Napa, CA

Good times transcend some weird weather

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHtMv_0i1lSmBA00
It's easy to relax at the Carneros Resort & Spa.(Ariel Black)

“It’s never like this.”

The grey sky tumbled with clouds, clouds clearly full of drops just waiting for the right moment to fall.

But the wind. The wind tore through the Napa Valley as though it were late for a date with Beyoncé, dropping the temperature from mild to downright cold, and adding new meaning to the phrase “chilling by the pool.”

The woman from Washington, D.C., had hoped for better for her time at Carneros Resort & Spa, and even the free champagne – and quite nice champagne – from Moët and Chandon couldn’t quite make up for the unexpected weather.

“It’s never like this.”

Mavis Staples is from Chicago, and a few hours later she faced the crowd at the Oxbow RiverStage in downtown Napa, buffeted by the same wind – and even the 83-year-old singer had to acknowledge that this was no soft summer breeze. “It’s a windy city,” she said.

When Bonnie Raitt came on the stage later, she too was incredulous. “It was 118 in Ukiah a week ago,” she said, before putting on a coat. “It’s nice not to be stinking hot, though.”

And clouds or no clouds, wind or no wind, it was more than nice to spend a September Saturday enjoying the best that Napa has to offer. (And note that “the best Napa has to offer” does not include overpriced wine tastings that can only be sampled with prior reservations. In Livermore or Lodi, if a winery looks inviting, just park the car and go on in. And no need to max out the credit card to buy a couple bottles.)

Let’s start at the Carneros Resort & Spa, with its spectacular views of the hills and surrounding vineyards. Yes it’s expensive, but the 18-year-old resort delivers with 28 acres of separate cabins, roaming cattle and rustic luxury. Of course, it has restaurants that feature local produce – the woman from D.C. was dazzled – and top-end chefs, and on a normal September day, the pool on the hill would have been just perfect.

Even with the wind and clouds, it was a pleasant prolog to enjoying Staples and Raitt at the Oxbow RiverStage. The pair of veteran performers rose above the elements and delivered two polished, professional and dynamic sets that brought back memories of my two decades reviewing rock and roll for the Contra Costa Times.

Staples defied her age: “I’m not tired yet,” she said during the Staples Singers’ classic “I’ll Take You There,” which concluded her 45 minutes. “Y’all ain’t seen the last of me.”

We can only hope that’s true, as she showed her versatility and musical mastery by seamlessly shifting from genre to genre. She delved into rock with maybe my favorite Talking Heads song, “Burning Down the House,” funked it up with the Funkadelics’ “Can You Get to That,” touched her gospel roots with “Far Celestial Shore,” and of course brought back that ‘70s soul sound with “Come Go With Me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8NJG_0i1lSmBA00
Bonnie Raitt overcame the wind at the Oxbow RiverStage.(Ariel Black)

Raitt too can cover a lot of musical ground, and along with hitting the high notes of her career, showcased her latest album, “Just Like That.” But Raitt also showed off her outstanding band, her own solid guitar work and of course, a voice that is at the same time weathered and clear. Her heartfelt tribute to John Prine – who died in 2020 – led in to one of the several highlights of the show, “Angel from Montgomery,” and of course her first encore was another mournful ballad, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

But Raitt can’t be categorized as a blues’ musician who sings ballads. The show finished with a Chaka Khan cover, “You Got the Love,” and along the way delivered a reggae-tinged “Have a Heart” and a version of John Hiatt’s “No Business” straight out of the rock-and-roll pocket.

Of course she dealt with the weather on the open stage, trying, like the crowd, to stay warm, but it in the end, the cold wind wasn’t a factor. It was a wonderful day in Northern California, and even that chilly September wind couldn’t spoil it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bonnie raitt# mavis staples# carneros resort# oxbow riverstage# napa

Comments / 0

Published by

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
727 followers

More from Clay Kallam

Contra Costa County, CA

A stylistic divide defines the WNBA Finals

A superb WNBA season will conclude with a fascinating and hard-to-predict final series that highlights the difference between old-school grit and 2022 flash. The grit comes from the Connecticut Sun, who gleefully embrace their bully ball image by pounding the boards and their opponents in equal measure. The flash comes from the long distance shooting and high-style show of the Las Vegas Aces. The collision – and there will be as many of those as the officiating allows the Sun to get away with – between the two is as stark a contrast in methodology as one can find in the copy-cat world of professional sports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflicted

The 2022 49ers are a collision of clichés that make any kind of logical prediction all but impossible. Cliché No. 1: If you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Cliché No. 2: You can’t get to a Super Bowl without a competent quarterback.

Read full story
Point Reyes Station, CA

An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)

If you look closely, you can see a whitecap.(Ariel Black) So there we were, riding the high seas, gazing at the whitecaps. I was in the back of the double kayak, legs swathed in sunblock, dodging spray from Maggi’s paddles in front.

Read full story
1 comments
Berkeley, CA

Shining a late afternoon light on the University of California

The view from the Study Hall makes the carefully concocted cocktails taste even better.(Peter Christiansen Valli) The late afternoon light that flows into the Berkeley hills like a blessing from the gentle gods of fog shows off the best of the University of California.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco shows why it’s so special

There were fish everywhere, from the Academy of Sciences to Ancora.(Photo courtesy of Ancora) It was a perfect San Francisco day. The skies were blue, the fog hovered off the coast and the temperature was in the mid-70s. Of course, there was a light breeze and the air was crystal clear.

Read full story
1 comments

The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever

The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman) Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are struggling

There have been better years.(Photo by Caitlin Conner on Unsplash) The reality is painful – on both sides of the Bay. The trading deadline has come and gone, and what it unveiled was the true position of both the A’s and the Giants, positions that offer scant promise to the faithful. For the Giants, the 107 wins of 2021 seem from a galaxy far, far away, while for the A’s, leaving for Las Vegas seems all but inevitable.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problem

Fans will still come to Tennessee games after the dust settles, but what about Fresno State? And Cal?(Photo by Steve DiMatteo on Unsplash) There’s a crucial difference between ownership and sponsorship – and that difference is a major reason for the chaos in college football.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland

The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Copas can fulfill your fantasy

The ambiance at Copas(Maggi Brown) You head out for an early dinner one night, strolling down a nearby street you don’t often walk on. Plans? None, really, though there’s a thought about a place a few blocks away.

Read full story
1 comments
Livermore, CA

Taste Our Terroir takes a tricky turn – at least for this judge

It's not just wine at Taste Our Terroir -- there's plenty of good food too.(Ron Essex) It didn’t take long to realize I was in way over my head. But like most things that go pear-shaped, it sounded like a really good idea at the time.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?

Montecatini's classic Caesar salad(Maggi Brown) Each of these long-running Italian restaurants has its supporters, and each has survived the pandemic – among the other perils of restaurant ownership. Montecatini is the older, opened in 1989, while Benvenuti began as Salvatore’s in 1996. (Though Benvenuti’s name changed, the same family still runs it; and though Montecatini has different owners, it was bought by two employees who didn’t change much of anything.)

Read full story
4 comments

The Parisian past is everywhere in the Left Bank

The narrow streets are filled with surprises.(Maggi Brown) The stones of the Left Bank are the bones of a bygone Paris. The streets are narrow, the buildings jammed together and every turn seems to reveal another historical plaque or call out from a half-forgotten past.

Read full story
2 comments

The echoes of the past amplify the pleasures of modern York

Castle Howard shows how much power York once wielded(Maggi Brown) “The shoes of our predecessors are too big for our feet.”. So said the Mayor and Council of York in 1661 upon receiving Sir Thomas Widdington’s Analecta Eboracensia, a collection of historical notes that looked back on the long history of old York, a city 220 miles north of London.

Read full story
1 comments

Reluctant travelers take a transatlantic trip

Sometimes you just have to give it a shot. We’d been told that London’s Sky Garden was pretty cool, 37 stories up with a panoramic view of the city, a garden and, always a crucial factor, a bar. But when we checked, there were no tickets available.

Read full story
Emeryville, CA

Enjoy eating? Explore Emeryville's Public Market

So there’s this movie studio called Pixar, worth about $8 billion. And a company called Clif Bar that just sold for $2.9 billion. Almost everyone has seen a Pixar movie, and lots of us have gobbled down a Clif Bar, and both are headquartered in Emeryville. Yes, Emeryville, that little dot on the map between Oakland and Berkeley, a classic don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it community stuck in a little L-shaped enclave in a gritty old industrial area.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

There’s more to the Warriors than championships

The Golden State Warriors’ legacy extends beyond their four championships and six title appearances in the last eight years. It transcends their rags-to-riches story of the past two years. With the magical Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors have pushed the NBA, and basketball everywhere, into a new era, a new way of playing, and most important, a new way of winning.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Picking out the key pieces of the playoff puzzle

Predicting the principal imperatives in the upcoming game five is no piece of cake – but perhaps the letter “P” will prop up our perceptivity. And as tipoff is not that far away, we definitely should proceed apace.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

What the Warriors must do to win the title

An NBA court is 94 feet long and 50 feet wide. During a game, 10 exceptionally large human beings move at high speed for 48 minutes, focusing their activity on two small rims at either end.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy