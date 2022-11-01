Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part II

Photo by Anthony Hall on Unsplash

After a predictable loss to a much more talented Oregon Saturday, Cal’s hopes of a bowl game seem to be fading away. It wasn’t so much the loss that was depressing, but rather that Oregon was just so much better in so many ways – and didn’t even play that well in the 42-24 win.

And as outlined in this article, there’s more to the problem than just this year’s football team, and there’s more on the table than replacing some coaches (and maybe the in-way-over-his-head athletic director). Cal’s athletic program literally faces an existential crisis, with the Big Ten already poaching USC and UCLA and the landscape of college sports primed to morph into something completely new.

So the question for chancellor Carol Crist and the UC community is really about what kind of role Cal should play in the new order. Many hope desperately for an invite to the B1G. Others think it might be time to downgrade expectations – and expenses. And of course there are those who wonder why a major university even bothers with the costs and distractions of big-time sports.

Using a broad brush, there are four possible paths that Cal can take, and within the next few years, they will be forced to choose one. So which would you choose?

Path 1: All in. Cal joins the B1G, and is now competing against the best in the country. Presumably, acceptance of the bid means acceptance of the goal of success at the highest level in college sports. To reach that goal, a major upgrade in finances must occur, along with an increased emphasis on athletics. That emphasis will include lower admission standards for athletes, a robust NIL fund, and a willingness to hire coaches who may push ethical and legal boundaries in pursuit of top recruits.

And of course, none of this guarantees anything more than .500 seasons, and it could be that even a complete all-in buy-in by everyone concerned could result in only mediocrity, or worse.

The pitfalls on this path are financial, moral and ethical. The financial aspect is obvious, but in this case, I mean “moral” to stand for the goal of the university. As it is, athletics is part of Cal but is not nearly as prominent in the identity and focus of the university as it is at Ohio State or Michigan – or even Iowa or Maryland. A significant shift in focus will be required, and it will have to take place against the passionate resistance of many at Cal.

The ethical pitfalls should be obvious: “If you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’.” To compete against schools that a) have a huge initial advantage (which they likely obtained by cheating); b) will find ways to justify going over the line; and/or c) won’t even know there is a line, you have to dance on that fine line between OK and ugly. The first scandal won’t be the last, and that will be a hard sell to many on campus.

Path 2: Still trying. The B1G does not come calling, and Cal remains part of the Pac-however-many. The financial investment is less than in Path 1, but still significant. In Path 2, though, athletics will be no more or less prominent than they are now, and the need to push the envelope morally and ethically will be less.

At the same time, though, it will be harder to motivate donors, coaches and players to support or work for Cal with this secondary status. And no, playing in the Chick-fil-A Bowl will not ease the pain.

The biggest pitfall on Path 2 is that it is an expensive path to nowhere. There is no way to succeed at the highest levels, given the competition from those on Path 1, and a once-a-decade trip to the Sweet 16 isn’t going to ring the bells in the Campanile.

Path 3: The Redwood League. Form a West Coast version of the Ivy League, with all that entails. To make this happen, though, at least seven other West Coast schools must be willing to downgrade significantly in terms of competitiveness and income (TV and attendance), and fit whatever parameters the Redwood League devises.

A league at the academic level of the Ivy League seems unlikely, though adding in most of the UC campuses might work. Still, that means that aside from Stanford, the big game on the schedule is UC Davis.

The moral and ethical advantages of the Redwood League are immediately obvious, and would be embraced wholehearted by the faculty and many students. It would still be expensive, however, and it’s likely athletics would operate at a larger loss than before. Which of course brings us to the Memorial Stadium debt, which somehow must be paid off. This will be even more painful in Path 3 because the stadium will have become a white elephant, almost empty except for the Stanford game.

Path 4: Punt. D3, here we come. Dump the scholarships, dump the highly paid coaches (they would even teach classes) and save buckets of money at every turn (travel, gear, NIL, etc.).

The cost? No longer will athletics supply any connection to alumni or donors, no longer will athletics provide free marketing and branding, and no longer will anyone but prospective students care that much about Cal. And the Memorial Stadium debt remains on the books, but it is a UC system obligation, not a UC Berkeley obligation. The Regents wouldn’t be happy, but if they want to blame anyone, they can point their fingers at UCLA. (In fact, UCLA’s punishment might be to assume the Memorial Stadium debt, which can be paid off from the extra B1G income.)

The biggest problem is simply that none of these options will satisfy all the stakeholders. Path 1 will displease the faculty and those who care about moral and ethical standards; Path 2 will displease those who want to compete at the highest level, and see no reason to pay big money for mediocrity; Path 3 is complicated and athletically unrewarding; and Path 4 would make no one happy but the accountants.

But Cal has no choice. The university must choose something very close to one of the four paths – and all of them lead only to controversy and dissatisfaction.