The WNBA playoffs are back, and better than ever

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeQS8_0hIHG8jg00
The fans are excited, and any basketball fan should be as well.(Photo by Todd Roman)

It’s that time again.

Time for Internet trolls to take up arms against anything that threatens their masculinity, and, much more important, time for basketball fans for settle in for a month of high-level play.

Yes, we’re talking about the WNBA playoffs, which begin just before football gets serious and conclude as the baseball season winds down – and this year’s version should be both hotly contested and very entertaining.

Obviously, compressing a full season, and a quarter-century’s worth of history, into one brief preview will leave out a lot, but here are five reasons to pay attention to the 2022 WNBA playoffs.

1. The game. Having watched the WNBA since day one, I can say with assurance that the quality of play has never been better. The players are skilled, physical, athletic and motivated, and you will see the same kind of intensity and focus in these playoffs as you did during the NBA version.

No, there won’t be any dunks, and there will be a few more turnovers, but if you like to watch good basketball, the WNBA playoffs are worth your time. (Granted, some of the announcers are annoying, but that’s true of any sport, it seems. Pro tip: When you see Holly Rowe on the screen, just hit the mute button.)

2. The stars. It’s the last rodeo for Seattle’s Sue Bird, who’s still a top-level point guard at age 41. She’s certainly not the player she was in her prime, but she can still run a game, still hit the open three and still make some youngsters look silly.

The best point guard in the league – and in the world, for that matter – is Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot. She led the Sky to the WNBA title last year, and if anything, is playing even better this season. Aside from shooting 36.7% from three-point distance, she has a 2.4 assist/turnover ratio and like all great players, has the knack of hitting shots when her team needs them the most.

Las Vegas, which tied Chicago for the league’s best record at 26-10, is led by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, a smooth 6-4 post who averaged 19.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. But Wilson has serious competition in this year’s MVP race from Seattle’s Breanna Stewart, who averaged 21.8 points a game to lead the league in scoring, and also added 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game. And the 6-4 Stewart is an outstanding three-point shooter (37.9%) which makes her almost impossible to defend.

And the last player I’ll mention – but hardly the last player worth mentioning – is Elena Delle Donne, a 6-5 scoring machine who has had to battle a bad back throughout her career. When she’s 100%, the Washington Mystics can beat anyone, and her minutes have been managed all season to have her ready to go for the postseason.

3. The format. The WNBA is constantly tinkering with its postseason format, which unfortunately allows eight of the 12 teams to qualify for the playoffs. The first-round series are all best-of-three, but because of the league’s issues with travel – charter flights are way too expensive for most teams to afford – the first two games of the three-game series will be on the higher seed’s home court.

Ideally, the format would have the higher seed at home for the first and potentially decisive third game, but the logistical and financial demands of a 1-1-1 structure rule it out. So yes, the third game could be played in the lower seed’s back yard, which is not what anyone wants – but it’s the way it is.

4. The favorites. Last year, the Sky were the sixth seed and won it all, and this year, it would be no surprise if any of the top five were to walk away with the trophy.

As mentioned, Las Vegas and Chicago have the best records at 26-10, but Connecticut is right behind with 25 wins. Seattle and Washington both finished with 22, but both of these teams rested their veterans more in hopes of being in top form for postseason.

Dallas (18-18), New York (16-20) and Phoenix (15-21) fill out the bracket, and though it’s possible one might pull a huge upset and win an opening-round series, the chances of any of them getting to the finals are very low. Still, all are fun to watch and will not be eliminated without a fight.

At this point, it’s traditional to pick the winner, but really, the five top teams are all very good, all with many strengths, and all with a few weaknesses -- which are: Las Vegas lost one of its best players to injury (Derica Hamby); Connecticut has size but is shaky at the point; Chicago turns the ball over a little too much and isn’t consistent from beyond the arc; Seattle doesn’t rebound well; and Washington is heavily reliant on the fragile Delle Donne.

If you took out the thumbscrew, I’d go with Las Vegas, but nothing will come easy for anyone in what should be a tremendous few weeks of high-end basketball.

5. The future. The WNBA survives because of its TV deals, and it’s expected the next one will be large enough to increase salaries significantly so that a) American players don’t have to go to Europe to make most of their money, and b) the elite Europeans will be more likely to play in the WNBA because it will be worth their while.

That said, happy talk has always dominated predictions about the WNBA, and the fact that its franchises have essentially no value is a limiting factor on its future growth. It is not, however, going away, much as the Internet trolls would like it to, and if its weaker franchises start relocating to more welcoming homes (such as the San Francisco Bay Area), it will only get better.

And ask any serious basketball fan who’s been watching in 2022, and they’ll tell you this: If you like good basketball, you’ll love the WNBA.

(Statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wnba# playoffs# wnba playoffs# basketball

Comments / 0

Published by

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
706 followers

More from Clay Kallam

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco shows why it’s so special

There were fish everywhere, from the Academy of Sciences to Ancora.(Photo courtesy of Ancora) It was a perfect San Francisco day. The skies were blue, the fog hovered off the coast and the temperature was in the mid-70s. Of course, there was a light breeze and the air was crystal clear.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are struggling

There have been better years.(Photo by Caitlin Conner on Unsplash) The reality is painful – on both sides of the Bay. The trading deadline has come and gone, and what it unveiled was the true position of both the A’s and the Giants, positions that offer scant promise to the faithful. For the Giants, the 107 wins of 2021 seem from a galaxy far, far away, while for the A’s, leaving for Las Vegas seems all but inevitable.

