Venus Will Go Retrograde In Capricorn On December 19th, 2021

Cleopatra Jade

After 18 months of being Direct, Venus will go Retrograde, causing us to reevaluate situations that aren’t working in our love life and finances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jSJW_0dN67gmU00
Venus in Capricornimage by author

Have I really been that materialistic and cold in relationships?!

Venus will Retrograde in Capricorn on Dec 19, 2021, so it’s time to take accountability for our love life and finances. This planet has been in Capricorn since November 5th and then went into the Pre-Retrograde Shadow Phase on November 17th, so we can expect themes from that period to circle back around through this Inverse Cycle for us to resolve.

In Astrology, Capricorn is a sign that strives for excellence and being an authority. It’s about maturity and the hard work to become successful, gaining outward security from our achievements, and doing what’s necessary to get to the top. Also, Capricorn stands for authority, male figures, structures, banks, and institutions. Venus rules our values, how we relate to others, our one-on-one relationships, career, and money. So, with this Sign and planet combination, we will need to get serious about our romantic life, employment, and what we value.

With relationships, there could be issues due to a lack of commitment or coldness in a spouse that becomes hard to ignore. In other words, you could get to a place where you can no longer ignore a union where a partner won’t make you a priority; there’s a lack of intimacy or no emotional connection.

In money situations, there could be issues with those who try to dominate the finances, such as someone you are committed to, a controlling family member who helps financially, or a scenario with a toxic boss. With this Retrograde, there will be a much-needed review about all kinds of money circumstances including, greed and stinginess.

Under the Sign of responsibility, the circumstances we’ve neglected in our lives will come up for a review so we can resolve them.

How Venus Retrograde Works

If you’re looking for a good time, call Venus! This planet shows us what we appreciate, what feels good, and how we experience our senses.⁠

Venus is only in Retrograde for about 7% of the time, so we get about 18 months of primarily pleasurable situations from this planet. This Regressive Phase is not frequent like Mercury or the Outer planets synodic cycles, so it’s a surprise when it hits most uncomfortably.⁠

Venus RX is uncomfortable because it causes us to take our rose-gold-colored glasses off in love and money.⁠ Therefore, when Venus goes Retro, we are faced with the truth about our relationships and income, we realize things weren’t as dazzling as they seemed.⁠

Unlike Mercury Retrograde, Venuses Regressive Cycle lasts for a substantial time. This planet spends 40 days and nights in Retrograde. Therefore, that’s a month and a little over a week going backward, which gives us a lot of time to resolve our issues.

Depending on how Venus Retrograde is transiting in your chart and which house it is placed in, this will be where changes are occurring. So, if this is in your 7th house, you need to resolve unfairness in relationships. Or, in your 2nd house, this is a time to examine how to improve the way you make income so you can sustain yourself and rebuild your confidence.

Additionally, if you aren’t Aspected by this Retrograde, you could be seeing it play out with the people you know or on a world stage. Every person doesn’t get the effects personally when it comes to all Retrogrades, so it might just be you are witnessing a vibrational shift on a collective level instead of personal.

Venus RX in Capricorn Themes

This Celestial body went into The Shadow RX phase on November 17th, so think back to what was going on with you regarding relationships and money.

Were there any disagreements with a spouse that hasn’t seemed to let up?

Have you looked at what needs to change with your finances?

Are you at a point where your career doesn’t align with the legacy you would like to leave behind?

Here are some of the Themes that could occur while Venus is Retrograde in Capricorn:

  • Your relationship with material things come up for a review
  • Looking at why you are attracted to external validation instead of emotional security
  • There could be situations where you try to gain fairness from authority figures like bosses
  • Relationships to male parental figures come up for a review
  • Taking accountability for things that require you to own up to past discretions
  • Questioning the obligations you’ve made and wondering if you shouldn’t have committed to something or someone
  • Reputations of people who do unscrupulous things in business and relationships could get tarnished
  • Restrictions to certain things attached to Capricorn could come as a result of this Retrograde
  • Revamping your public image could be a massive focus if you’ve felt it’s not up to par
  • Issues with stinginess in love and resources will need to be dealt with
  • Pretentious behavior tends to backfire
  • Addressing why you expect a perfect 10 in a partner
  • Learning it’s uncool to treat people like they are disposable
  • Trust issues come up to be addressed, especially in love life situations
  • Concluding that you are overly closed off and need to learn how to open up to others
  • Being in a relationship that lacks warmth may no longer be an option
  • Looking at where you aren’t practical in love
  • Reorganizing your personal life, so it’s finally polished
  • Learning who is really worth your loyalty
  • Stinginess tends to backfire with this Retrograde
  • This is a time to become more responsible in the areas you lack maturity
  • Issues with overly committing to others come up so you can free yourself of unnecessary obligations
  • This could be a period to come to terms with having commitment issues
  • Understanding why you have not been responsible when it comes to career and your love life
  • There could be issues with relationships that have huge age gaps
  • Rethinking your big plans with regards to employment, opening a business, and financial matters
  • Looking at why you have a hard time relating to others
  • Freeing yourself from relationships with people who aren’t reliable
  • Taking responsibility for where you’ve been financially out of control
  • Facing the fact that it’s time to become stable

Of course, not all of these will apply to you as an individual; there could be someone who experiences 3 of these while another person will only have one Venus RX topic come up in their life. The thing with Venus and any Retrograde is it causes us to look at the things we refuse to deal with that have been festering for a while, and in life, you can’t just slap a Band-Aid on something that needs an overhaul.

Zodiac Signs that will feel this the most are the Cardinal modality: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn between 6 to 29 degrees. This is due to the area of degrees Venus will cover through its Retrograde.

This Retrograde is a karmic period meant to reveal the areas of our love lives and career that need assistance. So, use this as your opportunity to clean up the decaying situations in your life.

-Later guys

Venus Retrograde Dates to Remember:

  • Ingresses into Capricorn 11/5/22
  • Shadow period 11/17/21
  • Goes Retrograde 12/19/21
  • Venus Station Direct 1/29/22
  • Venus out the of Shadow Period 3/1/22
  • Out of Capricorn on 3/5/22

