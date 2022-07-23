San Francisco’s Copas can fulfill your fantasy

The ambiance at Copas (Maggi Brown)

It’s an urban fantasy …

You head out for an early dinner one night, strolling down a nearby street you don’t often walk on. Plans? None, really, though there’s a thought about a place a few blocks away.

After you pass a taqueria and a bar, you see a restaurant you’ve never really noticed before. It’s not very crowded but it looks nice – so you say “Why not?” and head in.

The greeting is friendly, but more important is the feel of the place. There’s art on the walls, and there’s obviously been some care lavished on the design.

As always, there’s a cocktail menu, but there are some different specialties, something new. The menu isn’t that long, just a single page, but there are dishes that seem worth trying.

And oh, are they worth trying. The food is wonderful, the drinks are excellent and the place – well, it’s a discovery, it’s that urban fantasy of being one of the first to find a jewel hiding in plain sight.

Every time you go back – which turns out to be often – there are more people, more energy and more fun, partly because you’ve been spreading the word. One night, a drink appears on your table that you didn’t order. You ask the smiling server, and he says “The chef wants to thank you. You’re a regular now, and we’re happy to have you back again.”

You can’t help but smile.

* * * * *

Way out Market, where Noe and 16th collide to create a complicated intersection, you walk past some construction, a Peet’s and a margarita bar. You see an understated sign over an unassuming storefront that says “Copas” – and you decide to go in.

The interior is warm, with wooden walls and tables. There’s art everywhere, and it’s not just a few prints in generic frames. The paintings are by Mexico City artist Marco Razos, bursting with color and energy. Some are for sale, but others, painted on different Valentine’s Days, are portraits of his wife that are too precious for him to part with.

It’s summer – at least as much of a summer as San Francisco has -- so a light drink seems in order. You can go for traditional tequila and mezcal options, but right at the top are some intriguing “Copa style” cocktails. They mix sparkling wine or soda with seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables, and add mezcal, vodka or even Pimm’s.

And there’s the menu. Where to start? The scallop crudo looks good, but so does the rock cod ceviche. But what about the octopus? Or the Spanish jambon on the charcuterie plate?

Then chef Julio Aguilera adds to the confusion by bringing out something that’s not on the menu (but should be): mashed potatoes with trout roe and lobster butter. Talk about melt in your mouth …

Mashed potatoes like you've never tasted. (Maggi Brown)

You finally decide to go with the scallop crudo and ceviche, and both are wonderful. The raw scallops are covered with a buttermilk escabeche that somehow strikes a different note than the tangy ceviche with its tiny jalapeno slices and creamy avocado.

All that acidity makes the cheesy pillows (potato dumplings with goat cheese and other tasty additions) go down even more smoothly than one would expect, and splurging on the prime ribeye – cooked perfectly with smoked onion and bright red Jimmy Nardello peppers – is well worth it.

The ribeye and red peppers in an onion sauce. (Maggi Brown)

Of course you’re too full for dessert, but of course you can’t resist the light and fluffy churros, and if there happens to be a special on the dessert menu, you definitely want to go for it as well.

Maggi and I go out a lot, and seldom have we had a better meal, but with owner Jessica Kapoor’s background at Saison and Angler, and Aguilera’s obvious talent in the kitchen, it should have been no surprise the meal at Copas was, well, fantastic.

And if you take a walk on Market Street one evening, Copas could be just as fantastic, and maybe even that urban fantasy come true.