Read full story
2 comments
Fresno, CA

Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problem

Fans will still come to Tennessee games after the dust settles, but what about Fresno State? And Cal?(Photo by Steve DiMatteo on Unsplash) There’s a crucial difference between ownership and sponsorship – and that difference is a major reason for the chaos in college football.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland

The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Copas can fulfill your fantasy

The ambiance at Copas(Maggi Brown) You head out for an early dinner one night, strolling down a nearby street you don’t often walk on. Plans? None, really, though there’s a thought about a place a few blocks away.

Read full story
1 comments
Livermore, CA

Taste Our Terroir takes a tricky turn – at least for this judge

It's not just wine at Taste Our Terroir -- there's plenty of good food too.(Ron Essex) It didn’t take long to realize I was in way over my head. But like most things that go pear-shaped, it sounded like a really good idea at the time.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?

Montecatini's classic Caesar salad(Maggi Brown) Each of these long-running Italian restaurants has its supporters, and each has survived the pandemic – among the other perils of restaurant ownership. Montecatini is the older, opened in 1989, while Benvenuti began as Salvatore’s in 1996. (Though Benvenuti’s name changed, the same family still runs it; and though Montecatini has different owners, it was bought by two employees who didn’t change much of anything.)

Read full story
4 comments

The Parisian past is everywhere in the Left Bank

The narrow streets are filled with surprises.(Maggi Brown) The stones of the Left Bank are the bones of a bygone Paris. The streets are narrow, the buildings jammed together and every turn seems to reveal another historical plaque or call out from a half-forgotten past.

Read full story
2 comments

The echoes of the past amplify the pleasures of modern York

Castle Howard shows how much power York once wielded(Maggi Brown) “The shoes of our predecessors are too big for our feet.”. So said the Mayor and Council of York in 1661 upon receiving Sir Thomas Widdington’s Analecta Eboracensia, a collection of historical notes that looked back on the long history of old York, a city 220 miles north of London.

Read full story
1 comments

Reluctant travelers take a transatlantic trip

Sometimes you just have to give it a shot. We’d been told that London’s Sky Garden was pretty cool, 37 stories up with a panoramic view of the city, a garden and, always a crucial factor, a bar. But when we checked, there were no tickets available.

Read full story
Emeryville, CA

Enjoy eating? Explore Emeryville's Public Market

So there’s this movie studio called Pixar, worth about $8 billion. And a company called Clif Bar that just sold for $2.9 billion. Almost everyone has seen a Pixar movie, and lots of us have gobbled down a Clif Bar, and both are headquartered in Emeryville. Yes, Emeryville, that little dot on the map between Oakland and Berkeley, a classic don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it community stuck in a little L-shaped enclave in a gritty old industrial area.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

There’s more to the Warriors than championships

The Golden State Warriors’ legacy extends beyond their four championships and six title appearances in the last eight years. It transcends their rags-to-riches story of the past two years. With the magical Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors have pushed the NBA, and basketball everywhere, into a new era, a new way of playing, and most important, a new way of winning.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Picking out the key pieces of the playoff puzzle

Predicting the principal imperatives in the upcoming game five is no piece of cake – but perhaps the letter “P” will prop up our perceptivity. And as tipoff is not that far away, we definitely should proceed apace.

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

What the Warriors must do to win the title

An NBA court is 94 feet long and 50 feet wide. During a game, 10 exceptionally large human beings move at high speed for 48 minutes, focusing their activity on two small rims at either end.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

There’s more to basketball than sheer athleticism

So, amid all the Draymond Green hoopla and Jordan Poole bravura, one question burns through the Warriors’ Sunday night win: Why did Nemanja Bjelica get 10:36 of playing time?

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

The Dead Fish is more than the sum of its parts

The restaurant's name? “Whenever I would ask Nonna what kind of fish is this?” the chef comments on the website, “she would say ‘It’s a dead fish’.”. So on the menu, you can find the “Recently Demised Fish of the Day,” or “Other Dead Things,” just to make it clear what you’re eating.

Read full story
6 comments

Who will tilt the scales in the NBA Finals?

First, let’s start with the obvious: Nobody heads to the arena and says to himself, “You know, I think I want to play badly tonight.”. As the uniform goes on, there are thoughts of hitting the game-winning jumper, or stealing the ball with the outcome on the line.

Read full story
Pleasanton, CA

Sabio is something special – no matter where it is

Pleasanton’s Main Street is a hive of activity. There are restaurants everywhere, talkative people enjoying the wonderful weather while strolling the sidewalks, and cars jockeying for parking spots while dodging pedestrians.

Read full story
Boston, MA

If Boston is No. 1, then Golden State is No. 1A

The Boston Celtics, we are told, have the best defense in the NBA. That’s because the simplest way to measure defense is by points allowed, and the Celtics have allowed the fewest in the league, 104.5 per game.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy