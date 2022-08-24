Berkeley, CA

Shining a late afternoon light on the University of California

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R853I_0hSTDqwW00
The view from the Study Hall makes the carefully concocted cocktails taste even better.(Peter Christiansen Valli)

Fiat lux.

The late afternoon light that flows into the Berkeley hills like a blessing from the gentle gods of fog shows off the best of the University of California.

Note, please, that we’re talking about the “University of California,” not “UC Berkeley.” Those geographic addendums are for latecomers, as the original, and only, University of California was founded in 1868 in the hills overlooking what was then a pastoral spread of farms sloping towards the icy blue of San Francisco Bay.

And note, also, that Cal – an acceptable abbreviation, even to the Bluest of Old Blues – is as bucolic a campus as one can find on the West Coast, with old-growth trees, the burble of Strawberry Creek and plenty of benches in secluded settings. And as the motto “Fiat lux” (“let there be light”) suggests, the blue sky itself is part of the scenery.

On Telegraph Avenue, of course, it’s not quite the same perspective, though the once grimy street has been cleaned up a bit. The homeless and panhandlers aren’t as ubiquitous, though one reason for their absence are the many vacant storefronts. (The saddest such departures are the bookstores. Only Moe’s remains, and it closes at 5 p.m., an unthinkable hour not that long ago when late-night book browsing was a perfect first date.)

From Study Hall, though, atop the new Residence Inn by Marriott just west of the campus, the view emphasizes the positive. The reliable afternoon breeze blows away whatever haze might have accumulated during the day, and the campus glows in both sunlight and shadow.

Yes, this new bar – well, lounge in today’s upscale parlance – is aptly named for seniors and grad students, who can assure loved ones that they are off to study hall after a hard day of in-class cogitation. The de rigueur specialty cocktails are of course on the QR code-only menu, but the busy indoor bar can supply the old standards as well.

Outside, the noise level is lower, and the view from several select spots is spectacular. Drinks and food (go for the fish tacos) are served on the patio, but to guarantee a spot in the open air, reservations are a must.

And with drink in hand, taste buds satisfied, and elbows on the ledge, contemplation sets in. More than 45,000 students attend the school – pause to consider – amid controversy over housing, athletics, the ethnic mix of students, tenure track bias, and so on. And in this brave new world, without menus, without bookstores, where does the university fit? Where do its students fit? Does a degree from Cal mean more than one from St. Mary’s? Than from UC Merced?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSnlM_0hSTDqwW00
The fish tacos are just one of many sharable plates on the menu.(Peter Christiansen Valli)

But it is Friday night, so there’s only so much energy left for such philosophical considerations – and after two of those excellent cocktails to go along with the fish tacos and fried Brussel sprouts, it was time to move on. We headed to Durant for pasta at Gypsy’s, but sadly, the line was long, and seating was limited, so we crossed the street – jaywalking, of course, in the grand Berkeley tradition – to La Burrita.

There, we watched the parade of incoming freshmen explore the streets of their new home, sometimes with bemused parents in tow, but usually with a pack of other newbies feeling their way into life away from high school. No longer are they the smart ones, necessarily; in fact, some of them will now have to be the dumb ones, much to the chagrin of their parents and their egos.

That crossroads, however, is in the future, so they line up for Gypsy’s, check out Top Dog and maybe even look through the vinyl and CDs at Amoeba. They are unready for the brisk breezes that blow off the Bay, however, as most have come from places where an August afternoon involves sweat and dust in the sky.

Not here, though. The wind is cool, and cleans the air, letting the sun filter through the buildings and the shadows shine in the early evening.

Fiat lux.

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others).

