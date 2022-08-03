Mercury Goes Into Virgo On August 4th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

On August 4, Mercury will enter Virgo, allowing us to sharpen our focus and organize our thoughts and communications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtMgO_0h2TjcMJ00
Mercury in Virgoimage by author

But I have to interrupt this Sign Change announcement with another announcement.

Mercury will go into its Pre-Shadow Retrograde at the very end of Virgo on August 24th. What this means is this typically clear as a bell placement will come with some mental fog later in the month.

In the meantime, we get to enjoy the vibes of Mercury and Virgo, which could help us strengthen our analytical skills.

With this combination, we gain the stamina to focus on things that require attention to detail. The great thing about this energy is if you must clear your mind and focus on a specific task, Virgo has you covered. Because this Sign is excellent at focusing on the details, we will gain powers of concentration to take care of tedious tasks and use our fine motor skills to fix the small things.

Mentally, complexities become solvable with more precision than usual.

Since this energy is about making tweaks until they’re perfect, this would be a great time to polish anything that needs a tune-up. If your resume needs a revamp, this energy will help you take out what's unnecessary. This could also be a time to refine the way you present yourself.

One of the reasons for this is our powers of observation are stronger. Virgo has an eye for detail that can examine the little things that get past most people. Therefore, this will be helpful in whatever we’re trying to fix, create, and use better judgment about situations or our personal life.

Discernment is crucial in life, not just with people but with other situations.

In Virgo, we need to make sure something passes the white glove test before accepting it, so things that typically get past us won't be an issue. This could be when you’re going through everything with a fine-tooth comb to ensure it won't become an issue later.

Seeing things for what they are and understanding the facts and patterns in certain situations could help us prevent unnecessary issues. With this energy, it’s easier to create a plan that brings us through the best route, so it doesn’t become a problem down the line.

Stimulation-wise, we will need to fill our minds with data and be of use to feel fulfilled. In other words, Mercury in Virgo needs mental stimulation to make the most of its time, so this isn’t the kind of Ingress that enjoys just sitting around and vedging.

Research mode will be a total mood during this Ingress. We could feel mentally stimulated through learning, gathering information, problem-solving, doing detail-oriented things, and acts of service. This is a fantastic time to work on your craft and become sharper at what you do.

Virgo is a sign of routine and being intentional with how we live our lives. So, our urge to be on a schedule or get back on a regimen will be stronger than typical. As a result, mentally, we gain the patience to create a plan we can stick to for the long haul.

We feel compelled to improve everything in this energy. Our thoughts go into what we can do to enhance our situations. In this energy, we get pleasure in smoothing out the rough edges.

Because of the ability to take what's useful and discard the unacceptable, it’s easier to tweak our habits under this influence. In other words, if you've been looking for a way to gain control over unhealthy patterns that hold you back, this will be a perfect time.

Generally, Virgo times help us notice what needs polishing. Our tolerance becomes low for unsightliness so refining the janky things is crucial.

Socially, people tend to come across as more refined.

Communication-wise, individuals tend to be more mannerly within this energy. Now, this is not to say others won't get out of pocket, but Virgo energy helps us mind our manners. This energy helps us be more concerned with how we present ourselves and deliberate about speaking to others.

Because this is an intentional Sign that thinks about how it’s impacting everything and everyone, conversations become more purposeful. We become more concerned with bringing value to others than making everything about ourselves.

Also, our judgment is sounder for making decisions which aids in better discernment.

Virgo's ability to sift through what’s satisfactory from unsatisfactory will be helpful for not trusting others blindly and making proper decisions. Virgo is a sign that looks at everything with a fine-tooth comb and ensures the unsightly things won't be a problem down the line.

Even though this Ingress is excellent for helping us get it together, there is a lower expression.

Try to be aware of falling into the trappings of perfectionism. Perfect gets in the way of good enough in this energy. We become connected with our type A personality overall. So, if something's not 110%, please don’t beat yourself up.

Over-analyzing could be an issue with this energy. Try to curb your anxiety because that could come up if things are not perfect. If our routine isn't on track, we could also feel out of sorts. Be aware of becoming too compulsive about a healthy lifestyle as well.

Imposter syndrome becomes a massive issue with Mercury in Virgo. Our inner dialogue becomes harsh, leading to becoming our own worst critics. Another thing with this is we need to remember not to neglect our own needs. This Sign is excellent for uplifting others, but we become more critical when it comes down to us.

So yeah, this energy can be intense.

Still, the positive attributes of this ingress ultimately outweigh the complex.

Let’s stay balanced, so we can capitalize on all the positive qualities Mercury in Virgo has to offer.

-Later guys

Important Dates To Remember:

  • Enters Pre-Shadow Retrograde 8/24/22
  • Stations Retrograde 9/9/2022
  • Goes Out Of Retrograde 10/2/22
  • Leaves Post Shadow 10/16/22

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
20351 followers

