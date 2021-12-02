The Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius Forecast: December 3rd, 2022

Cleopatra Jade

With the Total Eclipse in Sagittarius, we could feel inspired to start a new path that has us seeking better opportunities in our life overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2In1HD_0dCJHdiL00
Solar Eclipse in Sagittariusimage by author

Hey guys, we have the Super New Moon Total Solar Eclipse at 12 degrees of Sagittarius on December 3rd at 11:42 pm PST, which is around 2:42 am Eastern; check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring for you.

This Lunation will be the last Solar Eclipse and the final New Moon of the year.

Also, this will be the last eclipse in Sagittarius for a while; we won’t see these Nodes again until October of 2029.

The eclipse will be visible in the Southern tip of South America, The Falkland Islands, South Africa, Antarctica, the southern part of Australia, some of New Zealand, and the South Atlantic. So, we won’t get to see this one in the United States as we did during the Great American Eclipse. However, we will still feel the effects of this Lunation.

Eclipses are intricate versions of New and Full Moons that significantly change the air by shifting light in the luminaries. As a result, it could bring in a new phase in a person’s life or clear out situations that are no longer practical.

Think of a software or operating system upgrade; these Lunations change things like a patch update to your computer. Generally, when you add new software or have an update, your computer gets rebooted, causing a change to the existing script running on the PC.

Eclipses are revisions because they change the things that need a new process.

We tend to experience Eclipses if they are aspecting one of our planets or angles of our chart.

Look at the degree of the eclipse because a close alignment to your natal placement will cause it to be impactful for you. And if you aren’t feeling the effects, you could be seeing them play out on a collective level or with the people in your environment.

A Super New Moon, really?!

This Lunar event is in Perigee, which occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth. As a result, the Moon is more prominent than usual. However, because it’s a New Moon, it is hard to see the size due to the conjunction with the Sun since the Rays will block it out. So energetically, this will have a lot of strength in terms of the gravitational pull on our bodies of water around the Earth. This is due to the Moon and Sun’s connecting alignments; it causes a gravitational tug that pulls on our shores plus emotions with New and Full moons twice a month.

And in terms of the Aspects that are going on during the Eclipse, the Chart Ruler Jupiter will be making a Square to Mars, causing some unjustified confidence, so there could be issues with arrogant people during this lunar event. This could also result in overdoing it when it comes to a good time because this kind of alignment puts us in the party spirit, which isn’t a bad thing; just be mindful of when to say when,

Lastly, there will be a T-Square to the North and South Node of the Moon with Jupiter at the apex point, causing us to examine how we can release unnecessary burdens or self-imposed restrictions in our life. This could also put us in a headspace to better ourselves regarding knowledge or higher education.

Solar Eclipse Vibes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnsXC_0dCJHdiL00
Transits GraphSirius Software

Even with this being a Solar Eclipse, the energies are moderate.

On the graph, there is a decent amount of Lucky energy due to some of the alignments. So this eclipse could have a more optimistic vibe. During this eclipse, you could have an urge to take chances you usually wouldn’t because there is a nothing to lose and everything to gain tone around this Moon.

Socially, there is a bunch of energy to support communication and get-togethers with family or friends. The next few days might feel active in terms of connecting with people you haven’t spoken to in a while, or you could just feel like engaging more than usual with loved ones.

Again, even though we have some complex alignments, these vibes for this Eclipse seem to mitigate the harsher situations going on at this event.

Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius Themes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wY2kg_0dCJHdiL00
Transits Graphimage by author

New Moons are about starting something fresh in your life with the Zodiac Sign’s energy at the time of the lunation. However, I don’t recommend setting intentions or incorporating this energy for this lunar event since this is an eclipse; please don’t manifest.

Manifestation rituals during eclipses could have adverse effects due to the volatility of this sort of Solar/Lunar event.

At a Solar Eclipse, the Moon moves between the Earth, blocking out the Sun’s Rays resulting in the light of this luminary being obstructed. Solar Eclipses are about new starts and represent masculine energy which could mean shifts for male figures.

Since Solar Eclipses are about sudden changes that usher in something new, there could be an update in terms of Sagittarian themes in our personal lives or on a collective level.

So instead of a checklist, here are some possible starts you could experience in the Sagittarius New Moon Eclipse:

  • This could awaken a new path that helps you seek better opportunities
  • Could realign you so you can point your energy in the right direction
  • Start the stages of restoring faith back in yourself
  • It might aid in expanding your consciousness
  • Rejuvenates your soul after a huge sacrifice
  • Feeling more open to leaving the past behind to start a new journey
  • Beginning a period where you seek out universal truths
  • Connects you to higher consciousness
  • The urge to further your education
  • A reset o the mind, body, spirit
  • Clears out beliefs that no longer serve you
  • It opens opportunities that bring you to new heights in your life
  • Expanding your life in a way that allows you to move beyond self-imposed restrictions
  • Feeling ready to take more risks and put yourself out there
  • Becoming more light-hearted and embracing humor in your life
  • Adopting new philosophies
  • Embracing the freedom-loving parts of yourself
  • This could start you on a new journey to become more social
  • The start of becoming more optimistic and realizing things could work out in your life
  • And beginning to realize it’s time for you to shoot your shot at the things you’ve always wanted.

With this eclipse, take some notes on the things occurring around you because this could indicate where this Lunation is starting something fresh for you in Sagittarius energy.

-Later guys

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Astrologylifestylehoroscope

Comments / 7

Published by

Astrology Writer who posts Weekly Horoscopes and other Astrological topics to help readers understand what's going on in the cosmos. https://linktr.ee/cleopatra

Las Vegas, NV
2025 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 6th to 12th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, this is yet another Mercury Transits filled 7 days that could rev up our social lives and seek clarity on foggy situations. Also, Mars will make a few alignments that help us go after what we want while learning how to balance our confidence.

Read full story

Neptune Retrograde Goes Out Of Retrograde On December 1st, 2021

After 5 ½ months, Neptune is going Direct RX what the lessons you learned about setting boundaries with others were. What you imagined was real is now hard to believe. Neptune is going Direct on December 1st, after being in Retrograde since June 25th, causing us to review our reality for an extended period.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 29th to December 5th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, Neptune goes out of Retrograde, and the next 7 days will be a combination of harmonious Transits with some complex ones. Also, Venus and Mars will connect with Neptune to making alignments that help with love life and finances.

Read full story
6 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 22nd to 28th, 2021

In this week's Astrology, the tone shifts to a lighter one with the Sun and Mercury going into Sagittarius, along with healing vibes from Saturn to Chiron. We will also get a wave of romantic energy from a harmonious configuration between Venus and Mars.

Read full story

Mercury Goes into Sagittarius On November 24th, 2021

Mercury goes into Sagittarius, putting a more optimistic tone to conversing with others and thinking more philosophically. Express yourself regardless of other peoples’ opinions!

Read full story

The Sun Goes Into Sagittarius Forecast: November 22nd, 2021

The Sun is going into Sagittarius on the 22nd, causing us to feel luckier than average and giving us the confidence to chase our goals. It feels so good to know there is light at the end of the tunnel!

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 15 to 21st, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, our confidence, communication, love life, and financial stuff will be more pronounced with a bunch of Mercury, Sun, the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, and Venus Going into Pre Shadow Retrograde.

Read full story

Venus Will Go Into Pre Shadow Retrograde On November 17, 2021

This week, Venus goes into its Shadow Retrograde Cycle for the next 4 weeks to help us observe what needs to be taken seriously in our romantic life and career. Taking accountability for your actions is a superpower.

Read full story
1 comments

The Full Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse Forecast: Nov 19, 2021

The Lunar Eclipse in Taurus could help us understand why we need to put our energy into the things that bring us consistency. Hey guys, we have the Full Beaver Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse at 27 degrees of Taurus on November 19th, at 12:57 am PST which would be around 3:57 am Eastern. Don’t forget to check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 8th to 14th, 2021

Mercury plays a massive role in this week’s Astrology, causing us to set boundaries with others while learning how to fix our unhealthy internal dialog. Hey guys, we have an interesting week full of planetary Transits.

Read full story
1 comments

Venus Goes Into Capricorn on Nov 5, 2021

Venus will go into Capricorn, which should help us understand our values regarding commitments in love and career, plus raising our standards on what we expect out of life. Plus, Venus will be in this Sign until March of 2022 due to its Retrograde Cycle.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 1st to 7th, 2021

This week’s Astrology brings in significant shifts to the air with the Super New Moon in Scorpio. Mercury finally leaves Libra after 2 ½ months, and Venus enters Capricorn for the next 4 months due to its Retrograde Cycle.

Read full story
3 comments

Mercury Goes Into Scorpio On November 4th, 2021

With Mercury going into Scorpio, we will have the ability to focus on the things we don’t have the energy for and get the opportunity to clear our minds of clutter. Let’s face it there are moments when being in your head is necessary.

Read full story
1 comments

The Super New Moon In Scorpio Forecast November 4th, 2021

The November New Moon in Scorpio is just what we needed to move forward from situations that are at a dead-end, plus empowering yourself so you can take control of your life. Hey guys, we have the Super New Moon at 12 degrees of Scorpio on November 4th, 2021, at 2:14 pm PST, which would be 5:14 Eastern. Check your local time to see when this Lunation is happening in your location.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast October 25th to 31st, 2021

Mars goes into Scorpio, and Venus plays an active role in this week’s Astrology, which will put more focus on our love lives. Hey guys, we have an interesting week filled with planetary Transits.

Read full story

Mars Will Go Into Scorpion On October 30th, 2021

Mars going into Scorpio will help us act in a more focused way while empowering ourselves in the areas of our life that need strengthening. Mars is going into one of its Signs of Rulership, Scorpio.

Read full story
4 comments

The Sun Goes into Scorpio On Oct 22, 2021

The Sun will go into Scorpio for the next month, helping us focus on what we need to transform to better our lives. At some point, we need to embrace our intense side. We are leaving Libras Seasons’ harmony-seeking tone and headed for a time where we need to become more serious about our situations.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast October 18th to 24th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury goes Direct, and the Sun will be Ingress into Scorpio, which should put a transformative vibe to the next bunch of days. Image by authorCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas.

Read full story
Mercury, NV

Mercury Goes Out Of Retrograde On October 18th, 2021

Mercury is going Direct on October 18th; how did this Retrograde Cycle open your eyes to where you need fairness in love and career. Mercury is going out of Retrograde on the 18th, just a day after Jupiter goes Direct, which will make for an interesting 24 hours. So now that this planet is Stationing out of Retrograde, we have 2 weeks of the Shadow Phase to move through before this Inverse Cycle is over.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy