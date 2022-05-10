This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 9th to 15th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury goes into Retrograde, causing us to reflect on the events of the previous few weeks. Jupiter will enter Aries, giving us the energy to pursue exhilarating experiences. In addition, a Total Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio will reveal what is no longer serving us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFbxv_0fX7Xaja00
Sun in Spaceimage by author

Hey guys, we have a transformative week full of planetary Transits.

In This week’s Astrology, Jupiter leaves Pisces and enters Aries, which will help us feel overly motivated to start a new journey. Mercury will go Retrograde in Gemini, causing us to reexamine the details of situations that were too vague. The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio occurs on Sunday, which might help us look at the root causes of problems that have prevented us from healing old baggage. There's a lot of concentrated energy on the 10th and 15th than on other days, so we could feel like we’re experiencing highs and lows this week. And Venus, along with the Sun, will make up the bulk of alignments over the next 7 days, causing more emphasis on our confidence, finances, and relationships.

Tuesday will be a very active day with two substantial planetary events happening.

Mercury turns Retrograde for the second time this year. This planet will go Retrograde in its Home Sign of Gemini first and then back into the previous Sign, Taurus. The Gemini portion will be longer than the period in Taurus, and because Mercury is in Retrograde in its own Sign, this might intensify certain situations. In the Gemini portion, It will be crucial to fix issues regarding the facts, pay attention to the details with the necessary paperwork, work on communication, and be less flaky and situations with siblings. With the Taurus period of this Retrograde, we will need to work on our confidence, clear out mental ruts, deal with relationship concerns, and reevaluate what isn’t bringing us stability.

This Regressive Period will be felt more strongly by the Zodiac Signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, between 24 and 29 degrees of these Signs. Also, the Inverse Cycle will be stronger in the Mutable Signs of Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces from 1 to 10 degrees.

On that same day, Jupiter will leave Pisces and go into Aries. With the planet of making everything bigger going into an action-oriented Sign like Aries, we will feel more motivated than expected, maybe to the point of being overly enthusiastic. This will give us the urge to blaze a trail in our lives, find something meaningful, look at what kind of new journey we should take, and open ourselves up to opportunities for expansion. In this energy, we will focus on the possibilities of creating something thrilling for our lives. This will help us feel more ambitious on our goals, take bold steps to get ourselves out there and be ready to shake off what holds us back from exploring our options.

Venus will form a semisquare with Saturn on that same day which could cause us to focus on why we are emotionally dissatisfied with love and work. This alignment makes you realize that you're no longer interested in a person or a specific job. However, don't abandon ship until you have a solid strategy to ensure your safety.

Wednesday, Jupiter will make an alignment with Uranus that it hasn't since May 7th, 2012. Because these planets are slow-moving, it takes longer for their Transits to connect like a personal planet would, i.e., Mercury, Venus, Mars, etc. Jupiter and Uranus in this configuration could cause fluctuations with luck, so there could be times when things are on an upward trajectory and others where it’s not best to take a considerable risk. So, this alignment tends to be unpredictable when it comes to taking chances with things, so be mindful if you are looking to try something bold. Also, this type of alignment can make for an adventurous day because the need to do something exciting will be huge. People tend to exaggerate with this Transit so try not to believe every longwinded story you hear. And this can also cause the self-righteous side of others to come out.

Due to the 10th to the 11th plus the 15th being high concentration days for planetary activity, we could feel like things are ebbing and flowing this week. The 12th to the 14th is made up of mostly Moon Transits. With Lunar Transits being the most active cosmic energy, we could experience mood fluctuations.

The Moon will be in Libra from Thursday until early Saturday, making connections with Venus, Jupiter, and Chiron, which could show us how we need to manage our expectations with our relationships and finances. This Moon will Trine Saturn on the 13th, which could help us feel more grounded. However, as we get to late Friday and early Saturday, it will make complex Aspects to Mars and Pluto, so we need to be aware of our tempers and the need to have the upper hand.

Around 4 am PST; the Moon will enter Scorpio and make complex Transits to Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, causing Saturday to seem edgier than typical. This Scorpio Moon will Transit closer to the Lunar Nodes and become a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse on Sunday.

With the second Eclipse of 2022 occurring on the 15th, we could have a day that feels more intense than usual. A Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio can give us the urge to delve deep into situations that have been repressed so we can learn how to let go of unwanted emotions and past disappointment. A lunation like this is our opportunity to detox from harmful patterns and situations where we aren't in touch with our personal power. This Eclipse will be more visible in the Western part of the United States, Hawaii, and Canada’s West Portions of the country.

Our eyes could be open to romantic situations that aren't healthy for us on the 15the with Venus and Chiron in Conjunction. This could help you look at the areas of your life where it's time to repair your self-image so you accept better in your love life. An Aspect like this will cause us to see why attention-seeking behavior is causing us to feel rejected. With energy like this, we look at how we neglected ourselves to be accepted by an unavailable person. This causes us to look for solutions to fix our self-esteem.

On the same day, the Sun will make a difficult alignment with Saturn, causing your confidence to vary. Do your best not to compare yourself to others while this Transit occurs, as this Aspect can make a person feel as if everyone else is winning while they are still losing. Saturn rewards hard labor, so you'll get your day in the Sun one day.

Luckily, on the 15th, the Sun will Sextile Neptune, which should put some spiritual vibes in the air. Hopefully, this positive Transit helps to mitigate the harshness of Sunday's vibes. This is the perfect alignment for seeking out feel-good things, dancing to your favorite tunes, and writing. This is a very upbeat vibe that helps us look at the Brightside of life. And it’s the kind of Aspect that helps us intuitively feel like things will work out, so hopefully, this helps us put some faith back in ourselves and other possibilities.

Finally, on the 15th, Venus will semisquare Uranus, indicating that you may be in the mood to make changes in your personal life but that this may occur unexpectedly. If you've been in a destructive or stale relationship, this Transit could make you crave independence in a way that comes out of nowhere. So, try your best to make decisions when you are feeling more grounded; that way, you avoid the fallout from acting impulsively.

Vibes For The Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujCXn_0fX7Xaja00
Transits Graphimage by author

This is another mixed bag week for vibes.

Solitude pops up at the beginning of the week, and on Sunday, so we could go back and forth about being social. This somewhat contradicts the social vibes on the graph, which happens when we get a wide variety of alignments that are of different natures. There is a steady stream of get-together energy plus family and friends’ vibes, so we could feel mixed emotions where sometimes we are open to socializing with others, but moments when we just need space.

There's a slight amount of ambitious energy from Monday to Tuesday, a bit of mental energy over the weekend mixed in with a small amount of psychic vibes, and a smidge of good luck. With these low levels of energy, we could have small pockets where we feel uplifted but nothing that causes an adrenaline rush.

Transits For The Week

The second week of May has some edge to it for sure. Even though there are some sweet spots, these next 7 days will feel edgier than average.

Transits For May 9th to 15th:

  • 5/10 Mercury Retrograde In Gemini: Questioning The Things That Don’t Add Up
  • 5/10 Jupiter In Aries: Ready To Blaze A Trail
  • 5/10 Venus Semisquare Saturn: Unenjoyable Moments In Love
  • 5/11 Jupiter Semisquare Uranus: Luck That's Subject To Change
  • 5/12 to 13th Moon in Libra: Managing High Expectations Regarding Love
  • 5/14 Moon In Scorpio: Feeling Edgy Before The Eclipse
  • 5/15 Total Lunar Eclipse In Scorpio: Going Beneath The Surface To Heal
  • 5/15 Venus Conjunct Chiron: Seeking Attention From A Romantically Unavailable Person
  • 5/15 Sun Square Saturn: Limitations That Zap Your Confidence
  • 5/15 Sun Sextile Neptune: A Much Needed Spiritual Recharge
  • 5/15 Venus Semisextile Uranus: Claiming Your Independence In Restrictive Relationships

Use this week to work on what holds you back love life-wise and find a healthy outlet to build up your confidence.

-Later guys

# Astrology# Horoscope# Lifestyle# Mercury Retrograde# Jupiter Enters Aries

