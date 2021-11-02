Mercury Goes Into Scorpio On November 4th, 2021

Cleopatra Jade

With Mercury going into Scorpio, we will have the ability to focus on the things we don’t have the energy for and get the opportunity to clear our minds of clutter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADzok_0ckAG6aa00
Mercury in Scorpioimage by author

Let’s face it there are moments when being in your head is necessary.

Mercury is finally changing Signs after 2 ½ months in Libra, so now our communication, thoughts, and how we process data will shift to a more Scorpionic tone.

In Scorpio, we can do some much-needed reflecting.

As we leave the Libra vibe, we go from a more social and bubblier style to an analytical-introverted tone. Even though Mercury was Retrograde in Libra, there was still a lighthearted vibe before and after the inverse cycle. Mercury in Libra is typically a good time where you don’t take things as seriously; you get to be social and enjoy yourself. In Scorpio, we leave those aspects behind to go inward and reflect on what we need to transform in our lives to become stronger.

So, energetically, the tone becomes introverted in this Sign change where we start focusing on what's meaningful. Communication-wise, Scorpio is all about meaningful conversations, not small talk, or superficial chatting. Mercury in Scorpio is all about going deep and communicating in a way that has substance, which is something I personally appreciate about this Sign.

Socially, people become more intimate in the way they hang out with others, of course not in a sexual way, but in this energy, it’s about connecting with those that matter rather than having a crowd around you. So, this could be a time when you’re all about hanging out with only a few friends instead of having an entourage with you. It’s about socializing with the people you have a connection with and not just hanging out to fill a void. This could be family, close friends, or someone you are romantically involved with in terms of keeping your circle small.

Mercury in Scorpio brings in a focused tone with the way we communicate; people tend to be more receptive and listen intensively. This is the kind of energy where you contribute to the conversations but are more conscious that people need to get their stuff out so it’s easier to hold space for others during the conversation. Scorpio is a Sign of detoxification so when it comes to it being in Mercury, this could help you and others in terms of releasing stuck thoughts and emotions through cathartic conversations.

A wave of consciousness also comes through with this energy so you could feel the need to scope things out before speaking or making any decisions about your next steps. The level of Scorpio energy will be strong too because we have a stellium “3 or more planets in a Sign” of planets in Scorpio, The Sun, Mars, The New Moon, and now Mercury. The Moon will carry off the mood bringing an intensity to the air on the 5th, and head into Sagittarius but we will still have 3 planets in this Sign for a good duration of November.

With this many planets in Scorpio along with it going into Mercury, our minds could finally get focused, which should help with our attention span. In other words, since Scorpio energy is about fixation, this would be a good time to study a topic you usually wouldn’t have the bandwidth to retain. You're able to put your attention on issues that may be harder to digest. Also, your analytical skills will be sharp with this energy. If you’re in school right now, this could be a time where you can get through more arduous coursework.

Dissecting and understanding a topic that might be hard, like Astrology, Numerology, esoteric topics, occult knowledge, anything to do with science, Psychology, or Psychiatry. These are the perfect subjects to study because Scorpio specializes in complex topics. Under this Ingress, it’s easier to be more analytical plus put your focus into absorbing knowledge.

Similarly, your focus also goes on the things you had on the backburner that could be stressful. With a Mercury in Scorpio, we tend to look at the things we avoided that need to be faced so this might be a time when you finally learn how to deal with old trauma, understand your triggers, and look at the truth.

Speaking of the truth, this is a type of energy where people tend to be more open and honest about harsh realities. Sometimes you end up dealing with individuals who are willing to speak the truth that nobody else is ready to hear or say. Of course, that can be a welcomed truth or sometimes be a darker fact we don’t want to hear about. Mercury is a more neutral expression in this Sign; your perception of the facts could be good, bad, or indifferent; however, the truth is essential. Surprise truth-telling tends to go on during Mercury in Scorpio, on a personal level, or world stage.

And of course, there's also a lower vibration to Mercury in Scorpio as it is when any planet goes into a Sign.

People tend to go inward, which is not a bad thing; however, sometimes, this can get out of hand. You just want to make sure you aren’t living in your head entirely and isolating yourself from others. Mentally overthinking tends to happen in this energy causing suspicious thoughts to occur. So, you just want to be aware of that and make sure you’re as grounded as possible. If being cautious or too much analyzing is making you hyper-vigilant, try to find a middle ground.

Feeling suspicious in this energy can also lead to petty arguments due to searching for the truth and piecing stuff together. So, if you’re in a relationship, it could lead to jealousy or a situation where animosity has built up with family, friends, or even a job situation.

These lower expressions of this Sign are just something you want to be aware of in this energy. Other than that, let this be a time to focus on the things that we usually don't like to tackle. And use this Mercury in Scorpio to work on having meaningful conversations with the people who matter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Astrology Writer who posts Weekly Horoscopes and other Astrological topics to help readers understand what's going on in the cosmos. https://linktr.ee/cleopatra

Las Vegas, NV
1227 followers

More from Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 8th to 14th, 2021

Mercury plays a massive role in this week’s Astrology, causing us to set boundaries with others while learning how to fix our unhealthy internal dialog. Hey guys, we have an interesting week full of planetary Transits.

