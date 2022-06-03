This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 30th to June 5th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

The New Moon in Gemini begins this week's Astrology on Monday, which may help us understand the value of variety. And, over the weekend, Mercury will go out of Retrograde while Saturn goes into its Regressive Cycle, causing us to take responsibility for inadequate communication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152AKb_0fuG98SX00
Sun in Space with purple dustimage by author

Hey guys, we have a transformative week full of planetary Transits.

In this week's Astrology, we kick off Monday with a New Moon in Gemini, which might help us understand ways to bring flexibility to our lives. Saturn goes into Retrograde, causing us to look at where we need to become more responsible, mature, and hardworking. Mercury leaves its Retrograde motion, which could help us understand things that transpired over the last month. And we have more Mercury Transits this next 7 days, which could create odd moments with communication and have us feeling more preceptive than typical.

Monday gives us the New Moon in Gemini, which is all about creating something new we would like to see flourish in the next 6 months under this Signs theme.

A lunar event in Gemini could help us look at the areas of our lives that lack versatility, where we need to be more objective be easygoing, connect with our intellectual side, and look at the importance of not limiting ourselves to one thing. And, Transit-wise, this New Moon is making a mixed bag of configurations, causing us to need personal space. However, this could energize our ambitious side, develop improved strategies, and pursue better opportunities in our lives.

Our need to splurge could be in overdrive on the 31st with Venus and Jupiter in a Semisextile. This might feel like a day to lose yourself in adventurous activities and crave over-the-top social exchanges. The remarkable thing is this Transit puts an optimistic tone to the air, so it’s easier to feel upbeat and like nothing can harsh our mellow.

However, when Venus and Jupiter come together in a challenging alignment, we tend to overindulge in everything. Therefore, it’s easy to have a relaxed approach to going overboard because we feel good. We could experience the urge to spend money like it’s going out of style, having 4 too many drinks, or just gorging of any kind. So do enjoy yourself with this Aspect because it’s fun and filled with feel-good vibes, but try to make the right choices because, with Venus-Jupiter, there’s a thin line between a few slices and a group serving of pizza.

Around 10:49 pm PST, the Moon enters Cancer for the next few days, bringing in the urge for some personal space, emotional security, comfort, and a good meal with the people that matter to us.

As we get to June first, this Moon will make complex Transits to Mars and Jupiter, causing us to feel emotionally off-kilter and more edgy than usual, which could result in overreactions to things people are communicating with us. This could also inflate the need to be more indulgent than average due to Jupiter in this Square. On that same day, this Moon will be in a complicated alignment with Mercury and Saturn, which could result in dealing with people who communicate with an icy delivery and cause us to look at where others lack empathy.

By Thursday, the Moon in Cancer will continue to make connections that cause tension. However, there is an easier Transit that could help us feel relaxed. This Moon is making another connection with Saturn, which could cause us to feel more numb than usual.

Eventually, this Cancer Moon will connect with Pluto, causing us to look at why we need to let go of things that no longer serve us and are creating more disadvantages than benefits. However, a connection with Neptune could help us understand why we need to put faith back in ourselves, look for ways to escape through healthy outlets, and be more in touch with our intuition.

Saturday has a high concentration of planetary activity, which could cause us to feel edgier than usual. The good news is that we do have one Transit that day that hopefully mellows things out.

Mercury moves out of Retrograde on the 3rd; however, we still have the Post-Shadow Phase to get through, which will be done on June 18th. On April 26th, this Planet went into its Pre-Shadow Phase in Taurus, only spending 3 days in this Sign before proceeding into Gemini, which is its Sign of Rulership.

With the Taurus portion, themes could have been about our finances, consistency, inner dialog regarding our confidence, getting out of mental ruts, miscommunication in relationships, and the importance of self-respect. The Gemini phase was longer and more intense due to it being in its Home Sign. In this part, we focused on critical issues like errors with data, fixing documentation, improving communication, flakiness, gossip, and patching things up with siblings or immediate family.

That same day Mercury and Saturn are making A Square to one another. To top that off, Saturn is going into its Inverse Cycle while Mercury is leaving Retrograde.

Interestingly, both planets are in Station RX, which means their speed has slowed down to a stop. This occurs because Stationing planets stop to change motion to go in or out of Retrograde.

Because both planets are Stationing, this could result in dismissive communication over text. Another difficulty with this Transit is that it might inflate our more judgmental side. As a result, we may be tempted to criticize someone for various reasons.

This Mercury-Saturn Square could also bring out a know-it-all vibe; therefore, arguments could arise due to not agreeing with someone's point of view on a particular topic. Past disappointments may return in our minds, leading to petty attitudes toward others who refuse to accept responsibility for their actions.

I recommend taking a few steps back and waiting for these moods to pass before reacting; otherwise, you risk creating a storm of drama that isn't worth your time.

Continuing with the 3rd, Mars will make a Semisextile to Venus. With this Aspect, our focus goes on love life and finances in an extreme way. In other words, this could cause us to have passionate exchanges in our dating life and rev up intimacy in a committed relationship. However, there could be issues with overthinking, petty feelings could emerge, and our immaturity could cause us to react inappropriately towards the person we are interested in or with a romantic partner. We also need to be mindful of being reckless or acting irrationally at work.

Another complex Transit occurring on the 3rd is with the Sun and Pluto. Even though this alignment can be challenging, it’s great to focus on what we want to conquer in terms of our goals, so we will feel more energetic and more ambitious than usual. Also, if channeled positively, we work on kinks in our personality and adopt better-coping skills.

But, there is a slippery slope because Sun-Pluto configurations can also cause issues with needing control, obsession, personality issues, and being extreme. With this Transit, we need to be mindful of our need to be dominant for the sake of our ego; otherwise, it could result in being at odds with others who also feel the need to be in control.

Luckily, Mercury will be in a harmonious alignment with Neptune on that same day which could take some of the sting out of the air. A configuration like this gets us focused on our spiritual needs. Communication takes on a more empathetic tone with this alignment, so this Transit might help patch things up if things went wrong earlier. This Transit is also fantastic for discussing philosophy, art, music, or creating poetry, so use it to tap into your more creative side.

Finally, by the 4th, Saturn will begin its 4 ½ months Retrograde Phase. Saturn went into Pre-Shadow Retrograde on February 26th, 2022. So, think back to what was occurring with you regarding Saturnian themes over the last 3 months?!

Saturn’s Regressive Phase is about facing reality, becoming more responsible, learning how to adult like a pro, and creating better boundaries with ourselves and others. This celestial body teaches us lessons on how to level up, become more presentable, develop discipline, and create a better and more sustainable structure in our lives.

If a person is experiencing this Retrograde over their Natal placements, this will help bring in a dose of realism that can shape their lives for the better.

Outer planet Retrogrades can be experienced collectively and individually. Even if you don't experience these energies, you may notice a change from a global perspective. A Saturn RX may also feel indirect if you detect changes in others in your life. However, if you are Aspected by this, it helps you gain greater knowledge of how to improve your circumstances.

Those born between 20 and 29 degrees of Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Taurus will experience this Retrograde more than others.

Due to this being an outer planet with a slower orbit, Saturn won’t go out of Retrograde until October 22, 2022. And by January 26th, it will leave the Post Shadow Phase.

Here's to focusing on stability for the next 4 1/2 months of this Inverse Phase.

Vibes For The Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6E9W_0fuG98SX00
Transits Graphimage by author

This week's vibes are a mixture of complicated things with at least some levels of harmony.

A steady stream of ambitious energy forms from Monday to Tuesday, fueling us to take action on our goals easier than normal.

Good luck, energy is intersecting solitude, and drive from the 31st to June 1st. Again, this is a week to get motivated and take care of business; however, there could be moments where you would rather do your own thing.

Emotional sensitivity is peaking on the 1st, bringing an edgy tone to the air. This week has more difficult alignments, which might result in feeling more sensitive and easily annoyed, so do your best to work through situations that cause irritability.

Romantic energy is low at the beginning of the week. This is not to say flirty situations can’t happen, but interactions might be more subtle in terms of romance.

And there are low-grade amounts of solitude, imagination, confusion, and social energy. This week has an odd tone to it, so there could be moments where we need to make sense of ambiguous situations.

This Week’s Transits

We are rolling into June with some interesting alignments. Considering Mercury goes Direct a day before Saturn enters Retrograde, we could feel thrown for a loop over the weekend, so try to go slow, cut yourself some slack, and do things that ground your energy.

Transits For The Week Of May 30th to June 5th:

  • 5/30 New Moon In Gemini: How To Become More Versatile
  • 5/31 Venus Semisextile Jupiter: Spending and Eating Like It’s Going Out Of Style
  • 6/1 Moon In Cancer: Maybe I Should Have Stayed Home!
  • 6/2 The Moon In Cancer Continues: Focusing On Your Emotional Needs
  • 6/3 Mercury Square Saturn: A Cold Way To Communicate
  • 6/3 Mercury Sextile Neptune: Spiritual Awareness
  • 6/3 Venus Semisextile Mars: Not Being Able To See Eye To Eye In Relationships
  • 6/3 Sun Sesquiquadrate Pluto: Handing Out Band-Aids For Bruised Egos
  • 6/3 Mercury Direct: A Time For Clarity
  • 6/4 Saturn Retrograde: You Call That Adulting?! This Is Adulting!

Use this week to clarify the foggy things and focus on your obligations.

-Later guys

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Horoscope# Astrology# Horoscopes# Lifestyle# Mercury leaves Retrograde

Comments / 2

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New and Full Moons, Astrological happenings, along with Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
13684 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For June 6th to 12, 2022

In this week's Astrology, the Moon will be in Libra, and Venus will be more prominent, encouraging us to focus on our love lives, relationships, and finances. This week, the Sun will be active, which may help us discover new ways to bolster our ego.

Read full story
2 comments

Saturn Goes Retrograde On June 4, 2022

Saturn, the second outer planet, will retrograde on June 4th, showing us how to construct a long-term stable life. We are now entering Saturn's Retrograde Cycle for 2022!. Now that this celestial body is going into its Regressive Cycle, we will have two of the outer planets in Retrograde; Pluto was the first due to its orbit.

Read full story
3 comments

Venus Went Into Taurus On May 28th, 2022

Venus is now in its native Sign Taurus which should help us connect with our refined side. Sometimes you just have to be unapologetically fancy!. Taurus Season might be over, but lucky for us, Venus is entering its home, Sign of the Bull. So grab your comfy clothes and the world's finest chocolates for another round of Taurus vibes.

Read full story

The New Moon in Gemini Forecast: May 30th, 2022

On May 30th, we get a New Moon in Gemini, which could show us how to turn the page in our lives and write a brand new story full that leads to fulfillment. Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 9 degrees of Gemini occurring on May 30th, around 4:30 AM Pacific, and 7:30 AM Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening for you.

Read full story
5 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 23rd to 29th, 2022

In this week's Astrology, Mars and Venus will transit through Aries and Taurus, respectively, encouraging us to focus on pursuing our goals and seeking ways to bring comfort in our lives. And Mars will conjunct Jupiter, giving us the desire to go on a new adventure that will bring us joy.

Read full story
2 comments

Mars Goes Into Aries On May 24th, 2022

On May 24th, Mars enters Aries, its home sign, and this is how it might encourage us to begin something that will better our relationships and careers. The sudden, unquenchable urge to go after what you want in a pioneering way.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 16th to 22nd, 2022

The Sun enters Gemini in this week’s Astrology, bringing a more lively and witty tone to the atmosphere. In addition, Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus, causing scenarios from April to reemerge.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Gemini On May 20th, 2022

The Sun will enter Gemini on May 20th, which might help us become more enthusiastic about what other options are available to us and develop better social experiences for ourselves.

Read full story

The Total Lunar Eclipse In Scorpio Forecast May 15th, 2022

The second eclipse of 2022 will help us clear out what's no longer helpful in our lives in order to gain something better. Hey guys, we have the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse at 22 degrees of Scorpio on May 15th at 9:13 PM PST, which is 12:18 AM Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation occurs in your area.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 9th to 15th, 2022

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury goes into Retrograde, causing us to reflect on the events of the previous few weeks. Jupiter will enter Aries, giving us the energy to pursue exhilarating experiences. In addition, a Total Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio will reveal what is no longer serving us.

Read full story
1 comments

Jupiter Goes Into Aries On May 10th, 2022

Jupiter enters Aries on May 10th, which should get us pumped to start a new quest that leads to better opportunities in our lives. If we could all feel motivated to explore a new path in our lives, it would lead to great things.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Retrograde On May 10th, 2022

Mercury is going Retrograde in Gemini and Taurus o On May 10th, showing us why we lack consistency and where we need to reorganize. Mercury Retrograde in Gemini and Taurusimage by author.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 2nd to 8th, 2022

Venus enters Aries this week's Astrology, causing us to be more action-oriented in our love and financial lives. Jupiter will sextile Pluto, which may assist us in focusing on the aspects of our lives that we are ready to expand. And the majority of the alignments will be made by Mars and the Sun, which may cause more awareness about our confidence and tempers.

Read full story
1 comments

The Partial Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Forecast April 30th, 2022

With the first eclipse for 2022 in Taurus, we could begin to understand why it’s essential to build a life of comfort and stability. Hey guys, we have the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse at 10 degrees of Taurus on April 30th at 1:27 pm PST, which is 4:27 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Gemini On April 29th, 2022

On April 29th, Mercury will enter Gemini, its home sign, reminding us how to diversify our options for a more varied life. “So, what’s the latest gossip in our local scene?!”

Read full story

Pluto Goes Retrograde On April 29th, 2022

With Pluto going into Retrograde on Friday, we will begin to look at the areas of our life that require transformation. After two months with no planets going backward, Pluto will enter its Retrograde Phase in Capricorn. At least we had a nice long break, but now it’s time to review the things that need tuning up in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 25th to May 1st, 2022

Mercury enters Pre-shadow Retrograde this week, and by the end of the week, it will be in its Home Sign of Gemini. Pluto goes retrograde at the end of the week, prompting us to consider what in our life needs to change. We also have a Taurus New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse, which should assist us in comprehending why we need dependability in our lives.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On April 26th, 2022

On April 26th, Mercury enters Pre-Shadow; here are some suggestions for preparing for the Regressive Cycle in Taurus and Gemini. Mercury Retrograde in Gemini and Taurusimage by author.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy