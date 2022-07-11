The Full Moon in Capricorn Forecast July 13, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

On July 13, there will be a Super Moon in Capricorn; here is how it can assist us in setting stronger boundaries with ourselves and others so we can stop putting ambitions on hold.

Full Moon in Capricorn
Full Moon in CapricornImage by Author

Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 21 degrees of Capricorn on July 13th, 2022, at 11:37 am Pacific and 2:37 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

We are kicking off the first Full Moon of the summer season.

Oh, and this July lunar event happens to be a Super Moon.

What’s exciting about this Super Moon is that it will be our most prominent and illuminated one of 2022; we are getting a ton of light shed on the things that have reached their peak.

A Supermoon occurs during Perigee when the Moon is closest to the Earth. As a result, the Moon appears to be larger than usual. Also, the gravitational pull can be more robust on our coasts and mood with Super Moons.

This lunar event is also called a Buck Moon.

July’s Full Moon got its name because native/ancient tribes observed activities occurring during lunations; this one, in particular, was due to the prominence of a buck's antlers. Therefore, this lunar month marked a time when you could see their antlers sprouting new growth.

Spiritually, this could be a time when you’re noticing something in your life becoming more prominent than before. In other words, if you’ve been doing what's necessary to make progress in your life, this could be a time when things are finally changing.

Full Moons are about cycles of completions, what's ready to launch, the things that need tweaking, and why certain situations have run their course.

The Chart Rulers are Saturn for Capricorn, and the Co-Ruler is the Moon for Cancer. Both are making alignments that could create tension.

However, Saturn is in a better position Zodiac Sign-wise. Saturn is in one of its Home Signs, Aquarius. This planet was the ancient Ruler of the Water Bearer before Uranus was discovered and assigned to Aquarius. Because of this, we could deal with some of the edgier alignments with more determination.

Saturn will connect to Neptune in a Semisquare and is applying back to a Square with Uranus along with the Lunar Nodes. A reality check could come due to things we neglected to take care of, causing them to pile up overwhelmingly. As a result, we have to look at things for what they are and make updates to old problems.

But, Saturn is in a Trine to Venus, which could be helpful by giving us the determination we need to get through stressful circumstances. Also, this is excellent for taking care of financial obligations or signing your commitment paperwork-wise. This alignment makes it easier to commit ourselves to things we need to take seriously. Love life-wise, we could be ready to invest ourselves into someone we want to be with for the long haul.

Since the Moon’s in Capricorn, it’s in a condition called Detriment due to these Signs being polar opposites.

Cancer is Ruled by the Moon and is a Sign associated with emotions. On the other hand, Capricorn tends to be more stoic; thus, when placed in the Moon, there is discomfort due to mood fluctuations. Our emotions could feel heavy due to these factors, but at least it’s making some alignments that could mitigate the Moon in this more demanding placement.

With the Moon, some alignments are harsher than typical.

During this lunar event, the Moon will make Aspects to Mercury, Venus, and Pluto that are uncomfortable. Communication in relationships could feel emotionally draining due to the demanding vibes of this configuration. Our trust issues might come to the surface with an unhealthy romance. In addition, there’s a higher chance of stumbling upon the truth if a partner omitted something.

A sigh of relief will come from the Capricorn Moon connecting harmoniously with Uranus and the Lunar Nodes. One cool thing is how this configuration could take the sting out of the air. With this energy, we could have a breakthrough about how to let go of past situations that were toxic. We will benefit from this Aspect the most if we’ve transformed old patterns and are ready to move to the next stage. This helps us create a solid game plan that will lead to emotional stability down the line.

Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn, between 15 to 27 degrees of these Zodiac Signs, will feel this lunar event more than others. Therefore, if you have these Signs in your Natal chart through planets and other chart placements, this lunation will be experienced on a deeper level for you.

Vibes of The Super Moon in Capricorn

Transits Graph
Transits GraphSirius Software

The vibes for this lunar event make sense considering the Transits happening at the time.

Emotional sensitivity intersects with romance, with a mix of mental energy. With some of the tense Transits at the time of this Moon, we could have moments when we aren't in the best of moods causing us to be emotionally reactive.

Romance and mental energy are low-grade but continue over the next two days. Because it’s mixed with emotional sensitivity, our capacity for relationships or conversations draining will be low. Regarding romance vibes, we could feel it’s time to find something more solid in our lives.

By the 15th, there's a bit of solitude mixed with mental energy along with a vibe of family and friends. Even though social situations are integrated into solitude, others might have a wall up in conversations resulting in seemingly cold communication.

Full Moon Reflective Questions

Full Moons mark the end of a six-month cycle in which we evaluate what we've accomplished in a particular Sign. During this Signs energy, we consider what we've acquired, the positive attributes we've adopted, and those that aren't healthy. Assess what it is you're attempting to achieve in the past.

What happened since Jan 2nd?

Here are some key things to think about:

Have you gained the patience to persist with your goals?

Are you learning to create a better foundation for your life?⁠

Has this been a period where you are starting to see a return on your investment?

Have you found ways to obtain outward security?

Is this a time when you’ve reexamined your commitments?

Ready to dedicate time to a long-term pursuit?

Have you put the work in to have more stability in all areas of your life?

Has this been a period of learning how to adult and own your responsibilities?

Have you built a better reputation, i.e., your portfolio, business image, and professional social media?

Became better at being more disciplined in your day-to-day life?

Has this been a time when you created better boundaries with others?

Did you create a better system, so you’re not wasting time on frivolous things?

Are you learning to set limits with yourself to prevent halting your progress?

Realizing there are situations where you need to hold yourself and others accountable?

Beginning to understand why putting your ambitions on hold to make other people comfortable hinders your growth and happiness?

Are you starting to take a more cautious approach to risky situations?

Understanding the importance of no longer pouring your energy into situations or things that offer no return on investment?

In turn, has this resulted in you investing more in yourself, finances, and the things that level you up?

Have you practiced being more consistent for yourself and those who deserve your follow-through?

Have you put yourself out there to get a better career or promotion?

Are you working at becoming masterful in an area, subject or career?

Capricorn energy is about setting ourselves up for success, not rushing into things until we know it’s worth it, creating something to stand the test of time, having boundaries, and the art of hard work.

One of the lessons Capricorn teaches us is to have hardcore boundaries that prevent others from hindering our progress. Doing this makes it easier to say no to non-negotiables, be less malleable in opinionated discussions, and know our place with others. Doing this prevents you from being depleted, and you can invest back into yourself.

Setting limits for ourselves is crucial too. Setting personal boundaries helps us become disciplined in the areas where our behavior is holding us back.

Another one of Capricorn's many positive attributes is prudence. This shows us to be cautious before devoting our time because impulsivity creates drama or causes us to be stuck with a mistake. So, it’s important to take your time that way; you’ll know if a situation, career, school, or relationship is worth your commitment.

And in Capricorn, it is about doing what it takes to achieve your long-term goals. In this Sign, we build up the stamina that aids us with putting in long hours, which results in achieving our end game.

So, if you’ve been working on something since January but it’s in the middle stages requiring you to stay focused, then this Sign will give you the push needed to stay the course.

Capricorn Super Moon Themes

Full Moon in Capricorn Chart
Full Moon in Capricorn ChartSirius Software

Now that we’re at this point, let’s look at what else needs to be tweaked in Capricorn energy.

If you’re ready to persevere, this checklist should help.

Here’s the Super Moon in Capricorn Themes:

  • Don't let your concerns or over-vigilance keep you from enjoying life; it's time to let go of self-imposed limitations. ⁠
  • Carve out a space that allows you to step into your excellence so you can live a masterful life
  • Consider how you can work on self-restraint to become disciplined
  • Examine the areas of your life where you lack integrity; it is critical to follow an authentic path.
  • Narrow your options to something that’s niche that way, you can achieve mastery in the subject of your choice
  • This is a perfect moment to reconnect with reality and see things for what they are, rather than what you may have assumed to be true.
  • Learn the art of constancy and be the type of person that never fails to show up for yourself and others.
  • Develop a healthy relationship with your work ethic, career, or entrepreneurial spirit throughout this journey.
  • You might have some sobering moments during this lunation, so use them to work over frustrations and heal.
  • Your life situations with no form, shape, system, or order should be released to create new structures that will be long-lasting.
  • Do additional inner soul searching to figure out your authentic life purpose.
  • Smooth out any parts of your life that are too rigid because this leads to delays
  • Balance your need for material gain versus craving emotional support
  • It's time to mature and accept responsibility for the things we don't like, roll up your sleeves, and fulfill the tasks that have been assigned to you.
  • Deal with any suppressed emotions that may have gotten in the way of your goals.
  • Heal any issues you're having with feminine forces in your life.
  • It's fine to be responsible and care for others, but don't overdo it to the point where everyone relies on your assistance.

Use this Full Moon to keep your ambitious streak alive, build a stable existence for yourself, and come to a place where you can stand tall in your brilliance.

-Later guys