Read full story
1 comments

Venus Goes Into Capricorn on Nov 5, 2021

Venus will go into Capricorn, which should help us understand our values regarding commitments in love and career, plus raising our standards on what we expect out of life. Plus, Venus will be in this Sign until March of 2022 due to its Retrograde Cycle.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 1st to 7th, 2021

This week’s Astrology brings in significant shifts to the air with the Super New Moon in Scorpio. Mercury finally leaves Libra after 2 ½ months, and Venus enters Capricorn for the next 4 months due to its Retrograde Cycle.

Read full story
3 comments

The Super New Moon In Scorpio Forecast November 4th, 2021

The November New Moon in Scorpio is just what we needed to move forward from situations that are at a dead-end, plus empowering yourself so you can take control of your life. Hey guys, we have the Super New Moon at 12 degrees of Scorpio on November 4th, 2021, at 2:14 pm PST, which would be 5:14 Eastern. Check your local time to see when this Lunation is happening in your location.

Read full story
1 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast October 25th to 31st, 2021

Mars goes into Scorpio, and Venus plays an active role in this week’s Astrology, which will put more focus on our love lives. Hey guys, we have an interesting week filled with planetary Transits.

Read full story

Mars Will Go Into Scorpion On October 30th, 2021

Mars going into Scorpio will help us act in a more focused way while empowering ourselves in the areas of our life that need strengthening. Mars is going into one of its Signs of Rulership, Scorpio.

Read full story
4 comments

The Sun Goes into Scorpio On Oct 22, 2021

The Sun will go into Scorpio for the next month, helping us focus on what we need to transform to better our lives. At some point, we need to embrace our intense side. We are leaving Libras Seasons’ harmony-seeking tone and headed for a time where we need to become more serious about our situations.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast October 18th to 24th, 2021

In this week’s Astrology, Mercury goes Direct, and the Sun will be Ingress into Scorpio, which should put a transformative vibe to the next bunch of days. Image by authorCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas.

Read full story
Mercury, NV

Mercury Goes Out Of Retrograde On October 18th, 2021

Mercury is going Direct on October 18th; how did this Retrograde Cycle open your eyes to where you need fairness in love and career. Mercury is going out of Retrograde on the 18th, just a day after Jupiter goes Direct, which will make for an interesting 24 hours. So now that this planet is Stationing out of Retrograde, we have 2 weeks of the Shadow Phase to move through before this Inverse Cycle is over.

Read full story

Jupiter Goes Out Of Retrograde On October 17th, 2021

Jupiter will be out of Retrograde on the 17th; this should help us understand why specific opportunities have slowed down since June. Jupiter at nightCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas.

Read full story

Forecast For The Full Hunters Moon in Aries: Oct 20th, 2021

The Full Moon in Aries will show us where we need to become bold in our lives and embrace our individuality. Full Moon in AriesCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas. Hey guys, we have the Full Hunters Moon at 27 degrees of Aries happening at 7:56 am Pacific, which would be 10:56 am Eastern check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.

Read full story
2 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast October 11th to 17th, 2021

This week’s Astrology brings in adventure, some good luck, healing in stable relationships mixed in with a few triggery vibes. Also, Jupiter goes Direct this week helping us get a clear perspective on our life direction.

Read full story

Saturn Goes Direct October 10th, 2021

Saturn is out of Retrograde, now is a time to understand what lessons we learned regarding stability in our lives. Pink Saturn StaticCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas. Saturn is the second Outer Planet going direct for 2021.

Read full story

Pluto Goes Out Of Retrograde On October 6th, 2021

Pluto’s Retrograde is over, but we still have the Shadow Period to go through, which should shed light on the things that no longer served us. The first Outer Planet to go Retrograde this year will finally go Direct. Pluto will be in Station Direct on October 6th, which is a long time coming. Planets in Retrograde slow down as they are about to move in either direction backward or forward; therefore, they are stationary.

Read full story

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast September 27th to October 3rd

In this week’s Astrology, Venus is back at it again, making many alignments that could cause more focus on our love lives and career. Plus, there will be a mix of Transits to the Sun, causing our egos to fluctuate throughout the week.

Read full story
4 comments

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast October 4th to 10th, 2021

In this Week’s Astrology, both Saturn and Pluto go out of Retrograde, giving us a bit of ease when it comes to feeling limited. And, the Sun plus Mars are making many alignments that will finally motivate us to get things done.

Read full story

The New Moon in Libra Forecast: October 6th, 2021

This New Moon in Libra will help us understand where we need to start a new chapter in our love lives, finances, and what needs to be balanced overall. Hey guys, we have The New Moon at 13 degrees of Libra happening on October 6th at 4:07 am PST, which would be 7:07 Eastern; check your local time to see when this Lunation occurs in your area.

Read full story
Mercury, NV

Mercury Retrograde in Libra: September 27th to October 18th, 2021

Mercury is going Retrograde for the last time this year, which should allow us to move forward from unhealthy relationships finally. Sherbet MercuryCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas.

Read full story

This Week's Horoscope Forecast: September 20th to 26th, 2021.

The Astrology for the week will bring a focus to our love life and career with the Sun going into Libra and Mercury going Retrograde in the Sign of Balance. Sun and blue cloudsCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy