The Parisian past is everywhere in the Left Bank

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082SHk_0ghFqDBY00
The narrow streets are filled with surprises.(Maggi Brown)

The stones of the Left Bank are the bones of a bygone Paris.

The streets are narrow, the buildings jammed together and every turn seems to reveal another historical plaque or call out from a half-forgotten past.

At the same time, though, those bones are fleshed out in the most modern style imaginable. Inside a door framed by 19th century stone, shoppers can find up-to-date fashions in expansive rooms that feature just a few items. And along the walk from the massive Church of St. Sulpice to the Seine, those same old buildings house the most modern of art in a long stretch of galleries.

The contrast is sometimes jarring, but also revealing in a most fundamental way. Despite streets designed for pedestrians and wagons, cars, bicycles and motorbikes scoot by, intent on errands that must be completed by 21st century deadlines. And even though the Left Bank is built on a much more human scale than the big cities of America, it still must find a way to accommodate a world that no longer lives on 19th century time.

At the same time, the hotels and restaurants are filled with tourists, here to savor the one-time glory that was France, and its present-day devotion to good food and the good life. The Louvre and the Musee D’Orsay are in walking distance of St. Sulpice, and even the Eiffel Tower is only 30 minutes away for a determined pedestrian.

In short, there’s not really a better place to be for short-time tourists like Maggi and me. Our hotel was across the street – well, if you consider 10 feet a street – from St. Sulpice, and during our three days, we walked everywhere. Our broken knees did not thank us, but our immersion in the Left Bank was complete.

Of course we walked by other tourists, but we also dodged bicycles ridden by women off to work in stylish dresses, ducked under ladders to fifth-floor walkups that were unloading luggage for a departing renter, and dropped in to cafés for rest and revival.

And yes, French food and wine really are that good. From the gazpacho and croque artichaut at Le Comptoir du Relais to the excellent wine everywhere to the incredible pastries at the Louvre, the meals and snacks were exceptional. (And I bought a pre-packaged sandwich from something very like a 7-Eleven at the airport the morning we left – and it was so good. Even the fast food is delicious in France …)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087eTE_0ghFqDBY00
Just one of many wonderful Parisian meals(Maggi Brown)

And speaking of the Louvre, we spent six frustrating and exhilarating hours at the massive museum on the last day of our trip. We were beaten down by 10 days of walking and sightseeing in London, York and Paris, but we refused to give in. I wanted to see Hammurabi’s Code of Laws, and when Maggi’s first picture of “Joan of Arc at the Coronation of Charles VII” didn’t work, we were determined to find it again.

Nothing about the Louvre, however, is simple. The lines to get in, even with an assigned time, are lengthy, the bathrooms are few and small, and the museum itself is a maze of rooms that guarantee confusion, back-tracking and far more stairs than even young legs are excited about climbing.

And the “Mona Lisa” is, frankly, better viewed in an art book or on line than in person. The surprisingly small painting is protected by a large semicircular wooden barrier that keeps viewers 10 feet away – but those viewers also must stand in a Disneyland-like line that snakes its way for 30 minutes before they are rushed past a wonderful work that, for no apparent reason, is considered the best painting in the world.

The rest of the Louvre, however, is spectacular. Even getting lost is bearable because there is room after room of wonderful art, sculpture and classical artifacts. There are 4,000-year-old pieces of jewelry, superb Dutch paintings and Greek and Roman relics that show just how much those long-ago people were just like us.

The Musee D’Orsay is much more approachable, and its emphasis on late 19th century and early 20th French art resonates more with our modern tastes. It is significantly smaller than the Louvre and much less crowded, even for the rooms filled with Monets, Manets and the other big names of Impressionism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQJFu_0ghFqDBY00
The Musee d'Orsay(Maggi Brown)

We made a couple of other tourist stops – the Eiffel Tower, and the Cluny Museum – but otherwise we found our way to cafés and restaurants (one with live music) and rested our weary bones after a long day, and a long vacation.

And you know, even though Paris is filled with life and energy, the stones of the Left Bank looked a little weary too. They’ve been the bones for centuries of history and will serve for centuries more, but even though they don’t deliver the right angles and polished steel we’ve come to expect in a world capital, they are an integral part of the Parisian experience.

And really, what does it matter how narrow the streets are?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# paris# france# the left bank# tourism

Comments / 2

Published by

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
620 followers

More from Clay Kallam

Walnut Creek, CA

Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?

Montecatini's classic Caesar salad(Maggi Brown) Each of these long-running Italian restaurants has its supporters, and each has survived the pandemic – among the other perils of restaurant ownership. Montecatini is the older, opened in 1989, while Benvenuti began as Salvatore’s in 1996. (Though Benvenuti’s name changed, the same family still runs it; and though Montecatini has different owners, it was bought by two employees who didn’t change much of anything.)

Read full story
3 comments

The echoes of the past amplify the pleasures of modern York

Castle Howard shows how much power York once wielded(Maggi Brown) “The shoes of our predecessors are too big for our feet.”. So said the Mayor and Council of York in 1661 upon receiving Sir Thomas Widdington’s Analecta Eboracensia, a collection of historical notes that looked back on the long history of old York, a city 220 miles north of London.

