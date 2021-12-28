Jupiter Goes Into Pisces On December 28th, 2021

Jupiter is going into one of its home Signs for the next 5 months, which should help us go after our dreams in a big way while expanding our spiritual awareness.

If you enjoy dreaming big, then you're in luck because Jupiter’s going into its home Sign of Pisces!

Well, it’s going forward into Pisces.

Back on May 13th, Jupiter went into Pisces, staying there for about 2 ½ months until it Retrograded back into Aquarius. So now we're coming back to Jupiter in Pisces; we get to look at where we were for those first few months.

We got a nice theatrical trailer of what’s to come under this alignment for a few months, which, to be honest, was actually refreshing.

Think back to the themes from May 13th through July 28 in your life?

What kind of Jupiter-Pisces themes was occurring for you from mid-spring to early summertime?

Some of the events from that period come back around for a second look, but this time with more clarity.

Prior to 2021, this celestial body was in Pisces; Jupiter was here from January 18, 2010, to January 22, 2011. So it's been approximately about 11 ¼ years since Jupiter was in the Sign of the Tethered Fish. Therefore, it could bring up themes from 2010 in our lives regarding this Alignment.

Jupiter does quite well here, considering this Celestial Body is the ancient ruler of Pisces. Today Pisces is co-ruled by Neptune, but this Sign loves to soak up the vibes of its original planet. This is because Jupiter is limitless, so this Sign gets to dissolve all constraints here in an expansive way. In Pisces, boundaries are eradicated, which causes this planet to dodge restrictions or limitations that could obstruct its path.

Jupiter gets to be all expansive and dreamy in Pisces, so if you enjoyed the end of 2018 through 2019 when this planet was in its other home, Sign Sagittarius, then you’re in luck because we get to be far-reaching once again. The other cool thing about this is that this celestial body is in a sign about hopes and wishes, so we could decide to follow through on our aspirations. Sometimes that could come in the form of manifesting or slowly taking steps to aim our arrow at something we’ve always wished for in our lives.

With this combination, things are lucky; however, we have to work harder to act because Pisces is not an action-oriented sign. So do be aware of the trappings of dreaming big but never working towards it. We will have to motivate ourselves to move on to our goals and not linger in the land of make-believe with King Friday and Lady Elaine.

Gobs of compassion tend to occur with Jupiter in Pisces. This planet is an expander, so it will extend the positive traits of Pisces. We lean towards a more compassionate tone in the Sign of the Tethered Fish. Empathy and actually caring about other people's feelings are essential attributes of this Sign, so Jupiter will expand our sense of caring.

Being charitable is another huge feature of this energy.

People tend to give without expecting anything in return from others like friends and family or organizations that need assistance. We look at how we can roll up our sleeves and help others from a place of genuine consideration. And of course, that isn’t a common thing all the time in this world, so it could come off disingenuous at first like:

“Oh, why are you helping me?”

“Okay, but what do you want in return?”

So, it may feel awkward when you get help from somebody who doesn't want anything back in return.

It's sad to say, but many of us expect people to come with an agenda. However, paying it forward may go a long way during Jupiter in Pisces.

The mindset of “I’ve been helped, so please let me do the honor to pass that good vibration back to someone else” becomes amplified under this configuration.

Humility occurs more frequently under this energy out of all of the Jupiter placements; this is a less braggadocious expression of this planet. Therefore this configuration could aid in diffusing people’s egos while adding some genuine humbleness to the air. I’m not saying people can’t blow out hot air in this energy because there is a shadow side to this alignment, but it comes out differently than our typical garden variety of arrogance.

For creative types, this could be a time where you feel more inspired to create art, music, poetry, or writing. Jupiter in Pisces is excellent for tapping into your right-brained side, so this could be a time where you’re more inspired than typical and turn out a ton of clever work that leads to something good in your career as a creativepreneur. Of course, it doesn’t have to be about work; this can also be for personal use, which leads to healing through art or any creative modality.

Healing becomes the new black, so there could be more of a surge in self-care practices. In other words, there could be more of a buzz around alternative ways to heal your vibes through Reiki or different New-Age approaches.

Self-care through Tarot Cards and herbal tea, or even taking an Astrology course, or getting your Natal chart printed could be something you get an urge for out of the blue. Jupiter in Pisces heightens the desire to learn new subjects, esoteric topics, Numerology, EFT, Human Design, or anything outside of traditional topics under the umbrella of the New Age.

Psychic vibes will be amplified, which might cause moments of inspiration. People who are sensitive to extrasensory things could experience intuitive downloads stronger than they have in a long time. So it tends to bring in these vibes from a higher source of knowledge from out of nowhere. We could feel like we are tapping into our Subconscious and bringing those things to the surface.

And of course, there's always a lower vibration with this energy; you just want to be aware of going overboard and being unrealistic or not having healthy boundaries.

Because Jupiter in Pisces is a slippery slope, we tend to be open, which could be good if it’s in balance. However, it is very boundless with this energy, which means putting limits on people and situations could be more complex. Be aware of being overly trusting, Spiritual bypassing, or letting people overstep.

There is an overly sacrificial tone to this, so you want to be aware of being so compassionate that you are completely giving the shirt off your back. Don’t get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with being friendly or charitable, but you want to make sure you're not doing it to the point where it cost you. It would be best if you had your shirt, too; it’s cold outside, and you don’t want to freeze, plus betray yourself.

Self-undoing is another situation that can occur with the lower expression of this energy which ties in with being overly sacrificial. Another situation that can happen is self-sabotage through escapism. There are times in life when we don’t want to deal with everyday realities, and in this energy, that can get overinflated in terms of purposefully finding distractions not to face the things that need our care. Therefore, try to be mindful if you find yourself using food, TV, video games, alcohol, substances, or other stimuli to run away from what requires your attention.

Jupiter makes everything more pronounced, so you want to be aware of spiritual arrogance. A few paragraphs ago, I mentioned that this expression of Jupiter isn’t as harsh regarding ego; however, it does have some caveats. The egotistical situations we could experience have to do with people thinking they are better because of their beliefs. This tends to inflate self-righteousness in certain types of individuals, so it’s possible to encounter an influx of this in our day-to-day lives more than expected.

Jupiter is going to whip through Pisces until about May 11 of 2022.

Then it'll stay in Aries for a bunch of months, pretty much throughout Mid-Spring, Summer, and some of the Fall time. Then it will retrograde back into Pisces on October 28, 2022, at 28 degrees of this Sign.

Let’s use this time to connect with our higher selves and reach for the stars regarding our aspirations.

