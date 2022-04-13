Jupiter Makes A Conjunction With Neptune on April 12th, 2022

With Jupiter and Neptune aligning for the first time since 1856, we have the opportunity to focus more on our spiritual growth while embarking on a new adventure that will take us to better prospects.

Jupiter-Neptune Conjunction Image by Author

A little bit of kindness goes a long way!

After a Century and 1/2, Jupiter will finally make its conjunction with Neptune in the Sign of Pisces.

Neptune has been in Pisces since 2012, while Jupiter is only in its native Sign every 12 years. Jupiter was the ancient Ruler of Pisces before the discovery of Neptune in 1846, however, it is still the co-ruler. Even though a new Planet was designated to this Zodiac Sign Jupiter still carries influence over Pisces. The last time these planets connected in their home Sign was around 1856, March 17, 1856, to be exact. And the last time they joined in modern times was December 21st, 2009; both planets were in the Sign of Aquarius during that Conjunction.

Jupiter-Neptune Conjunction 1856 Chart Sirius Software

Luckily this Conjunction is receiving favorable alignments during this rare Transit, so this new phase between Jupiter and Neptune starts off right.

An alignment like this magnifies all things Jupitarian and Neptunian collectively plus individually.

Therefore, we will eventually see some shifts regarding these planets’ expressions. In other words, we could see more of an amplification that has to do with our spirituality, education, kindness, dreaming and sleep creativity, travel, and understanding of universal truths, along with our intuition.

So, this unique alignment brings in rare opportunities and hopefully gobs of compassion. I'm not saying that this alignment will suddenly bring world peace. It could, however, amplify a lot of empathy plus move people to do the right things and be helpful to their fellow man. And with everything that’s going on in the world currently, we could use some ease.

We will feel more enlightened on a psychic level, leading to breakthroughs in creativity.

Extrasensory experiences could come easier under this configuration. As a result, we could feel more psychic than usual. In this Transit, we could have moments where it feels like we are tapped into a higher source and experience intuitive downloads. As a result, we could have moments of inspiration and feel like we can trust our gut instincts.

Because Jupiter is an expander and Neptune is present, it may intensify our desire to learn more. Alternatively, our gut instincts may encourage us to pursue further education or information.

Creatively, we could gain a boost to our confidence due to this alignment helping with artistic or writer’s block. Connecting with our creative side comes more effortless with a Transit like this, so there could be moments of insight. You could feel moved to create a masterpiece as if you are finally having a stroke of inspiration or come across a muse. In other words, if you're an artist, this could be a period when you're feeling revitalized, coming up with new ideas, getting motivation for your next project, painting, or if art isn't your thing, poetry or writing in general.

Having vivid dreams could occur with this alignment in the sky more than average. Since Jupiter entered Pisces, our dreamlands have been abstract, but now that Jupiter and Neptune are in an exact Conjunction, this could expand our dreams. The kind of dreams that typically occur with this alignment can feel psychic in nature, so it would be good to keep a dream journal handy to jot down some of the experiences you had in your sleep under this configuration.

This may give us more of a thirst for education. Because of this alignment, we may feel compelled to pursue a degree of education, whether traditional such as a university or nontraditional, digital courses or certifications. In terms of higher education, theoretical disciplines such as philosophy might be more appealing.

The desire to learn new things doesn’t have to always be higher education, especially under this configuration, we will be open to New Age knowledge. So, you could find yourself looking up videos or reading about, Numerology, Astrology, Human Design, EFT, Reiki, ETC. Our urge for knowledge and guidance could feel increased, but we could look for those things through unconventional methods. Self-knowledge will also be something we seek; therefore, we could feel the need to use Tarot for guidance or have a Birth Chart reading to know if we are on the right path.

Our attention could shift to travel. Physical travel, such as flying or driving, and mental travel, such as burying yourself in a good book, are both possible. A nonphysical journey can also be accomplished through meditation, astral travel, and just connecting with one's higher self.

Of course, this does have a shadow side when dealing with Neptune and Jupiter. And again, Jupiter is an expander so it can amplify both positive and complexities with any alignment.

Seeing the truth might become hard to decipher in this energy, so you want to be aware of things that seem too good to be true. We must be cognizant of facts versus our opinions or our faith and beliefs because this can be amplified in this energy.

Another thing to be wary of under this energy is carelessness. This may inflate a lack of seriousness about life, leading to irresponsible behavior. Entitlement could also get inflated under this configuration which could result in seeing more arrogant behavior with the attitude that the world owes a person something.

We must be aware of delusions of grandeur and overestimating our abilities. So, you want to be careful and make sure that the urge to do something risky is grounded. If you feel out of sorts, try to wait for the right moment. Impulsivity could be magnified due to the delusion that you won't have opportunities, so you need to act fast. However, the delusional parts of Neptune and Jupiter are there, therefore, you just want to ensure that you're not putting yourself at financial risk.

Some of the changes we witness as Jupiter and Neptune begin their new 165-year cycle could be modest. We'll have to wait and see how this energy develops because it's impossible to know how these changes will manifest on April 12th. The Mutable Signs Pisces, Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius, between 20 to 29 degrees, will feel this alignment the most.

New cycles, especially with the slower moving planets don’t usually manifest right away, it’s typically a build-up over time. We will definitely have more absolutes as these two planets start making other alignments with one another in this fresh cycle such as their Waxing Sextiles, Squares, Trines, and Opposition.

Other than that, let's genuinely hope and pray this brings in compassion because it's so needed in this world right now.

So, let's soak in this new Jupiter-Neptune phase.

-Later guys