Read full story
1 comments

Reluctant travelers take a transatlantic trip

Sometimes you just have to give it a shot. We’d been told that London’s Sky Garden was pretty cool, 37 stories up with a panoramic view of the city, a garden and, always a crucial factor, a bar. But when we checked, there were no tickets available.

Read full story
Emeryville, CA

Enjoy eating? Explore Emeryville's Public Market

So there’s this movie studio called Pixar, worth about $8 billion. And a company called Clif Bar that just sold for $2.9 billion. Almost everyone has seen a Pixar movie, and lots of us have gobbled down a Clif Bar, and both are headquartered in Emeryville. Yes, Emeryville, that little dot on the map between Oakland and Berkeley, a classic don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it community stuck in a little L-shaped enclave in a gritty old industrial area.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

There’s more to the Warriors than championships

The Golden State Warriors’ legacy extends beyond their four championships and six title appearances in the last eight years. It transcends their rags-to-riches story of the past two years. With the magical Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors have pushed the NBA, and basketball everywhere, into a new era, a new way of playing, and most important, a new way of winning.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Picking out the key pieces of the playoff puzzle

Predicting the principal imperatives in the upcoming game five is no piece of cake – but perhaps the letter “P” will prop up our perceptivity. And as tipoff is not that far away, we definitely should proceed apace.

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

What the Warriors must do to win the title

An NBA court is 94 feet long and 50 feet wide. During a game, 10 exceptionally large human beings move at high speed for 48 minutes, focusing their activity on two small rims at either end.

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

The Dead Fish is more than the sum of its parts

The restaurant's name? “Whenever I would ask Nonna what kind of fish is this?” the chef comments on the website, “she would say ‘It’s a dead fish’.”. So on the menu, you can find the “Recently Demised Fish of the Day,” or “Other Dead Things,” just to make it clear what you’re eating.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

There’s more to basketball than sheer athleticism

So, amid all the Draymond Green hoopla and Jordan Poole bravura, one question burns through the Warriors’ Sunday night win: Why did Nemanja Bjelica get 10:36 of playing time?

Read full story
1 comments

Who will tilt the scales in the NBA Finals?

First, let’s start with the obvious: Nobody heads to the arena and says to himself, “You know, I think I want to play badly tonight.”. As the uniform goes on, there are thoughts of hitting the game-winning jumper, or stealing the ball with the outcome on the line.

Read full story
Pleasanton, CA

Sabio is something special – no matter where it is

Pleasanton’s Main Street is a hive of activity. There are restaurants everywhere, talkative people enjoying the wonderful weather while strolling the sidewalks, and cars jockeying for parking spots while dodging pedestrians.

Read full story

Here are a few of my favorite books

I have always read books – probably too many books – and at one point I reviewed science fiction and fantasy for what is now the East Bay Times and San Jose Mercury News. And even though most of my 800 or so reviews on Goodreads fall into that category, there are plenty of others there as well. Note also that I really hate giving five star reviews – I wish there was a 10-point scale so reviewers could differentiate between the really good and great – so a book has to be pretty special to get all five stars.

Read full story

Yes, pasta can be spectacular

I should have known right away it was going to be special. Even though we’re pasta lovers, we’d never been to Belotti – a previous attempt was bumped by a visit from the grand-daughter – but I finally managed to get a weekend reservation. As we got close to where I thought the restaurant was, I saw an empty parking space, and despite the impatient presence of a bus behind us, managed to parallel park on the first try.

Read full story
4 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Basketball is, after all, a team game

Luka, Luka, Luka … that’s pretty much all we’re going to see in Western Conference Final previews, but in truth, Luka probably won’t decide the series. (Pause for spit take …)

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Looney leads the way on what could be the Warriors’ last ride

Just like down at the park, the old guys somehow find a way to win, leaving the young bucks to talk about next time. This time, the path to victory was completely unexpected – unless you had the over on Kevon Looney getting 20 rebounds.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

MMD made a Monday into a fun (wine) day

So the email invite essentially said “Come to San Francisco and taste a bunch of wines for free.”. Journalism never paid well, and it’s even worse in 2022, so such freebies are a perk I have no qualms about enjoying. And besides, it was an excuse to head into San Francisco on a beautiful May Monday that otherwise was free of things to do.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Where do the Grizzlies go from here?

So let’s see … Memphis loses game one at home despite Draymond Green’s absence and career nights from De’Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson, Jr. Memphis loses game three by 30 after leading 21-8. After that early burst, the score was Warriors 134, Grizzlies 91. To save you from the math, that’s 43 points.

Read full story
Concord, CA

Park & Shop? No, park and eat

So we wanted to try Tasty Pot, a San Jose-based chain that offers bowls of steaming hot broth filled with pretty much whatever you want – beef, lamb, veggies, stinky tofu and so on – plus appetizers and sides.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy