Venus Goes Into Cancer On July 17th, 2022

On July 17, when this planet enters Cancer, we might feel compelled to look for something more stable in our romantic relationships and professional endeavors. If you’re the type that’s looking for a good time and not the long haul, please swipe left!

Read full story
2 comments

The Full Moon in Capricorn Forecast July 13, 2022

On July 13, there will be a Super Moon in Capricorn; here is how it can assist us in setting stronger boundaries with ourselves and others so we can stop putting ambitions on hold.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast July 4th to 10th, 2022

Mercury and Mars enter new Signs this week, minutes apart from one another. Mars will move into Taurus, which may encourage us to adopt a more laid-back approach to achieving our goals. Additionally, Mercury enters Cancer, which makes us need emotional stimulation.

Read full story
4 comments

Mars Goes Into Taurus On July 4th, 2022

Here's why Mars entering Taurus on July 4th will help us slow down and take more thoughtful actions to live a softer life. Let’s take action in a sensible way. Mars going into Taurus is a definite vibe shift from the energy we experienced in the Spring of 2022. As Mars exits its Home Sign, Aries, the high-octane tone slowly leaves the atmosphere giving us mellower energy. Mercury will also change Signs within 23 minutes of Mars and go from Gemini to Cancer.

Read full story
2 comments

Mercury Goes Into Cancer July 4th, 2022

Mercury enters Cancer on July 4th, providing us the chance to develop our emotional intelligence. There’s nothing wrong with saying you care with a sentimental card. Since May, Mercury’s been in Gemini due to the Retrograde Cycle. But now, we get to move forward because this planet will enter Cancer.

Read full story

The New Moon In Cancer Forecast June 28th, 2022

The first New Moon in the summer happens in Cancer; here’s how it can help us understand the importance of emotional security. Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 5 degrees of Cancer on June 28th at 7:52 pm Pacific and 10:52 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring in your area.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For June 27th to July 3rd, 2022

Neptune goes retrograde this week, revealing the truth about fog. A Cancer New Moon could help us prioritize our personal lives. Hey guys, we have a busy, transformational week full of planetary Transits.

Read full story
1 comments

Neptune Goes Retrograde On June 27, 2022

The 3rd outer planet to go into Retrograde in 2022 is Neptune; here’s how it will help us work on being more realistic in our lives. Taking off our rose-colored glasses isn’t easy, but it helps us see the truth so we can move forward from unrealistic situations.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For June 20th to 26th, 2022

Cancer Season begins this week in Astrology, bringing a craving for connection and emotional stability. Venus enters Gemini, assisting us in mastering the skill of flexibility in our personal and professional lives.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy