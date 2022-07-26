The New Moon In Leo Forecast July 28th, 2022

On July 28, 2022, there will be a New Moon in Leo. This is significant because it will teach us how to feel at ease in the spotlight.

New Moon in Leo image by author

Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 5 degrees of Leo on July 28th at 10:54 am Pacific, which is 1:54 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

We’re rolling into the peak of summer with a New Moon in Leo.

Even though this lunation has its challenges, it’s great for starting something in your life that puts you at the forefront. A fresh lunar cycle in this confident Sign could give us the boost we need to tap into our creativity, uniqueness, and magnetic side.

The Chart Ruler is the Sun which is Leo’s planet of rulership.

The Moon is making a Trine with Jupiter, which could help us look at the brighter side even if things seem edgy. Mostly, it’s making decent alignments, along with the Moon, which is Conjunct with the Sun. However, the other alignments occurring during this lunation could cause some uncomfortable moments.

With the Sun and Moon, they are coming off of a separating Opposition from Pluto, which could cause us to consider why we need to continue to work on our coping skills. During this time, we have a Leo Stellium, “3 planets or more in a Sign,” creating a ton of vibrancy in this energy.

But one of the Planets in Leo is making a high impact energetically, which happens to be Mercury.

Due to this celestial body being at a higher degree than the other planets in the Leo stellium, it’s connecting with other heavenly bodies in a complex way.

Mercury will be in an Opposition to Saturn, which could cause communication to be harsh. Also, we won’t feel so receptive to others bombarding us with their emotions.

A New Moon is about creating something fresh in your life, and we might need time to ourselves to do so. Therefore, our need for contemplation will be necessary to create a new game plan for ourselves.

Also, this planet of communication and the way we think, Mercury, is Squared with Mars, Uranus, and the Lunar Nodes, causing unpredictability. This combination is creating an Aspect Pattern because of the Signs the planets are in at this time.

Because of the nature of Fixed Signs, this lunar event could bring to our attention the situations that have been building up that need a release. Therefore, this could be a moment when we’re taking care of things that have piled up, so this could be an overwhelming experience.

Signs feeling this New Moon the most will be of the Fixed nature, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius between 00 and 10 degrees of the Fixed Signs.

Leo New Moon Vibes

Transits Graph Sirius Software

The vibes on the graph are minimal; however, they bring a bit of intensity to this lunar event.

Solitude is high on the graph, which is not the type of energy expected for a fun Sign like Leo.

Emotional sensitivity is also prevalent, which could cause us to feel edgier than typical.

One of the reasons we’re getting these not-so-stellar vibes is due to the Aspect Pattern from Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, and the Lunar Nodes. These energies will cause us to need a moment to collect ourselves and resolve long-standing problems that were way overdue to be fixed.

New Moon In Leo Reflective Questions

New Moons are about starting something fresh and taking the positive qualities of the Sign it’s associated with to start our journey.

Let’s face it; starting a personal voyage isn’t easy.

New beginnings aren’t always a bed of roses.

We often experience intense emotions when making alterations to our life. New Moon cycles like this one push those feelings to the surface because of the harder Transits around this lunation.

However, even with the complex alignments occurring during this Moon, this is an excellent place to start if you want to incorporate more Leo energy into your life.

Think about what you want to obtain in the next 6 months regarding Leo’s energy?

Here’s how you can weigh out your options in Leo:

Are you ready to let your artistic expression shine?

Have you reached a point where you’re ready to level up your situation?

Is this a time when you’re ready to have more dignity?

Preparing to be in the driver’s seat of your life?

Looking to channel a more regal way of being?

Ready to boost your confidence?

Learning that modesty isn’t getting you anywhere, and you deserve the opportunity to show off?

Are you seeing that it’s time to take credit for your hard work?

Are you ready to stop blending in and let your talents be known?

Are you beginning to realize you can no longer be in the background?

Looking to become more courageous in your life?

Ready to have a passionate romance rather than one that lacks warmth?

Understanding that mundane life isn’t for you?

Have the urge to be more dynamic and participate in things that build your stamina?

Are you at a point where you need to take more risks in life?

Deciding to take more pride in yourself?

Learning the importance of self-expression?

Ready to attract loyal people in your life because you’re tired of one-sided relationships?

Are you seeing how untrustworthy people hold you back?

Do you want more excitement in your life?

Are you looking to be at the center of things for a change?

Ready to add a good kind of drama to your life?

Wanting to train yourself to only open your heart to those who have earned it?

Understanding that it’s okay to want luxurious things?

Ready to attract your own adoring fans?

Leo’s energy is about being more joyous.

In this Sign, we learn the importance of having an epic life where we stand out for being distinctive. Leo teaches us why it’s not always a good idea to fit in. We begin to realize why it’s essential to celebrate our best qualities. This is how we develop a winning mentality because we deserve to be victorious in our lives.

Being more confident in our abilities helps us achieve what we want and recognize that we deserve better. In Leo, carrying out these feet’s means it’s time to get a pat on the back, praise, and admiration for our originality.

With this Zodiac Sign, we begin to understand the importance of bringing playfulness into our lives.

Otherwise, things become too severe, boring, and robotic. Therefore, if life has been dull and you’re ready for something more thrilling to happen in your world, this Sign is a great place to start.

During this New Moon, consider what kind of good drama you would like to attract to your life.

In other words, good drama isn’t about fighting; it’s about being lively.

Having that sort of aliveness comes from incorporating romance into your life. Bringing a sense of humor and theater into your world is crucial to making time for shenanigans and comedic antics.

This is the kind of energy where being a passenger in our life is not an option. So, with the aid of Leo, we take a considerable risk, engage in activities that align with our passions, tap into our creative talents, are self-assured, and have healthy pride.

Because Leo is about coming from a place of authenticity, it’s important to use this energy to let our hearts guide us. This is why others find this energy so magnetic; you can’t help but be drawn in by Leo’s realness, regality, and unabashed humor. So, embrace who you are with no apologies.

And this is about being in touch with the generous nature of this Sign. Therefore remember to give to yourself and those you consider worthy.

That way, by the time we get to the Full Moon in Leo on February 5th, 2023, you’ll be able to embrace your self-expression.

Themes For The Leo New Moon

New Moon in Leo Chart Sirius Software

This fabulous New Moon will help you feel mighty if you’re ready to roar.

Here’s a Leo checklist to get you started:

It’s crucial to put yourself first at times as long as it isn’t stepping on anyone’s toes.

It would be best if you put your happiness above others’ opinions

You’re talented and deserve accolades for your extraordinary skills

Try to be the main character for a change; you genuinely deserve to be the star of your own show

Be the example of what inward and outward confidence should look like

It’s essential to validate yourself

Learn how to accept compliments from others who appreciate your radiance

Competing with yourself is better than creating rivalries

Take this time to create a healthier outlet in your life

Build the confidence to accept what’s rightfully yours

It’s essential to be an active participant in your life

Take your moment in the Sun; don’t let it pass you by

Channel your more audacious side

Reclaim your voice and let others bask in your excellence.

Be generous with yourself and those who deserve it

Take your romantic situations to the next level and be more carefree

Recreation is essential to get out there and be more playful in your life

Work on attracting different kinds of prosperity and connect with your opulent side

It’s time to let your creativity sore and become inspired to work on your passions.

Upgrades are a necessary part of life, so don’t feel ashamed for wanting something more than you’re experiencing.

Separate yourself from the crowd; it’s time to stop blending in and show the world why you’re fabulous.

Don’t dull your shine to make others comfortable because the ones who will appreciate it would never ask you to dim your light.

Be okay with getting recognized for your extraordinary abilities.

Use these next 6 months to build yourself up so you can feel worthy of a prosperous life.

Enjoy this lovely regal energy.

-Later guys