The Sun Enters Leo On July 22nd, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

On July 22, the Sun enters Leo, which should make us feel confident, outgoing, artistic, and magnetic. Additionally, this change in Zodiac Sign enables us to express our regal side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEXWC_0gmwqBPm00
Sun in Leoimage by author

I’m just me; I can’t help if others are so magnetized to my vibes!

Welcome to Leo Season 2022

And Happy birthday, Leos; it’s your time to be in the spotlight.

As we leave the cozy, emotional, plus protective vibes of Cancer, we change the tone to a playful, creative, and bold style of Leo.

Mercury went into Leo a few days ago, allowing us to pregame before the official party when the Sun enters this regal Zodiac Sign.

Now that the Sun has come into this place, we will feel the lively expressiveness of this Sign. This will further amplify the passionate, extroverted social vibes that make Leo unique.

Let’s face it; we could use the joy of Leo right now.

Leo Season helps us take the time to admire ourselves and realize we deserve to be appreciated by others.

Sometimes our confidence puffs up healthily; of course, there is an unhealthy side, which I will get to at some point. The urge to get dolled up and be seen becomes stronger. Our egos will gain more gratification than average from being at the center of things.

Either way, we will want to be where the action is and places that give us a dopamine hit for having all eyes on us. Going to exciting hangouts and soaking up the atmosphere will be a total vibe.

Catching FOMO “Fear of missing out” often happens in Leo Season, so our need to be where the thrills are taking place will be higher than average. This Zodiac Sign is about being in the right places, like trendy but luxurious restaurants, on an incredible vacation, shopping at stylish stores, and having fabulous parties.

I talked about creativity in another article about Mercury entering this Sign.

Of course, the Sun translates differently than Mercury in Leo but having both celestial bodies here gives us an extra dose of colorful inventiveness. Mercury is all about mental and communicative self-expression. The Sun in Leo’s creativity is about the self, identity, ego, and how we become energized, shine, and vitality.

You are the artwork in this Sign because it’s about shining brightly and being recognized for your uniqueness. This is not to say that in Leo, we won't have the urge to do art because that happens to be another talent of this Sign, but we will feel the need to be a focal point.

Expressing ourselves becomes more critical with Leo's energy.

This is because Leo is about creative self-expression and standing out for our uniqueness and talents. Leo is a very inventive Sign. Sometimes it’s through literal art; other times, this flair could manifest through our clothing, hair, the way we entertain, our home, and the food we cook.

And this translates into that type of creativity.

Most Leo’s are known for their fabulous mane. The Sun Transiting this Sign puts a Leo influence in the air over the next month, so some of our expression might go towards our hair. During this period, we could have an urge to add some va-va-voom to our tresses. Or, if it’s not our locks, we might feel tempted to liven up our wardrobe.

We're only in July, but this could look like preparing your Fall wardrobe. So, changing up your look mid-summer or scoping out new threads for your Fall attire could happen.

Creativity could be poured into your homes.

The urge to be social will be massive; this could look like inviting people over and throwing a shindig with oodles of flair. With this inspiring Leo energy, we tend to feel extra festive and create get-togethers full of panache.

If you’ve felt stagnant and overwhelmed for a bit, this is your time to let go of your worries and utilize the rest of summer. Socially, we just want to let our hair down, so our playful side will be in full effect. With Leo, we tend to do things dramatically, so this could be planning trips or adventures on a grand scale.

The Sun Transiting through Leo helps us express ourselves without fear. As a result, we feel self-assured in social situations. Openness with others becomes more effortless.

Romantically, this energy helps us step up our game. Also, because of the massive dose of confidence, embracing your magnetic side is easier, and drawing others to your love life is more accessible.

We become better at speaking from our heart, so this might be a period when you’re more demonstrative in love than usual. In Leo's energy, we don’t feel weird about expressing our feelings, so this could be a period of being warm, generous, and affectionate to others.

Courage and enthusiasm are not a big issue in this energy. Leo's energy helps us adopt a winner's attitude. This Fire Sign encourages us to take a dynamic approach, feel more ambitious, and be self-assured regarding what we want in life.

There are moments when we unexpectedly feel a push to go after the things we’ve wanted that were on the back burner. Or, we weren’t ready to pursue them due to apprehension regarding the pressure of being center stage. So, this Leo Season might help you accept a role that puts you in front of others, even if it is somewhat scary.

During this period, find healthy ways to stand out and show off your talents. Do this in a manner that’s comfortable for you, of course, so you aren’t feeling overwhelmed. However, it’s crucial not to fade to the background and walk away from opportunities that will benefit you.

And, of course, a lower vibration happens anytime a planet goes into a Sign.

Self-aggrandizement can be an issue within this energy. It’s perfectly fine to feel puffed up healthily, but there is a point when it can turn into conceit. We must be aware of coming off too pompous because it is easy to slip into arrogant behavior in this energy.

Grandiosity can turn into talking in a braggadocio’s way, causing others to feel drained and annoyed by us. Dramatic behavior tends to result in arguments due to others feeling as though we believe we’re superior to them. We also must be mindful of trying to make everything about ourselves and dominating others because we want the floor.

Our ego needs tend to become strong in this energy, so be aware of attention-seeking antics.

Attention-seeking behavior has to be balanced out because it can cause us to feel bad about ourselves when we don't get the applause we believe we deserve. We must watch our sense of entitlement and be reasonable when we're not getting rewarded.

Pridefulness and our tempers need to be monitored under this energy. Our egos tend to get higher, so we need to make sure we aren’t being disrespectful to others because they seem beneath us. Even though it takes a little longer to get angry in this energy, tempers can be ferocious when they finally come out with Leo’s shadow side.

Leo season will be fun regardless of the complex side of this Ingress.

Use this magnificent energy to level up your summer in an opulent way.

-Later guys

