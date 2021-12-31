The New Moon In Capricorn Forecast: January 2nd, 2022

A resolution for 2022 should be easy to make and stick to with the ambitious and stable energy of the New Moon In Capricorn.

New Moon in Capricorn image by author

Hey guys, we have the New Moon at 12 Degrees of Capricorn on January 2nd, 2022, at 10:33 am PST which is 1:33 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.

Welcome to 2022; this is the first Moon of the New Year!!

The timing on this lunar event is incredible, considering New Year’s Day was 24 hours ago, so this ties in perfectly with collective timing for fresh starts.

And as far as New Moons go, this one will be amazing for making a resolution for the year ahead. In other words, it’s a lunar event occurring at the beginning of the year, and it’s in goal-oriented Capricorn. So, this is the perfect match for our New Years’ aspirations!!

Our focus goes on the end game in the Sign of the Seagoat, even if it takes us a while. We gain the motivation to push ourselves regardless of it being a long hard road. And I understand that isn’t for everyone; some people aren’t interested in doing things the long way; however, we reap the rewards of this Sign once we do the work.

Capricorn is about being able to sustain yourself permanently.

Even though the Moon is in Detriment because Capricorn is the Opposite Sign of its natural ruler, Cancer, we still have some great energy behind us to make this a successful New Moon.

We have a Stellium in Capricorn, which is 3 or more planets in one Sign, the Sun, Moon, Pluto, a Retrograde Venus, and even the asteroid Juno is lined up in this celestial body. Having Venus in Retrograde could cause us to take a second look at some of our plans, so some revision is possible. However, with such a heavy concentration of Capricorn energy, we will get an extra nudge to stay the course on our goals.

This Moon has some energies that could cause self-doubt and sensitivity over your next steps. So, there might be some moments of second-guessing yourself since it is about creating a fresh start. Also, in Capricorn energy, we tend to be more cautious and doubtful until we know our plan is a sure thing.

Vibes of The New Moon in Capricorn

Transits Graph Sirius Software

For this lunation, the graph is interesting because we have an odd mix.

Our moods could run high this day, with emotional sensitivity showing high on the chart. For about 48 hours, we could be reflecting on things we are ready to move forward from to start a new chapter which is never easy.

Energetically, our psychic senses will be higher than average for a few days. Write down what you sense in a journal because this could be something you go back to once you get to the Full Moon in Capricorn, which isn’t for another 6 months on July 13th. Also, please pay attention to your dreams around the time of this lunar event and jot them down in your journal as well.

There’s a smidge of romantic energy on the chart, which could be some vague flirtation that causes you to question if they are really interested or not. So, this could come in the form of text or DM from a person of interest; it could feel like questions or phrases with a double entendre causing you to question what they could possibly mean.

New Moon Reflective Questions

Think about what you want to excel in in the next 6 months in Capricorn energy; where do you need to gain patience to persevere and get to your goals?

What needs to be solidified in the Capricorn themes of your environment?⁠

What kind of outward security would you like in your life?

Are you ready to commit yourself to a long-term plan for success?

Are you looking to gain stability in all areas of your life?

Do you want to become more responsible?

Would you like to build a better reputation?

Become more disciplined in your day-to-day life?

Are you wanting to learn how to have better boundaries and learn the art of saying no to people?

Is this a time where you would like to be less impulsive

Work on how consistent you are with yourself and others?

Ready to put yourself out there for a better career or promotion?

Are you willing to do the work it takes for you to become masterful?

New Moons are about starting something fresh with the positive attributes of a Sign. This is a time to pick out your favorite Capricorn themes and incorporate them into your life.

New Moon Themes

New Moon in Capricorn Chart Sirius Software

If you’re ready to persevere, this checklist should help.

Here are some of the New Moon in Capricorn Themes:

Develop a habit of being more deliberate in what you go after

Understand you need a plan of action before recklessly going after what you want

Ready to play the long game because a slow dime is better than a fast nickel

Think about areas of your life where you need to balance self-control⁠

Look at the areas of your life that lack integrity; it is crucial to walk a path where you are authentic ⁠

Examine where it is you want to gain mastery, i.e., subjects, career goals, or becoming the best at your craft⁠

This is an excellent time to get in touch with reality and look at situations for what they are and not what you might have thought was a truth⁠

Learn the art of consistency to be the kind of person who shows up and doesn’t flake on others⁠

Working on your public standing so you can become noteworthy, i.e., reputation, online presence, your social media

Adopting new habits like becoming ambitious and regimented

Release things that have no form, system, or order⁠ so you can build a new structure in your life that sustains you

Do the hard work necessary to build a legacy for the family you created you can leave behind for generations to come.

Learning the importance of having financial security, so you never have to come from a place of scarcity ⁠

Slowly taking steps to become mature and take responsibility

Be ready to roll up your sleeves and clean up the areas of your life that are unkempt

Look at this as a time to set some restrictions on people who don’t respect your limits

Train yourself to develop thicker skin so what others think isn’t getting in the way of your achievements

Use this New Moon to kick start your ambitious side, create a life that brings you stability, and get yourself to a place where you are standing in your excellence.

-Later guys