The Full Moon In Leo Forecast February 16th, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

The Full Moon in Leo happens on February 16th, 2021; here's how to use this lunation to get in touch with your inner talents so you can shine for your uniqueness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmdhS_0eCn7vij00
Moon in Leoimage by author

Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 28 degrees of Leo on February 16th, around 8:56 am PST. That would be 11:56 am EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

This lunar event happens to be a Snow Moon.

Snow Moons got that name from Native and ancient societies because we get a bunch of flurries, blizzards, and squalls during February. February happens to be one of those months where we get more snow than typical, so if you live in a cold-weather city, this is probably the most wintery month for your town. Therefore, the name of this Moon is very literal, which tends to happen at times with these lunations.

On a spiritual level, this could be when you are at the halfway point of something challenging that requires your patience, but you’ll eventually get out of this frigid time. Things are tough, but there is eventual light at the end of the tunnel; remember, Spring is coming soon.

Energetically, this Full Moon has an interesting mix of Transits.

Leo is happy, fun, and exuberant, and generally, we get to let our hair down in this Sign, but the conditions of this Moon will be more about taking things seriously. Our second Full Moon of the year will be transformative due to the alignments around this lunar event.

Planets rule Signs in Astrology. I always look at both the Modern and ancient rulers for the Signs associated with an Astrological event. The Chart Rulers of the Full Moon are the Sun, Saturn, and Uranus, due to Leo and Aquarius. The Sun Rules Leo and Aquarius has two rulers. Saturn is the ancient planet of rulership before Uranus was discovered, which is its modern association. All three rulers are experiencing more complex Transits during this Lunation which could cause things to feel edgy.

Full Moons are when we have an Opposition between the Sun and Moon; at the time of these events, we look at what’s working, what needs to be refined, and the things we can no longer take with us. In Leo’s energy, this could be a period where we finally understand the importance of putting ourselves first for a change.

One of the more complex alignments at this lunation is an Aspect Pattern called a Grand Cross formed by the Sun and Moon to the Lunar Nodes.

With an Aspect pattern like this, we will have extra pressure to work through our self-imposed restrictions. In other words, if you’ve been resistant to change, the things that need transformation in your life will require some sort of game plan to get out of a rut that’s hindering you. Also, this could help us let go of the parts of us that are too theatrical. Our attitudes may fluctuate because this is a mixed bag of lunar vibes. This might raise issues with our love lives and platonic relationships, requiring us to communicate better and understand our need for attention.

Mercury and Pluto will be in a Quincunx to this Moon and form a Semisextile to the Sun, so this could be a point where we are ready to look at the truth in our situation and purge out the things that keep us from personal growth.

Luckily something is going on at the time of this lunation that will hopefully make things lighter. Jupiter and Uranus are getting close to an alignment that brings good luck in spirituality, abundance, our social lives, and pleasant surprises that help us get on our feet. Also, Venus and Mars will be in a harmonious alignment, giving us an extra boost in love and career.

Vibes For The Full Moon In Leo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEoCQ_0eCn7vij00
Transits GraphSirius Software

With some of the vibes on the graph, this lunation does bring in some sweet spots even if stressful alignments occur.

There are low amounts of psychic energy around this Moon, along with some imagination and confusion. Therefore, this could be a time when you are picking up on other people’s energies. There are low amounts of social and mental energy mixed in with these vibes, so you might feel the urge to connect with others while needing your space to feel more grounded and focused.

Fortunate vibes will be strong during this lunar event due to good luck energy being high on the chart. So at least there are windows of opportunity if you have some sort of goal you’re looking to execute during this Full Moon.

One of the more effortless vibes is there’s a steady stream of romance in the air that's mixed in with this Lunar energy, so at least there's a flirty Leo tone going on. As A Result, intimacy and passion will be revved up.

Full Moon In Leo Reflective Questions

Full Moons are cycles of completion where we look at what we built in a particular Sign 6 months prior. During these events, we look at what we’ve gained, the positive attributes we’ve adopted, and the things that aren’t healthy in this Signs energy. Think about what you’ve tried to build in Leo energy since August 8th, 2021? Have you learned to let yourself shine for your talents?

Are You Finally Putting Yourself First For A Change?

What were your goals concerning leveling up your situation?

Have you learned how to become more regal?

Have you worked on boosting your confidence?

Learned to stop letting others take credit for your hard work?

Understood that it no longer serves you to keep blending in with the crowd?

Realized it’s time for you to step forward and shine just like everyone else?

Have you slowly learned to step forward and show the world your epic talents?

Understood that you need to take more pride in yourself?

Learned it’s okay to show off once and a while?

Have you connected with your creative side?

Learned the art of self-expression?

Understood that you deserve loyal people in your life and worked on clearing out the ones who are untrustworthy?

Learned only to open your heart to those who deserve it?

Realized you need to reward yourself with a little bit of luxury?

Understood that you don’t need to be in a clique to feel seen?

Leo’s energy is about standing out for being distinctive and appreciated for your talents.

So, if you’ve worked on Leo themes in your life over the last 6 months, you should have more clarity on what pursuits are worth your time. Use this Lunar cycle to launch your projects that are ready, make some adjustments to scenarios that could use a tweak, or let go of the situations that aren’t working.

Themes Of The Leo Full Moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0nzu_0eCn7vij00
Full Moon in LeoSirius Software

In this Sign, we learn the importance of staying true to who we are, putting ourselves first, letting our hair down, connecting with our creativity, boosting our confidence, and knowing we are worthy enough to shine.

Here are some of the themes and the best ways to soak up this regal energy:

  • Remember, it’s essential to take care of your needs and not lose yourself in others
  • Understanding that it’s okay to speak up when you don’t receive the appreciation you deserve
  • Enhance your style inwardly and outwardly so you can feel comfortable plus confident in yourself as a whole.
  • Try not to let others take the spotlight away from you because you deserve to shine too
  • Get in touch with the bold-expressive side of yourself and reclaim your voice
  • Learn how to loosen up and bring in some sort of adventure in your life so you can truly feel carefree
  • It is time to let your creativity sore and become inspired to work on your passions; it’s okay to stand out for your originality.
  • Adopt a winner’s attitude, let go of passivity, and take a healthy risk that leads to rewards
  • If things have been too serious, it’s time to bring some lightheartedness and humor into your life
  • Only give your loyalty to those who deserve it who have earned a place in your heart

Use this Leo Full Moon to transform into the unique individual you knew you always could be.

-Later guys

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astrology# Horoscope# Lifestyle# Leo# Full Moon In Leo

Comments / 0

Published by

Astrology Writer who posts Weekly Horoscopes and other Astrological topics to help readers understand what's going on in the cosmos.

Las Vegas, NV
5713 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 14th, 2022

Thanks to Venus and Mars in this week's Astrology, we get some much-needed fun, sociable, and romantic energies. In addition, Jupiter will make a positive connection with Uranus, which could provide some pleasant surprises for a change.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 7th to 13th, 2022

Mars and Uranus will lend us a hand in this week's Astrology, allowing us to change stagnation in our lives actively. Pluto will also play a big part this week, which should help us finally figure out complex situations.

Read full story
2 comments

The New Moon In Aquarius Forecast: January 31st, 2022

With the New Moon in Aquarius, we will have the urge to get out of our comfort zone and finally take steps to be ourselves unapologetically. Hey guys, we have the New Black Moon at 12 degrees of Aquarius on January 31 at 9:45 PM Pacific, which is 12:45 AM EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation will occur in your area.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 31st to Feb 6, 2022

The Moon will be one of the more dominant energies in this week's Astrology throughout the first three days of February, causing our emotions to fluctuate. Also, Mercury will exit Retrograde, helping us to understand what happened at the end of December.

Read full story
2 comments

Venus Goes Out Of Retrograde On January 29th, 2022

Venus will finally be out of Retrograde; what lessons did you learn about love, money, career, and values during this Inverse Cycle?. Venus is finally going out of Retrograde on January 29th!

Read full story

Mars Goes Into Capricorn on January 24th, 2022

On January 24th, Mars will enter Capricorn, providing us the stamina to accomplish the work we've fallen behind on while also reconnecting with our ambitious side. Let’s do this the right way the first time.

Read full story
4 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 24th to 30th, 2022

In this week's Astrology, Venus finally exits Retrograde, preparing us for the Post Shadow RX, which should provide more clarity to our romantic and financial lives. Mars also enters Capricorn, encouraging us to act responsibly.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Aquarius On January 19th, 2022

The Sun will go into Aquarius on January 19th, causing us to have an urge to do something fun and different than our usual routine. Having solid friendships is something money can’t buy!

Read full story
2 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 17th to 23rd, 2022

In this week's Astrology, we have a remarkable 7-days ahead due to a pile-up of alignments, which could cause this to feel like a period of nonstop change. Hey guys, we have a transformative week full of planetary Transits.

Read full story

The Full Moon in Cancer Forecast: January 17th, 2022

With the first Full Moon of the year in Cancer, we will feel more inclined to focus on what brings us comfort and emotional security. Hey guys, we have the Full Wolf Moon at 27 degrees of Cancer, occurring on January 17th, at 3:48 pm PST, which is 6:48 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening for you.

Read full story
1 comments

Mercury Goes Retrograde On Jan 14, 2022

Mercury will go Retrograde in Aquarius and Capricorn for the first time in 2022, providing the opportunity to reevaluate what needs updating in our lives and where we lack consistency.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For January 10th to 16th, 2022

Mercury goes Retrograde for the first time in 2022 in this week’s Astrology. Also, the planet of communication, Mercury, will make a bunch of alignments that might cause mixed signals.

Read full story
2 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 6th to 12th, 2021

With a decent mix of alignments in this week’s Astrology, the next 7 days could make us feel social again, focus on what matters in relationships, and finding healthier coping skills.

Read full story

The New Moon In Capricorn Forecast: January 2nd, 2022

A resolution for 2022 should be easy to make and stick to with the ambitious and stable energy of the New Moon In Capricorn. Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 12 Degrees of Capricorn on January 2nd, 2022, at 10:33 am PST which is 1:33 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story
9 comments

Mercury Goes Into Pre-Shadow Retrograde On December 29th, 2021

Mercury will go into Pre-Shadow Retrograde in Capricorn and Aquarius causing us to look at a multitude of situations with our friendships, and how we take responsibility. I’ve got a few words for you, Pre-Shadow Retrograde!

Read full story
1 comments

Jupiter Goes Into Pisces On December 28th, 2021

Jupiter is going into one of its home Signs for the next 5 months, which should help us go after our dreams in a big way while expanding our spiritual awareness. If you enjoy dreaming big, then you're in luck because Jupiter’s going into its home Sign of Pisces!

Read full story
6 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 27th to January 2nd, 2022

In this week’s Astrology, Jupiter will go into Pisces, causing us to ring in the New Year in an imaginative way. Mercury will go into Pre-Shadow Retrograde, then head into Aquarius for a more extended stint than typical. Also, the first New Moon of 2022 occurs this week to help us with our ambitious pursuits.

Read full story

Venus Retrograde In Capricorn Forecast For Each Zodiac Sign

Venus is now in Retrograde; here’s what you can expect with love and money based on your Zodiac Sign. There are times when we need to take a cold hard look at ourselves. Venus will go Retrograde in the Sign of Capricorn on December 19th, causing us to do a much-needed review of our lives. This celestial body has been in Capricorn since the beginning of November and will be here until March 2nd due to the Retrograde cycle.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy