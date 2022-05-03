This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 2nd to 8th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

Venus enters Aries this week's Astrology, causing us to be more action-oriented in our love and financial lives. Jupiter will sextile Pluto, which may assist us in focusing on the aspects of our lives that we are ready to expand. And the majority of the alignments will be made by Mars and the Sun, which may cause more awareness about our confidence and tempers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBK2l_0fPuSwZF00
Sun in Spaceimage by author

Hey guys, we have a colorful week full of planetary Transits.

In this week’s Astrology, Venus leaves Pisces and goes into Aries, causing us to take a more adventurous approach to love and finances. Jupiter will form a Sextile to Pluto, which could help us focus our energies on the right opportunities for expansion. And, Mars plus the Sun will make most of the alignments this week, which might have us working on our tempers, managing our confidence levels, plus helping us feel more driven than usual.

Venus will leave Pisces and enter Aries on the 2nd. This planet is not usually comfortable in Aries because it is the opposite of Libra, a Venus-ruled Sign. So, this celestial body does have some awkward spots in Aries because Venus is about partnership, and Aries is about the self. However, this is a fun Ingress, so we will be able to gain some good opportunities. Venus in Aries is exhilarating energy for our love lives and finances because it causes us to act more boldly in these areas. And this will give us the urge to be more social.

On that same day, Venus will be in a Semisquare with Uranus. A Transit like this causes us to feel antsy regarding situations in our love life and career that have been stagnant for a while. As a result, we could behave in an erratic manner causing disruption to those areas of our life. So try to wait for the right moment when you feel less jittery; otherwise, impulsive decisions could cause you to be more uncomfortable than you already were with love life and career situations.

Mars and Pluto will be in a Semisquare that same day, resulting in us feeling edgier than usual. With an alignment like this, it’s very easy to get into a confrontation with others, so if you’re feeling upset or someone else seems annoyed, try to wait for the right moment to address any issues that might lead to a blowout. Also, this tends to cloud our self-awareness, so there could be moments when we are coming off like a jerk but aren't realizing it, so try to monitor yourself and don't push your luck.

Tuesday is another day of mixed alignments. Mars will make a Semisextile to Chiron, causing us to examine how we handle confrontation. On the one hand, this could help us understand that being overly combative isn't getting us anywhere, and there needs to be some sort of balance. On the other side, we might have moments where we need to stand up for ourselves, and even if we don’t enjoy conflict, we still need to use our voice.

Luckily, on that same day, we have a fantastic alignment for helping us gain success. Jupiter and Pluto will be Sextile to one another which helps us focus on the right opportunities for growth in whatever we are trying to expand in our lives. With this Transit, we can take action on the right situations and have luck on the outside to fulfill what we are trying to accomplish. This is amazing for education if you’re going back to school or taking up some form of study. Career-wise, this could be a time for you to go after the position you want, feel confident enough to start a business, or side hustle. And on a spiritual level, this energy is great if you want to go deeper with your understanding of what you are studying.

That same day, the Sun will be Semisquare to Jupiter, which could give us an inflated sense of self. This is mixed bag energy where you could be in a good mood, have the urge to go on an adventure, or even go on a learning fest. This transit brings about some confidence and luck that comes from just taking a chance. However, it could cause a sense of entitlement, bring out the opportunist, and cause high levels of arrogance to form in the air. Also, be aware of thinking you can do no wrong because it is the Transits where mishaps happen due to a pumped-up ego.

Wednesday is another day with a mix of alignments. Mars and Uranus will form a Sextile, which could help us feel energized. With an alignment like this, we feel as though we finally have the energy to tackle things that have left us stagnant for a while. Therefore, if you’ve had a situation with goals, projects, career, or love life situations, this could help you align with what is authentic rather than something that leaves you feeling stuck. This is lovely for taking risks that actually pay off instead of backfiring. And if you require some excitement, this Transit is excellent for getting motivated to try new things and go on an adventure.

Hopefully, the Mars-Uranus alignment helps us stay sure of ourselves because we have a Sun-Chiron Transit that’s uncomfortable. With this configuration, there could be moments of feeling unsure of ourselves because our confidence is fluctuating. So even with the other alignments, we had from the last 24 hours, this one could cause moments where we’re feeling deflated more than usual.

