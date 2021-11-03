This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 1st to 7th, 2021

This week’s Astrology brings in significant shifts to the air with the Super New Moon in Scorpio. Mercury finally leaves Libra after 2 ½ months, and Venus enters Capricorn for the next 4 months due to its Retrograde Cycle.

Sun in Space with static image by author

Hey, guys, we have a transformative week full of planetary transits.

November 1st to the 7th is a big week because of the Lunar event and two Sign changes. Mercury finally goes out of the post-Shadow Retrograde Phase on November 2nd and will go into Scorpio after 2 ½ long months in Libra. There’s a New Moon in Scorpio on the 5th, with a ton of detoxifying energy. And Venus is going into Capricorn for a long time, 4 months to be exact.

On the 1st, Mercury will make a Trine with Jupiter. With Mercury and Jupiter in this easygoing alignment, this could bring in some fun and enjoyable communication. Considering some of the more brutal energy we've had over the last few weeks, this is welcomed. Hopefully, it will help in patching up any disagreements you might have experienced during Mercury Retrograde.

Energetically, this brings in the urge for an adventure, so if you've meant to enjoy Fall and let your hair down, this will give that extra nudge to go on an escapade. Mercury and Jupiter coming together like this allows for us to be forward-thinking. Big ideas happen quickly in this Transit, so use them to help you further your goals. Additionally, this energy has moments of clarity, and some of the best philosophical conversations happen in this Aspect. So here's to putting your focus on high-minded things.

Hopefully, the lovely energy from Mercury and Jupiter will carry us through because we have an uncomfortable alignment from the Sun in Scorpio and Chiron on that same day. With the Sun in a Quincunx to Chiron, our confidence tends to fluctuate. So, the 1st could be a day where your moods go up and down which is never fun.

Mercury and Pluto are making their last Square from the Retrograde cycle on November 2nd. Therefore, this final contact could bring up situations that needed resolution from the end of September to the beginning of October. A transit like this will cause an edgy vibe, so people could be more sensitive than usual. This alignment brings out the kind of communication that’s very direct or opinionated, which could cause disagreements, so try your best to let things roll off your back. The best thing you can do is talk when you’re calm and wait until those who are upset have mellowed out. Also, this could cause secrets to come out, so if you need to uncover something, then this transit will bring it to the surface.

The best advice I could give with this is to use this Plutonic energy to do some research, work through trauma, study hard to understand topics and do things that will help you place your focus on something healthy.

November 4th and 5th will feel like a significant shift.

Mercury is finally leaving Libra after two and a half months of being in the sign due to its retrograde phase. And Venus is going into Capricorn for a while. So, both planets are doing a switcheroo in terms of length spent in a particular Sign. Venus will be in Capricorn until March of next year because this Celestial Body will be going retrograde at the end of December.

Venus in Capricorn is great for helping us get real about romance and finances, plus raising our standards on what we expect out of life. We will have this energy for 4 months because Venus will be in Capricorn until March 2, 2022, so let’s get acquainted with this alignment.

Mercury will be in Scorpio on the 4th for the next few weeks, helping us gain some mental focus plus, this Alignment is excellent for a nice mind detox.

That same day we also have the Sun in an Opposition to Uranus, making this the halfway point of this planet’s Retrograde cycle.

With this Transit, things will be subject to change, so something that seemed concrete might not be as stable as you would like. It’s going to feel like a plot twist over these next few days, so do your best to be flexible.

The Super New Moon in Scorpio on November 5th occurs while Venus goes into Capricorn. This new lunar phase will be good for getting rid of what bogs you down so you can step forward on whatever you are trying to start. It is another edgy Lunation, however, so things could feel stressful in this new lunar energy.

We have more Venus Transits that day with an alignment to Chiron that will cause us to review what we need to let go of when it comes to past disappointment in love. This kind of Transit has us looking at old stories that we truly need to forgive ourselves for about relationships that didn’t work out the way we hoped.

By the 6th, we catch a nice break when it comes to our love life and finances with Mercury in a Sextile to Venus. This brings in a ton of pleasant vibes, plus fab ideas that need to be talked about. Don’t be afraid to share them because they could get your foot in the door to places you've always wanted. In love, this could be a time where your words bring out the actions to a person you're interested in.

Lastly, on the 7th, you could feel more lethargic than usual with Mars and Neptune in a Square and a half with one another. This Alignment tends to make people feel like they just don’t have enough motivation to complete tasks. Also, it can bring about some draining energy from others who can’t regulate their emotions.

Vibes For The Week

Transits Graph Sirius Software

November is a particularly fascinating month for Transits. This week’s Astrology vibe on the graph, there is seemingly nothing going on, although there are a ton of Alignments for the upcoming days.

With all of the Mercury Aspects going on, there is a lot of mental energy at the beginning of the week.

Contemplation will be high, so your focus goes on where you're headed and how to organize your life. Especially with Mercury going into introspective Scorpio, this causes us to be in our heads and figure out how to control our circumstances.

And we have a smidge of psychic energy on the chart, so this could bring in moments when your gut instincts are more activated than usual. This could be a week where you keep getting eerie feelings about something, but you can’t put your finger on what you could be picking up. Also, observe your dreams because this sort of psychic activity causes intuition to be functioning while you sleep.

Transits For The Week

Honestly, some weeks are edgier than usual; the next 7 days are mixed bagged; however, there are some intense alignments we will need to overcome.

This week's Transits November 1st to 7th:

11/1 Mercury Trine Jupiter: Expanding Your Mind

11/1 Sun Quincunx Chiron: Fluctuating Confidence

11/2 Mercury Square Pluto part 3: Got A Dirty Mouth?

11/3 Venus Sesquiquadrate Uranus: Changing Your Mind In Relationships

11/4 Mercury in Scorpio: A Much-Needed Mental Cleanse

11/4 Sun Oppose Uranus: When Your Ego Causes You To Be A Rebel

11/5 New Moon In Scorpio: Transforming Your Circumstances

11/5 Venus in Capricorn: Only Settling Down If They Meet Your Standards

11/5 Venus Sesquiquadrate Chiron: Letting Go Of Old Stories In Your Love Life

11/6 Mercury Sextile Venus: Communication That’s Pleasant And Flirty

11/7 Mars Sesquiquadrate Neptune: Feeling Lethargic

November is an interesting month, but at least we will have the drive to improve our circumstances; however, let’s use this time to take care of the things we left on the backburner.

-Later guys