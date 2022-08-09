The Full Moon in Aquarius Forecast August 11th, 2022

On August 11, there will be a Super Full Moon in Aquarius. Here's why it might be able to help you shake up your life and let go of old issues that have been holding you back.

Full Moon in Aquarius image by author

Hey, guys, we have the Full Blue Moon at 19 degrees of Aquarius on August 11 at 6:25 pm Pacific. That would be 9:25 pm Eastern; check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Our Second Super Moon of the Summer Season is here!!!

And this happens to be called a Sturgeon Moon.

August’s Full Moon got its name from Native Tribes/ Ancient people who noticed an abundance of these fish in lakes and rivers during this time of year. In many ways, it was like a massive bounty of fish to be gathered at this peak time for tribes and those living in these regions at the time.

Spiritually, this could be when things are becoming more readily available for you to harvest. In other words, if you’ve been waiting for something to come in for you, this could be when you get more than expected due to a situation being backed up or interest accrued.

Energetically, this is a strong Moon.

Chart rulers Uranus and Saturn have been in a Square on and off for a little over a year. This creates tension due to this long-standing alignment about being at a tug of war. These energies could create discomfort if we aren't balanced about changing what's no longer viable. But also, we need to ensure that there’s a steady foundation and retain the useful things in our lives.

Uranus is forming a connection to Pluto while in complicated configurations to the Lunar Nodes, bringing to our attention what needs to be shifted.

An Aspect Pattern called a Grand Fixed Cross has been going on for the last 3 weeks, emphasizing where we need to make changes. We may feel as though something stagnant is suddenly released. Throughout this lunation, we could feel compelled to change circumstances that have accumulated for some time.

With the ancient Ruler Saturn also participating in that Aspect Pattern while in harsh alignments to Jupiter and Mars, we could act impetuously about making changes. Of course, things need to be resolved; however, ensure you’re doing this methodically; otherwise, it could cause more stress than necessary.

As far as the Moon goes, it’s making challenging alignments to the Sun, The Lunar Nodes, Mars, and Saturn, which could put a gloomy tone into the air. With these planets connecting like this to the Moon, our emotions might fluctuate, leading to burnout because we feel overwhelmed.

Luckily, other Transits occur during this lunar event that is harmonious with Venus connecting to Jupiter and Neptune. Also, Mars is in balanced connections to Neptune and Pluto, which will bring in some mitigation to the heavier alignments.

Zodiac Signs that will feel this Full Moon on a deeper level than others will be Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius between 16 to 26 degrees of these placements.

Vibes For The Aquarius Full Moon

Transits Graph Sirius Software

The vibes on the graph are primarily favorable.

Much of this concerns the mix of Transits occurring during this lunation. Some of the planetary Transits won’t be connecting with this Moon, which could mitigate some of the harsher tones from this lunar event.

Psychically, this could be when we feel more extra sensory than typical. Over the next few days, we could have vivid dreams, moments when our intuition is spot on, and feel inspired. This could be a period where our gut instincts intuitively lead us to something we’re trying to resolve.

Romance is also high on the chart, so this could be a period where things rev up in your love life. What’s interesting about this is Aquarius is not associated with romantic things, so the fact that this is happening during a Full Moon in this Sign is interesting.

There are low-grade amounts of emotional sensitivity, solitude, social, ambition, good luck, imagination, and confusion. For this reason, we could have minimal mood fluctuations that aren't harsh, but they are annoying to some degree.

By the 13th, our mental energy spikes up along with drive and ambitious vibes, which could lead to feeling like we finally have some momentum. So, this could be a day of taking action on things requiring energy and focus.

Full Moon in Aquarius Checklist

During these lunar events, it’s a good idea to go back and review things you’ve worked on over the last 6 months when we had a New Moon in a Particular Sign. In other words, during New Moons, we look at what attributes of a Sign we would like to adopt.

That way, when we get to the Full Lunar Cycle in that exact Zodiac placement, we can see if there was progress made, what needs to be tweaked, or the things we need to delete from our lives.

Think about where you were back on January 31st.

What kind of Aquarius themes were you trying to incorporate into your life?

Are you now on a smooth trajectory, does something still need to be corrected, or are you ready to move forward with Aquarian energy in your life?

Here are some key things to ask yourself and to think about when it comes to Aquarian matters in your life:

Considered the kind of internal revolution you have experienced?

Learned the art of healthy detachment in all of your relationships?

Learning how to distance yourself from unhelpful emotions?

Are you working on being more of a team player?

Understanding the importance of networking with the right people and not just anyone?

Do you have any desires or dreams that, despite your best efforts, are now immovable, forcing you to change your course?

Where in your life have you pushed past your comfort zone to gain more?

Have you worked on being more spontaneous?

Are you learning to embrace change?

Starting to realize that conventionality is keeping you stuck in a mundane existence?

Has this been a period of realizing there's more to life and it's time to pursue something better?

Have you slowly started to take more chances?

Working on upgrading your present situation?

Was this a period where you finally embraced who you are no matter what others think?

Finally, allowing others to see your quirkier side in favor of more authentic relationships?

Connecting with those who are like-minded and accept you fully?

Has this been a period where you’ve had many breakthroughs on how to move beyond your limits?

Are you creating relationships of substance with higher mind individuals?

Has this been a period where you thought about how you can help others?

Have you felt more compelled to join a worthy cause?

Are you connecting with your humanitarian side?

Aquarius is the Sign that helps us find inventive ways to get out of our comfort zone.

Our focus goes on moving beyond our old routines.

Aquarius energy shows up in our lives when we are sick and tired of being sick and tired.

As a result, we start feeling eager to make overhauls to our situations. Aquarius energy urges us to put ourselves out there again and take some risks that will upgrade our circumstances. We go back to the things we put on hold due to life getting in the way and start finding ways to go after dreams we thought were impossible.

These are periods when we're willing to change things up and just let our hair down.

We experience breakthrough moments in this energy. Hence, if anything seemed impossible, this Sign helps us have that eureka moment to give us a solution to a situation that seemed unresolvable.

These breakthrough moments show us how to revolutionize our lives. Therefore, this could have been a period when we look at how to take our existing circumstances and improve them.

Our confidence levels become more substantial so we can pursue the things we put on the back burner. This Sign reconnects us with the authentic self that we’ve suppressed to make others comfortable.

Also, we learn how being self-conscious due to how we view our persona has slowed us down, so it’s time to get secure being ourselves. So, this could have been a period of getting comfortable in your own skin and embracing who you are unapologetically.

With this Sign, we realize the importance of socializing and having an inner circle of our own. In other words, during these times, we seek out others who are like-minded so that we can create supportive relationships. We all need our core group of people to feel like we have a community.

Therefore, on a social level, this could have been when you made more of an effort to reach out to old friends, gain new ones, or join groups with individuals with whom you can share ideas because your hobbies are aligned.

And, with this energy, we look at how we can make the world better by pitching in and helping our fellow man. Aquarius is all about how we can better society, so this could have been a period of volunteering, assisting a worthy cause, or lending a helping hand to others.

Full Moon in Aquarius Themes

Full Moon in Aquarius Chart Sirius Software

Aquarius is all about how we can move past the things that are no longer working so we can upgrade our lives.

Here’s a checklist of Aquarius topics that could help you:

If you’ve been observing situations before taking action, make your move based on data. If the information supports it, then move forward, but if it leads to faulty results, let it go

This is a time to work on what’s causing you to disassociate

Bust out of your comfort zone because it's now become a rut

Look at the areas of your life that are stuck because they're long overdue for an overhaul

Let go of the need for everyone to like you; it will free you from caring what others think.

Don't betray or shrink yourself so that others will accept you.

Now that you've completed a considerable journey take a moment to enjoy a mini side quest that's fun and easy on you

Sure, it's easier to be accepted, but you get to live an epic life because you didn’t fall into the trappings of conventionality.

Always stay connected with your innovative side even if others aren't ready for your vision.

Being ahead of your time is always in style.

Stay connected with your higher perspectives and genius side

Develop the skill of being a calm, detached person in circumstances where emotions are not beneficial.

Keep your uniqueness since your own independence is everything.

Never betray yourself for anyone, and stay true to who you are.

Connect with others on the same wavelength as you because having a crew of like-minded people is crucial

Re-establish relationships with those you've lost contact with, such as your friends and those you consider your soul family.

Remember, even if you feel like you don't fit in, there are individuals who are ready to embrace you for your uniqueness,

There's a special place for everyone in the collective to thrive and connect with others who vibrate the same frequency.

With Aquarius, the right vibe that fits who you are is everything; use this Full Moon to liberate yourself and be detached from unnecessary drama.

- Later, guys!!