By the time we get to the 5th through the 7th, the Transits are easy-breezy, phew.

The Sun and Uranus will form a Conjunction which tends to help us feel comfortable being ourselves. An alignment like this helps us understand why we need to feel comfortable being who we are unapologetically and shine for our unconventionality. We tend to feel free to express ourselves in unique ways and feel upbeat in our attitude. There is a tendency to feel open to taking more risks than usual which is okay as long as it isn't impulsive. This Aspect is terrific for feeling sharp on a mental level, having moments where our intuition is higher than usual. Also, an alignment like this is great for creating buzz about cutting-edge things, technology, and science.

Lastly, the Sun and Mars will be in a Sextile, adding some fun vibes to our weekend. We will feel energetic with this alignment, so getting things done won't seem like a monumental task. This is amazing for socializing with others and planning an exciting adventure that's outside your norm. Romantically, we could feel flirty and passionate, so intimacy will feel more revved up than usual. And this is also great for impressing higher-ups.

This Weeks Vibes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTABu_0fPuSwZF00
Transits Graphimage by author

This week's vibes are an interesting mix of fun with some minor irritations.

There’s a steady stream of motivation throughout this week, so if you’ve felt sluggish for a while, the next 7 days will get you moving.

Even though this week is primarily social, there is some solitude and a smidge of emotional sensitivity on the graph throughout the next bunch of days. On the 4th, this energy hits its peak, and over the weekend, there is a moderate amount of solitude. So, we could have moments of going back and forth about hanging out with others but then deciding to push ourselves to be social.

Good luck energy will be prevalent over the next 7 days due to some alignments. This allows us to capitalize on opportunities from the 2nd to the 8th. With this level of fortunate energy, we could finally feel like progress is being made regarding our aspirations.

Transits For The Week

The first week of May is starting off right! With the exception of some Transits, we have a pretty stellar 7 days ahead.

Transits for May 2nd to 8th:

  1. 5/2 Venus Goes Into Aries: Seeking A Love Life That’s Thrilling
  2. 5/2 Venus Semisquare Uranus: Being Disruptive In Relationships
  3. 5/2 Mars Semisquare Pluto: Coming Off Like a Jerk
  4. 5/3 Mars Semisextile Chiron: Balancing Your Confrontational Side
  5. 5/3 Jupiter Sextile Pluto: Focusing On the Right Opportunities For Expansion
  6. 5/3 Sun Semisquare Jupiter: A Need For Big Adventures
  7. 5/4 Mars Sextile Uranus: Finally Gaining The Momentum Needed To Get Out Of Ruts
  8. 5/4 Sun Semisextile Chiron: Feeling Unsure Of Yourself
  9. 5/5 Sun Conjunct Uranus: A Sudden Boost Of Energy
  10. 5/5 Mercury Sextile Venus: I Lost My Number. Can I Have Yours?!
  11. 5/7 Sun Sextile Mars: Feeling Pumped And Ready To Seize The Day

Use this week to get ambitious and create real opportunities for yourself.

-Later guys

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Horoscope# Lifestyle# Horoscopes# Venus enters Aries

Comments / 1

Published by

Your Astro Weather Girl! I post news about Weekly Astrology Forecast, New plus Full Moons, Astrological happenings, and Astronomy events to help readers understand what's occurring in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
10978 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

The Partial Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Forecast April 30th, 2022

With the first eclipse for 2022 in Taurus, we could begin to understand why it’s essential to build a life of comfort and stability. Hey guys, we have the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse at 10 degrees of Taurus on April 30th at 1:27 pm PST, which is 4:27 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Gemini On April 29th, 2022

On April 29th, Mercury will enter Gemini, its home sign, reminding us how to diversify our options for a more varied life. “So, what’s the latest gossip in our local scene?!”

Read full story

Pluto Goes Retrograde On April 29th, 2022

With Pluto going into Retrograde on Friday, we will begin to look at the areas of our life that require transformation. After two months with no planets going backward, Pluto will enter its Retrograde Phase in Capricorn. At least we had a nice long break, but now it’s time to review the things that need tuning up in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 25th to May 1st, 2022

Mercury enters Pre-shadow Retrograde this week, and by the end of the week, it will be in its Home Sign of Gemini. Pluto goes retrograde at the end of the week, prompting us to consider what in our life needs to change. We also have a Taurus New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse, which should assist us in comprehending why we need dependability in our lives.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On April 26th, 2022

On April 26th, Mercury enters Pre-Shadow; here are some suggestions for preparing for the Regressive Cycle in Taurus and Gemini. Mercury Retrograde in Gemini and Taurusimage by author.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 18th to 24th, 2022

This week, the Sun enters Taurus, shifting the mood from the fast-paced Aries mentality to a more patient approach. Also, the Moon will create the most connections to the other planets, which may cause our moods to vary, causing us to experience emotional ups and downs.

Read full story
2 comments

The Sun Goes Into Taurus On April 19th, 2022

With the Sun entering Taurus on April 19th, we may be more motivated to prioritize our needs and embrace a less chaotic existence. The ability to know when to treat yourself is a superpower!

Read full story
1 comments

The Full Moon In Libra Forecast April 16th, 2022

On April 16th, there will be a Full Moon in Libra, which will make us want to work on the things that make us feel off-kilter in our relationships and finances. Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 26 degrees of Libra happening on April 16th, at 11:54 AM Pacific which would be 2:24 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event occurs for you.

Read full story
1 comments

Mars Goes Into Pisces On April 14th, 2022

On April 14th, Mars enters Pisces, assisting us in taking action on what we've wanted to do with our lives. Taking action on your wildest dreams is a superpower. If you missed that massive amount of Pisces energy we had from the end of February through March, you’re in luck. Mars will enter Pisces on April 14th. And having our planet of drive in this empathic Sign will help us compassionately act.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 11th to 17th, 2022

We have an alignment in this week’s Astrology that hasn’t happened in the Sign of Pisces before. Jupiter has been conjunct Neptune since 1856. Mars will enter Pisces, assisting us in putting our dreams into action. On Saturday, the New Moon in Libra occurs, which may make us examine what is imbalanced in our relationships and careers.

Read full story
5 comments

Jupiter Makes A Conjunction With Neptune on April 12th, 2022

With Jupiter and Neptune aligning for the first time since 1856, we have the opportunity to focus more on our spiritual growth while embarking on a new adventure that will take us to better prospects.

Read full story
1 comments

Mercury Goes Into Taurus On Apr 9, 2022

On April 9th, Mercury enters Taurus, providing us an excuse to relax and interact with individuals who make us feel at ease. “Wait, give me a few minutes. I need a moment to think this over before deciding.”

Read full story
2 comments

Venus Goes Into Pisces On April 4th, 2022

With Venus entering Pisces we could feel get comfortable showing our ultra-romantic side in love. The only romance for me is the storybook kind of love. As we leave the cool detached vibes of Venus in Aquarius, we now head for a tone that’s otherworldly Because this Planet is entering Pisces.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 4th to 10th, 2022

We have a highly dynamic week of Mercury Alignments in this week's Astrology, which could have communication going wonderful one minute and harsh the next. Venus will enter Pisces, allowing us the chance to fantasize about love. At the end of the week, Mercury enters Taurus, which may assist us in relaxing our brains.

Read full story
1 comments

The New Moon In Aries Forecast March 31st, 2022

On March 31st, the Aries New Moon will have us thinking about how to create a new beginning in our life that puts us in the driver’s seat. Hey guys, we have the New Moon on March 31st at 11:24 pm PST, which is 2:24 am EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For March 28 to Apr 3rd, 2022

The last week of March goes out like a lion rather than a lamb due to alignments with the Sun, Venus, And Mercury which could cause us to feel more irritable than average in this week’s Astrology.

Read full story

Mercury Goes Into Aries On March 26, 2022

On March 26, Mercury enters Aries, allowing us to understand knowledge rapidly and efficiently in the coming weeks. It will also assist us in getting to the point in our communication.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For March 21st to 27th, 2022

This week's Astrology has Mercury making most of the alignments, causing us to have moments of deep thought while practicing our communication skills. Mercury will also leave Pisces and enter Aries, causing us to speak quickly and directly.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy