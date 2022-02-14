The Full Moon In Leo Forecast February 16th, 2022

The Full Moon in Leo happens on February 16th, 2021; here's how to use this lunation to get in touch with your inner talents so you can shine for your uniqueness.

Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 28 degrees of Leo on February 16th, around 8:56 am PST. That would be 11:56 am EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

This lunar event happens to be a Snow Moon.

Snow Moons got that name from Native and ancient societies because we get a bunch of flurries, blizzards, and squalls during February. February happens to be one of those months where we get more snow than typical, so if you live in a cold-weather city, this is probably the most wintery month for your town. Therefore, the name of this Moon is very literal, which tends to happen at times with these lunations.

On a spiritual level, this could be when you are at the halfway point of something challenging that requires your patience, but you’ll eventually get out of this frigid time. Things are tough, but there is eventual light at the end of the tunnel; remember, Spring is coming soon.

Energetically, this Full Moon has an interesting mix of Transits.

Leo is happy, fun, and exuberant, and generally, we get to let our hair down in this Sign, but the conditions of this Moon will be more about taking things seriously. Our second Full Moon of the year will be transformative due to the alignments around this lunar event.

Planets rule Signs in Astrology. I always look at both the Modern and ancient rulers for the Signs associated with an Astrological event. The Chart Rulers of the Full Moon are the Sun, Saturn, and Uranus, due to Leo and Aquarius. The Sun Rules Leo and Aquarius has two rulers. Saturn is the ancient planet of rulership before Uranus was discovered, which is its modern association. All three rulers are experiencing more complex Transits during this Lunation which could cause things to feel edgy.

Full Moons are when we have an Opposition between the Sun and Moon; at the time of these events, we look at what’s working, what needs to be refined, and the things we can no longer take with us. In Leo’s energy, this could be a period where we finally understand the importance of putting ourselves first for a change.

One of the more complex alignments at this lunation is an Aspect Pattern called a Grand Cross formed by the Sun and Moon to the Lunar Nodes.

With an Aspect pattern like this, we will have extra pressure to work through our self-imposed restrictions. In other words, if you’ve been resistant to change, the things that need transformation in your life will require some sort of game plan to get out of a rut that’s hindering you. Also, this could help us let go of the parts of us that are too theatrical. Our attitudes may fluctuate because this is a mixed bag of lunar vibes. This might raise issues with our love lives and platonic relationships, requiring us to communicate better and understand our need for attention.

Mercury and Pluto will be in a Quincunx to this Moon and form a Semisextile to the Sun, so this could be a point where we are ready to look at the truth in our situation and purge out the things that keep us from personal growth.

Luckily something is going on at the time of this lunation that will hopefully make things lighter. Jupiter and Uranus are getting close to an alignment that brings good luck in spirituality, abundance, our social lives, and pleasant surprises that help us get on our feet. Also, Venus and Mars will be in a harmonious alignment, giving us an extra boost in love and career.

Vibes For The Full Moon In Leo

With some of the vibes on the graph, this lunation does bring in some sweet spots even if stressful alignments occur.

There are low amounts of psychic energy around this Moon, along with some imagination and confusion. Therefore, this could be a time when you are picking up on other people’s energies. There are low amounts of social and mental energy mixed in with these vibes, so you might feel the urge to connect with others while needing your space to feel more grounded and focused.

Fortunate vibes will be strong during this lunar event due to good luck energy being high on the chart. So at least there are windows of opportunity if you have some sort of goal you’re looking to execute during this Full Moon.

One of the more effortless vibes is there’s a steady stream of romance in the air that's mixed in with this Lunar energy, so at least there's a flirty Leo tone going on. As A Result, intimacy and passion will be revved up.

Full Moon In Leo Reflective Questions

Full Moons are cycles of completion where we look at what we built in a particular Sign 6 months prior. During these events, we look at what we’ve gained, the positive attributes we’ve adopted, and the things that aren’t healthy in this Signs energy. Think about what you’ve tried to build in Leo energy since August 8th, 2021? Have you learned to let yourself shine for your talents?

Are You Finally Putting Yourself First For A Change?

What were your goals concerning leveling up your situation?

Have you learned how to become more regal?

Have you worked on boosting your confidence?

Learned to stop letting others take credit for your hard work?

Understood that it no longer serves you to keep blending in with the crowd?

Realized it’s time for you to step forward and shine just like everyone else?

Have you slowly learned to step forward and show the world your epic talents?

Understood that you need to take more pride in yourself?

Learned it’s okay to show off once and a while?

Have you connected with your creative side?

Learned the art of self-expression?

Understood that you deserve loyal people in your life and worked on clearing out the ones who are untrustworthy?

Learned only to open your heart to those who deserve it?

Realized you need to reward yourself with a little bit of luxury?

Understood that you don’t need to be in a clique to feel seen?

Leo’s energy is about standing out for being distinctive and appreciated for your talents.

So, if you’ve worked on Leo themes in your life over the last 6 months, you should have more clarity on what pursuits are worth your time. Use this Lunar cycle to launch your projects that are ready, make some adjustments to scenarios that could use a tweak, or let go of the situations that aren’t working.

Themes Of The Leo Full Moon

Full Moon in Leo Sirius Software

In this Sign, we learn the importance of staying true to who we are, putting ourselves first, letting our hair down, connecting with our creativity, boosting our confidence, and knowing we are worthy enough to shine.

Here are some of the themes and the best ways to soak up this regal energy:

Remember, it’s essential to take care of your needs and not lose yourself in others

Understanding that it’s okay to speak up when you don’t receive the appreciation you deserve

Enhance your style inwardly and outwardly so you can feel comfortable plus confident in yourself as a whole.

Try not to let others take the spotlight away from you because you deserve to shine too

Get in touch with the bold-expressive side of yourself and reclaim your voice

Learn how to loosen up and bring in some sort of adventure in your life so you can truly feel carefree

It is time to let your creativity sore and become inspired to work on your passions; it’s okay to stand out for your originality.

Adopt a winner’s attitude, let go of passivity, and take a healthy risk that leads to rewards

If things have been too serious, it’s time to bring some lightheartedness and humor into your life

Only give your loyalty to those who deserve it who have earned a place in your heart

Use this Leo Full Moon to transform into the unique individual you knew you always could be.

