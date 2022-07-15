Venus Goes Into Cancer On July 17th, 2022

On July 17, when this planet enters Cancer, we might feel compelled to look for something more stable in our romantic relationships and professional endeavors.

Venus in Cancer Image by Author

If you’re the type that’s looking for a good time and not the long haul, please swipe left!

After a month of leaving our options open in our relationships and career, now could be the time to get serious about our personal life because Venus will head into emotional connection, seeking Cancer on July 17th.

It’s a bit easier to wear your heart on your sleeve under this Transit; Venus in Cancer could put a tone in the air that feels more love story-esk rather than a Romcom like we had when this celestial body was in Gemini.

Romantically, this is great if you're looking for something serious.

Casual flings need not apply under this alignment because the urge for a committed relationship will be more crucial than hooking up with someone just to take the edge off.

If you’re single, Venus in Cancer could put you in a better position to meet those looking for a meaningful experience. With this energy, you’ll feel ready to leave behind the first-date-only types and head toward someone who’s a sure thing.

Mindset-wise our attitude slowly shifts about hanging out with someone if it’s going nowhere.

Low-quality dating will be a deal-breaker with this energy. Venus in Cancer shows us why we deserve someone who will put effort into us romantically. Our priorities go into looking for consistency, so if a person of interest is unreliable, we could lose interest in them. Therefore, saying no to those offering nothing more than Netflix and chill becomes easier. As a result, dating-wise, our focus goes on finding someone who's worthwhile.

For people in relationships, things could feel very romantic and sentimental, along with totally mushy.

Expressing our feelings and being more emotionally available within the relationship becomes second nature in this energy. Therefore, we could be more open than typical about having deep talks that bring intimacy to the next level.

We get the urge to pick up thoughtful gifts and other things our partner enjoys. Our sappy side becomes supercharged with this sort of Venus. During this Ingress, we could also have the urge to create new traditions in our relationships because Cancer rules those types of sentiments.

Cancer combined with Venus brings our romantic life to a charming but cool place.

Going out on dates turns classy with this energy. We could seek out dating adventures that are ardent and fun. It also brings ideas for great dreamy dates like dining at places you normally don’t frequent because they’re over the top. And by over the top, it’s the kinds of dates where you do the most regarding romantic gestures. It could feel like the dates people in the movies go on because it’s very demonstrative.

In the case of platonic relationships, there will be an emphasis on family or friends like relatives, so it’s an excellent time to get social with the people you care about and reconnect. We get the urge to surprise people we care about by picking up their favorites or accessories. This could be a time to just do the little things for them and vice versa.

Another thing with this placement is that we could find ourselves wanting to care for other people’s needs. Cancer energy is about nurturing the ones we support and ourselves. However, please set healthy boundaries when it comes to love life and money because this could cause the urge to connect so deeply you aren’t paying attention to warning signs.

Energetically, Cancer deals with the past, and combined with Venus; this could bring us back to things we enjoyed. Reminiscing about your current relationship with your partner could be a feel-good topic. People tend to think about a prior relationship, or those with romantic ties come back to resolve unfinished business.

With this Ingress, we could feel more inclined to go after opportunities that offer more stability.

In the case of finances and career, this energy is more concerned with emotional security than material. However, this doesn’t mean you will forego any opportunities to earn.

Cancer may not always be associated with career goals but is a comfort-seeking Sign.

When we combine this Sign with Venus, the planet associated with how we earn dollars, you’ll need money to have niceties. Creature comforts aren’t free. Having the essentials that offer security requires financial stability. With a Cancerian Venus, it’s crucial to have a happy home to live in and money for nice things, plus gifts for loved ones. So, during this Venus in Cancer period, we could have the urge to find a job that gives us the stability we crave.

Monetarily this Transit is good for getting a sense of the right time to save and invest in case of a rainy day, so use this to do some much-needed money hoarding.

Stacking our money becomes more manageable with this Ingress. This is not to say you won’t spend, but you may be more cautious with your money. Therefore, this could be when you hold onto funds longer than average just to ensure you have a backup plan. Venus in Cancer needs to feel secure on a financial level, so this makes it a great time to load up your savings.

Again, the urge to spend will come because this is a cyclical Sign, so the pendulum will ultimately swing towards splurging. And combined with Venus, it’s inevitable that we will want a dopamine hit that comes with spending.

Because Venus in Cancer is about catering to needs and stabilizing our emotions, we will treat ourselves to soothe off-kilter moods. Even though this is a neutral expression, it’s good to be mindful of spending on a small pick-me-up versus using retail therapy to cope.

And this brings me to the lower vibration of Venus in Cancer.

Varying energy is excellent when it's a windfall; however, there are moments of depletion. As a result, Venus, combined with Cancer, might cause our moods and finances to be changeable.

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which goes through phases, so we must be mindful of how we spend. We also need to be aware that we aren't overspending due to our emotions because this is a feelings-based Sign. Also, this could look like emotional overindulgence as well.

Be aware of becoming moody or disrespectful if you don’t get constant reassurance in love or career. Pay attention to feelings you’ve been holding in and healthily express them because this can cause petty reactions from pent-up disappointment and resentment. It’s important not to bottle up your emotions, so try to express them healthily before they build up and come out inappropriately.

Mindfulness about our expectations is crucial.

Standards in love should be high but reasonable. The issue with the lower expression is we tend to want more than someone has the capacity to give. Therefore, it’s unfair to expect our spouse or person of interest to provide us with over-the-top displays of affection 24/7.

Coming back down to Earth is essential in this energy.

Try to go with the flow; if a spouse picks up flowers to surprise you, but they’re yellow, and you only like red. Or, in very extreme cases, we shouldn’t become angry if they don’t give us a dating experience that involves ice sculptures and fire dancers.

As mentioned earlier, Venus in Cancer also brings up the past.

For this reason, former things in your love life, like exes, can resurface. Sometimes this is ok; other times, it’s unwelcomed. The lower vibration might lead us to fixate on our dating history and believe a prior relationship could work. In either case, this could be a period of wrapping up unfinished business from a former romance.

Despite the lower vibration of this Ingress, we still get the opportunity to enjoy the blissful parts of this Venus placement.

Use this to create something emotionally gratifying in your love life and finances.

-Later guys