The Full Moon In Virgo Forecast: Mar 18, 2022

This Virgo Full Moon could help us to cut through what’s wasteful to create something more pristine in our lives.

Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 27 Degrees of Virgo on March 18th at 12:17 am PST, which would be 3:17 am Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunar event occurs for you.

And this lunation is called a Worm Moon.

Worm Moon, what’s that?!

March Full Moons got this name because this is usually a time when the signs of Spring are beginning. At the time of this Moon, ancient/Native tribes would observe worms finally coming up from the soil, signifying the beginning of the new planting cycle. March is a time when we begin to see the Season changing, where things are finally coming back to life from the cold, barren winter. And this also signifies a time when we get ready to tilt the soil in our gardens to plant seeds for the year.

Spiritually, this could be a time when you’re coming out of a stunted period and ready to start seeing growth in your life. Whatever was holding you back from blossoming is about to be behind you.

Energetically, this Virgo Full Moon is edgy, but the alignments will motivate us to create a game plan for what needs to be profected in our lives.

Looking at the distribution of planets in this Lunation, we have an interesting pattern called a Bucket-shaped Chart. This Moon will receive a high concentration of planetary Aspects, which will serve as a release point for the energies we need to let out healthily while filtering out unnecessary stressors.

Another configuration happening during this Lunar event is a Grand Earth Trine from the Moon, Pluto, and the North Node in Taurus. This should make it easier to create some structure and stay consistent with our goals.

This Moon will be in Opposition to the Pisces Stellium, so there could be a feeling of having to set certain boundaries with people who impede on you. Also, there could be some foggy moments about your next steps in terms of getting to a healthy place in your life overall.

Unexpected situations could occur in love and comfort due to this Moon forming a Sesquiquadrates to Venus and Uranus. With this, we could feel like our moods are fluctuating about relationships that have become stagnant, which could cause us to make sudden changes to that union. Also, we could go back and forth about staying at a job we're dissatisfied in, resulting in abrupt behavior. With these scenarios, try not to make any sudden moves; wait until you feel grounded and have a better plan of action; otherwise, you can disrupt things you didn't intend on disturbing.

The Chart Rulers Mercury (Virgo) along with Jupiter and Neptune (Pisces) are all connected in a Conjunction. This could cause an inflated sense of distortion due to Mercury, the planet of our thoughts and communication, not only being in Detriment, which weakens it, but it is overpowered by the Jupiter-Neptune configuration that is so close to it. On top of that, Mercury is in a Semisquare with Pluto, which could cause communication to be misinterpreted while also causing some disputes.

Vibes For the Full Moon In Virgo

The vibes on the chart are an interesting mix of more challenging energies, but there is a good amount of harmonious ones, which should help take the sting out of this lunation.

Let’s get the not-so-fun stuff out of the way; there is a high amount of emotional sensitivity that peaks on the 19th, so we could feel edgier than typical. Also, there is solitude energy, so the need to pull back and take some time for yourself will be more substantial on the 19th. Use this time to care for your needs and set limits with those who encroach on your personal space.

Our gut instincts could be more heightened than usual with a high amount of psychic vibes. This could be a time when you are sensing things or having flashes of intuition. The next few days would be great for having a journal nearby to jot down any interesting dreams or extra sensory vibes you feel during the day. That way, you can go back to them if something prophetic does happen.

Even though we have solitude energy occurring, there is still a social tone to this Moon. There could be a need to connect with friends and romantic relationships, with the romance vibes being high on the graph.

Reflective Questions For the Full Moon

Think about where you were around September 6th, 2021? What kind of Virgo themes was happening in your life?

The energy of this transit will be powerful, and for this reason, it will magnify what you need to take care of in Virgo energy. Think about what you were trying to profect over these last six months.

What kind of Virgoan themes has occurred in your life?

Have you learned the art of being refined?

Are you becoming more mindful?

Did you work on imposter syndrome in this energy?

Have you created better habits in your life?

Did you learn the art of precision so you can cut through the unnecessary things that take up your time?

Are you learning to cut yourself some slack when things aren’t as perfect as you would like them to be?

Have you worked on balancing your need to be of service to everyone else while still showing up for yourself?

Have you set up a healthy routine?

Was this a period where you double-downed on self-improvement?

Put yourself on a plan to be healthier?

Are you working towards becoming a specialist in your field?

Full moons are cycles of completion where we look at what can go forward with us and the things that no longer work. In Virgo, it’s about cutting through the wasteful habits that prevent us from becoming better versions of ourselves. Living a worthwhile life is an essential theme in Virgo energy, so this could be a point where you take the useful things with you and let go of what’s holding you back.

Themes of The Full Moon In Virgo

This checklist should help you understand what Virgo topics are working in your life. This Lunation will allow you to integrate your skills and put them to good use. Make a list and narrow down what you would like to refine in this Virgo phase of your life.

Here are some of the themes:

Self-help, acquiring skills, receiving coaching, or any betterment is a total Virgo mood to improve our lives

It's crucial to work on the aspects of your life where you aren’t balanced

Virgo also teaches us how to be more observant in our relationships. It's good to take your time and make sure you're making the proper, selections.

This energy is ideal for understanding and managing your resources and earning more if you've been looking for a means to establish financial security.

This lunar cycle is ideal for effectively managing any difficulties with overindulgence or wastefulness

Learn how to use precision to break through the nonsense in your life and move on to the next phase of your personal development

Look into strategies to improve your stress or other coping challenges

Work on the things that make your mind go into overdrive since this type of energy can make you conscious of how overthinking is stifling you

Creating a routine is critical to becoming solid in your day-to-day life

Take care of your health and make sure you're doing everything you can to feel comfortable in your own skin

With this Moon, it's also about getting into an exercise routine that will help you balance your mind, body, and spirit

If you want to improve your everyday routines, be sure you understand what it entails to plan your next actions.

Look at all of the details, no matter how minor they may seem; you want the finished product of your goals to be polished.

Use this Virgo Full Moon to create something pristine for yourself and get back on track with your everyday life.

