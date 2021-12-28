Jupiter Goes Into Pisces On December 28th, 2021

Cleopatra Jade

Jupiter is going into one of its home Signs for the next 5 months, which should help us go after our dreams in a big way while expanding our spiritual awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPsRi_0dXaRcCU00
Jupiter in Piscesimage by author

If you enjoy dreaming big, then you're in luck because Jupiter’s going into its home Sign of Pisces!

Well, it’s going forward into Pisces.

Back on May 13th, Jupiter went into Pisces, staying there for about 2 ½ months until it Retrograded back into Aquarius. So now we're coming back to Jupiter in Pisces; we get to look at where we were for those first few months.

We got a nice theatrical trailer of what’s to come under this alignment for a few months, which, to be honest, was actually refreshing.

Think back to the themes from May 13th through July 28 in your life?

What kind of Jupiter-Pisces themes was occurring for you from mid-spring to early summertime?

Some of the events from that period come back around for a second look, but this time with more clarity.

Prior to 2021, this celestial body was in Pisces; Jupiter was here from January 18, 2010, to January 22, 2011. So it's been approximately about 11 ¼ years since Jupiter was in the Sign of the Tethered Fish. Therefore, it could bring up themes from 2010 in our lives regarding this Alignment.

Jupiter does quite well here, considering this Celestial Body is the ancient ruler of Pisces. Today Pisces is co-ruled by Neptune, but this Sign loves to soak up the vibes of its original planet. This is because Jupiter is limitless, so this Sign gets to dissolve all constraints here in an expansive way. In Pisces, boundaries are eradicated, which causes this planet to dodge restrictions or limitations that could obstruct its path.

Jupiter gets to be all expansive and dreamy in Pisces, so if you enjoyed the end of 2018 through 2019 when this planet was in its other home, Sign Sagittarius, then you’re in luck because we get to be far-reaching once again. The other cool thing about this is that this celestial body is in a sign about hopes and wishes, so we could decide to follow through on our aspirations. Sometimes that could come in the form of manifesting or slowly taking steps to aim our arrow at something we’ve always wished for in our lives.

With this combination, things are lucky; however, we have to work harder to act because Pisces is not an action-oriented sign. So do be aware of the trappings of dreaming big but never working towards it. We will have to motivate ourselves to move on to our goals and not linger in the land of make-believe with King Friday and Lady Elaine.

Gobs of compassion tend to occur with Jupiter in Pisces. This planet is an expander, so it will extend the positive traits of Pisces. We lean towards a more compassionate tone in the Sign of the Tethered Fish. Empathy and actually caring about other people's feelings are essential attributes of this Sign, so Jupiter will expand our sense of caring.

Being charitable is another huge feature of this energy.

People tend to give without expecting anything in return from others like friends and family or organizations that need assistance. We look at how we can roll up our sleeves and help others from a place of genuine consideration. And of course, that isn’t a common thing all the time in this world, so it could come off disingenuous at first like:

“Oh, why are you helping me?”

“Okay, but what do you want in return?”

So, it may feel awkward when you get help from somebody who doesn't want anything back in return.

It's sad to say, but many of us expect people to come with an agenda. However, paying it forward may go a long way during Jupiter in Pisces.

The mindset of “I’ve been helped, so please let me do the honor to pass that good vibration back to someone else” becomes amplified under this configuration.

Humility occurs more frequently under this energy out of all of the Jupiter placements; this is a less braggadocious expression of this planet. Therefore this configuration could aid in diffusing people’s egos while adding some genuine humbleness to the air. I’m not saying people can’t blow out hot air in this energy because there is a shadow side to this alignment, but it comes out differently than our typical garden variety of arrogance.

For creative types, this could be a time where you feel more inspired to create art, music, poetry, or writing. Jupiter in Pisces is excellent for tapping into your right-brained side, so this could be a time where you’re more inspired than typical and turn out a ton of clever work that leads to something good in your career as a creativepreneur. Of course, it doesn’t have to be about work; this can also be for personal use, which leads to healing through art or any creative modality.

Healing becomes the new black, so there could be more of a surge in self-care practices. In other words, there could be more of a buzz around alternative ways to heal your vibes through Reiki or different New-Age approaches.

Self-care through Tarot Cards and herbal tea, or even taking an Astrology course, or getting your Natal chart printed could be something you get an urge for out of the blue. Jupiter in Pisces heightens the desire to learn new subjects, esoteric topics, Numerology, EFT, Human Design, or anything outside of traditional topics under the umbrella of the New Age.

Psychic vibes will be amplified, which might cause moments of inspiration. People who are sensitive to extrasensory things could experience intuitive downloads stronger than they have in a long time. So it tends to bring in these vibes from a higher source of knowledge from out of nowhere. We could feel like we are tapping into our Subconscious and bringing those things to the surface.

And of course, there's always a lower vibration with this energy; you just want to be aware of going overboard and being unrealistic or not having healthy boundaries.

Because Jupiter in Pisces is a slippery slope, we tend to be open, which could be good if it’s in balance. However, it is very boundless with this energy, which means putting limits on people and situations could be more complex. Be aware of being overly trusting, Spiritual bypassing, or letting people overstep.

There is an overly sacrificial tone to this, so you want to be aware of being so compassionate that you are completely giving the shirt off your back. Don’t get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with being friendly or charitable, but you want to make sure you're not doing it to the point where it cost you. It would be best if you had your shirt, too; it’s cold outside, and you don’t want to freeze, plus betray yourself.

Self-undoing is another situation that can occur with the lower expression of this energy which ties in with being overly sacrificial. Another situation that can happen is self-sabotage through escapism. There are times in life when we don’t want to deal with everyday realities, and in this energy, that can get overinflated in terms of purposefully finding distractions not to face the things that need our care. Therefore, try to be mindful if you find yourself using food, TV, video games, alcohol, substances, or other stimuli to run away from what requires your attention.

Jupiter makes everything more pronounced, so you want to be aware of spiritual arrogance. A few paragraphs ago, I mentioned that this expression of Jupiter isn’t as harsh regarding ego; however, it does have some caveats. The egotistical situations we could experience have to do with people thinking they are better because of their beliefs. This tends to inflate self-righteousness in certain types of individuals, so it’s possible to encounter an influx of this in our day-to-day lives more than expected.

Jupiter is going to whip through Pisces until about May 11 of 2022.

Then it'll stay in Aries for a bunch of months, pretty much throughout Mid-Spring, Summer, and some of the Fall time. Then it will retrograde back into Pisces on October 28, 2022, at 28 degrees of this Sign.

Let’s use this time to connect with our higher selves and reach for the stars regarding our aspirations.

-Later guys

Jupiter in Pisces Dates To Remember:

  • First entered Pisces May 13, 2021
  • Left Pisces Jul 28, 2021
  • Re-entered Pisces On December 2, 2021
  • Moves Out of Pisces May 11, 2022
  • Retrogrades Back Into Pisces Oct 28th, 2022
  • Leaves Pisces December 19th, 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
AstrologyHoroscopeLifestyleJupiter in Pisces

Comments / 3

Published by

Astrology Writer who posts Weekly Horoscopes and other Astrological topics to help readers understand what's going on in the cosmos. https://linktr.ee/cleopatra

Las Vegas, NV
2947 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 27th to January 2nd, 2022

In this week’s Astrology, Jupiter will go into Pisces, causing us to ring in the New Year in an imaginative way. Mercury will go into Pre-Shadow Retrograde, then head into Aquarius for a more extended stint than typical. Also, the first New Moon of 2022 occurs this week to help us with our ambitious pursuits.

Read full story

Venus Retrograde In Capricorn Forecast For Each Zodiac Sign

Venus is now in Retrograde; here’s what you can expect with love and money based on your Zodiac Sign. There are times when we need to take a cold hard look at ourselves. Venus will go Retrograde in the Sign of Capricorn on December 19th, causing us to do a much-needed review of our lives. This celestial body has been in Capricorn since the beginning of November and will be here until March 2nd due to the Retrograde cycle.

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Capricorn On December 21st, 2021

With the Sun going into Capricorn, we could finally get the endurance we need to work on things that we are typically too distracted to do for our personal life and career. Having the endurance to complete most things people lack the dedication to do is a superpower!

Read full story
6 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 20th to 27th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, we have another busy week of communication due to Mercury. Plus, the Venus Retrograde will bring back themes from December 11th, causing us to rethink relationship situations.

Read full story
3 comments

Venus Will Go Retrograde In Capricorn On December 19th, 2021

After 18 months of being Direct, Venus will go Retrograde, causing us to reevaluate situations that aren’t working in our love life and finances. Have I really been that materialistic and cold in relationships?!

Read full story
4 comments

The Full Moon In Gemini Forecast: December 18th, 2021

With the final Full Moon of the year, we will look at what we need to come to a close to live a life that allows us more flexibility. Hey guys, we have the Full Micro Cold Moon at 27 Degrees of Gemini happening on December 18th at 8:35 PM PST, which is 11:35 pm Eastern. Check your local time to see when this lunation is happening where you live.

Read full story
8 comments

Mercury Goes Into Capricorn On December 13th, 2021

Mercury will go into Capricorn, causing our communication plus thinking to be more sensible and ambitious. Mercury is leaving the go big or go home mindset of Sagittarius and entering into let’s think this through Capricorn. And because this is Mercury, our planet of thinking, communicating, and understanding, the tone in how we do these things changes to a more pragmatic fashion rather than philosophical.

Read full story
2 comments

Mars Goes Into Sagittarius On December 13th, 2021

For the next 6 weeks, Mars will be in Sagittarius, which should give us the stamina to go after our aspirations in a big way. Occasionally, it’s okay to adopt a nothing to lose and everything to gain attitude.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 13th to 19th, 2021

The Astrology for this week could feel transformative due to two Sign changes, Venus going Retrograde on the same day as Chiron goes out of Retrograde and the Full Moon in Gemini. Also, the Sun will make the exact alignments as Mercury did the week before, causing fluctuations in our confidence.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 6th to 12th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, this is yet another Mercury Transits filled 7 days that could rev up our social lives and seek clarity on foggy situations. Also, Mars will make a few alignments that help us go after what we want while learning how to balance our confidence.

Read full story

The Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius Forecast: December 3rd, 2022

With the Total Eclipse in Sagittarius, we could feel inspired to start a new path that has us seeking better opportunities in our life overall. Hey guys, we have the Super New Moon Total Solar Eclipse at 12 degrees of Sagittarius on December 3rd at 11:42 pm PST, which is around 2:42 am Eastern; check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring for you.

Read full story
7 comments

Neptune Retrograde Goes Out Of Retrograde On December 1st, 2021

After 5 ½ months, Neptune is going Direct RX what the lessons you learned about setting boundaries with others were. What you imagined was real is now hard to believe. Neptune is going Direct on December 1st, after being in Retrograde since June 25th, causing us to review our reality for an extended period.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 29th to December 5th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, Neptune goes out of Retrograde, and the next 7 days will be a combination of harmonious Transits with some complex ones. Also, Venus and Mars will connect with Neptune to making alignments that help with love life and finances.

Read full story
6 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 22nd to 28th, 2021

In this week's Astrology, the tone shifts to a lighter one with the Sun and Mercury going into Sagittarius, along with healing vibes from Saturn to Chiron. We will also get a wave of romantic energy from a harmonious configuration between Venus and Mars.

Read full story

Mercury Goes into Sagittarius On November 24th, 2021

Mercury goes into Sagittarius, putting a more optimistic tone to conversing with others and thinking more philosophically. Express yourself regardless of other peoples’ opinions!

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Sagittarius Forecast: November 22nd, 2021

The Sun is going into Sagittarius on the 22nd, causing us to feel luckier than average and giving us the confidence to chase our goals. It feels so good to know there is light at the end of the tunnel!

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 15 to 21st, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, our confidence, communication, love life, and financial stuff will be more pronounced with a bunch of Mercury, Sun, the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, and Venus Going into Pre Shadow Retrograde.

Read full story

Venus Will Go Into Pre Shadow Retrograde On November 17, 2021

This week, Venus goes into its Shadow Retrograde Cycle for the next 4 weeks to help us observe what needs to be taken seriously in our romantic life and career. Taking accountability for your actions is a superpower.

Read full story
1 comments

The Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse Forecast: Nov 19, 2021

The Lunar Eclipse in Taurus could help us understand why we need to put our energy into the things that bring us consistency. Hey guys, we have the Full Beaver Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse at 27 degrees of Taurus on November 19th, at 12:57 am PST which would be around 3:57 am Eastern. Don’t forget to check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy