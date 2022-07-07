The echoes of the past amplify the pleasures of modern York

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTy3J_0gToSIfg00
Castle Howard shows how much power York once wielded(Maggi Brown)

“The shoes of our predecessors are too big for our feet.”

So said the Mayor and Council of York in 1661 upon receiving Sir Thomas Widdington’s Analecta Eboracensia, a collection of historical notes that looked back on the long history of old York, a city 220 miles north of London.

The rejection notice, according to "The History of York," reflected the sad fact that the city, founded by the Romans and once the most powerful in the north of England, had faded from its former prestige into a kind of genteel irrelevance, at least when it came to turning the wheels of power. Today, it is a city of some 200,000, more noted as a tourist destination than the home of the largest cathedral – or minster – in all of England, or the seat of a duke who had a hand in the destiny of the Plantagenet dynasty.

But then again, even though neighboring Leeds, now a much larger city than York, has upgraded its image considerably in recent years, it lacks the historical charm and intimacy of 21st century York, according to various sources, which combines deep English roots and the pleasures of modern amenities.

Let’s begin with The Starr Inn The City, nestled between Lendal Bridge (built in 1853) and the River Ouse (pronounced “ooze,” in case you were wondering), home to a Michelin chef who delivered an absolutely superb meal to riverside tables on a long summer night. (York, by the way, is further north than Calgary.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eRqp_0gToSIfg00
Just one of many delicious options at The Star Inn The City(Maggi Brown)

But why York? Maggi’s one-time teaching partner at Dorris-Eaton School in San Ramon, who grew up near York and has since moved back, invited us to visit, and the chance to see something other than London with a local guide was an irresistible opportunity. She and her husband insisted on treating us at The Starr Inn The City (twist my arm), but that was only one of the highlights.

Our first stop was Castle Howard, familiar to viewers of “Brideshead Revisited,” and once the seat of the Duke of Norfolk, who married two female relatives to Henry VIII. That, however, was pretty much the last gasp of the political influence of York, according to most sources, though the palatial estate shows precisely how big those old shoes of York actually were.

The art-filled rooms and glorious architecture reflect the power and, yes, glory that once accrued to York, and a 2021 tour reveals pianos from 1700, paintings by Gainsborough and Poussin, and a way of life that the modern world is inexorably grinding away – unless, of course, you are Jeff Bezos or a Russian oligarch.

Our visit came on a gorgeous English day, with puffy clouds floating through a wind-washed blue sky, which served as a perfect setting for the lush green glory of rustic England. The fields and copses of trees frame landscapes that beg to become 19th century oil paintings, and paths lead to a walled garden teeming with blooming flowers and enormous bumblebees.

Even deeper in York’s history is its minster, which was begun by Archbishop Walter de Gray in 1215, according to the information supplied by the minster. De Gray’s motivation was to outshine Archbishop Lanfranc of Canterbury, as the north and south were battling for domination of the emerging English state. And though London’s preeminence seems preordained now, York had been the counterweight to what is now the capital since the first Romans landed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfJ7x_0gToSIfg00
York Minster is full of medieval glories(Maggi Brown)

For a long time, though, it was the Viking capital of Northumbria, an era captured in surprisingly realistic style by the Jorvik Viking Centre – “Jorvik” was the second name for the city, which was descended from “Eboracum,” the Roman designation. The Viking Centre shows off recently discovered artifacts that were found when excavations began for a new downtown development, and does so with a surprisingly effective Disney-like ride and a museum exhibit that combines the virtues of the usual exhibits with an admirable economy.

Next came the Normans, who built a massive fort almost immediately after the Battle of Hastings, followed quickly by an even more massive church, or minster. York’s minster is really more impressive than Westminster Abbey. It is taller, bigger and really, more beautiful – though tourists admittedly go to these large churches more out of duty than pleasure. What they really want to do is eat, shop, drink and enjoy themselves, and York is a winner in all those categories.

And York offers all of these pleasures, including the minster and various forts – in a small area. We would walk from the minster through the streets, stopping at 400-year-old pubs, stepping into 21st century stores and sipping the local gin without the need to ride the tube, take a taxi or hike long distances.

So even though those old shoes, which walked through much of English history with a heavy tread, no longer fit, York is definitely worth a stop on anyone’s visit to the United Kingdom. Powerful dukes and English queens were great in their time, but a riverside gin and tonic sipped while enjoying perfectly cooked lamb – after a day strolling a pedestrian-friendly, oh-so-charming downtown – are a much more pleasurable 2022 alternative.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# york# england# tourism

Comments / 1

Published by

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
595 followers

More from Clay Kallam

Reluctant travelers take a transatlantic trip

Sometimes you just have to give it a shot. We’d been told that London’s Sky Garden was pretty cool, 37 stories up with a panoramic view of the city, a garden and, always a crucial factor, a bar. But when we checked, there were no tickets available.

Read full story
Emeryville, CA

Enjoy eating? Explore Emeryville's Public Market

So there’s this movie studio called Pixar, worth about $8 billion. And a company called Clif Bar that just sold for $2.9 billion. Almost everyone has seen a Pixar movie, and lots of us have gobbled down a Clif Bar, and both are headquartered in Emeryville. Yes, Emeryville, that little dot on the map between Oakland and Berkeley, a classic don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it community stuck in a little L-shaped enclave in a gritty old industrial area.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

There’s more to the Warriors than championships

The Golden State Warriors’ legacy extends beyond their four championships and six title appearances in the last eight years. It transcends their rags-to-riches story of the past two years. With the magical Stephen Curry leading the way, the Warriors have pushed the NBA, and basketball everywhere, into a new era, a new way of playing, and most important, a new way of winning.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Picking out the key pieces of the playoff puzzle

Predicting the principal imperatives in the upcoming game five is no piece of cake – but perhaps the letter “P” will prop up our perceptivity. And as tipoff is not that far away, we definitely should proceed apace.

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

What the Warriors must do to win the title

An NBA court is 94 feet long and 50 feet wide. During a game, 10 exceptionally large human beings move at high speed for 48 minutes, focusing their activity on two small rims at either end.

Read full story
1 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

The Dead Fish is more than the sum of its parts

The restaurant's name? “Whenever I would ask Nonna what kind of fish is this?” the chef comments on the website, “she would say ‘It’s a dead fish’.”. So on the menu, you can find the “Recently Demised Fish of the Day,” or “Other Dead Things,” just to make it clear what you’re eating.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

There’s more to basketball than sheer athleticism

So, amid all the Draymond Green hoopla and Jordan Poole bravura, one question burns through the Warriors’ Sunday night win: Why did Nemanja Bjelica get 10:36 of playing time?

Read full story
1 comments

Who will tilt the scales in the NBA Finals?

First, let’s start with the obvious: Nobody heads to the arena and says to himself, “You know, I think I want to play badly tonight.”. As the uniform goes on, there are thoughts of hitting the game-winning jumper, or stealing the ball with the outcome on the line.

Read full story
Pleasanton, CA

Sabio is something special – no matter where it is

Pleasanton’s Main Street is a hive of activity. There are restaurants everywhere, talkative people enjoying the wonderful weather while strolling the sidewalks, and cars jockeying for parking spots while dodging pedestrians.

Read full story

Here are a few of my favorite books

I have always read books – probably too many books – and at one point I reviewed science fiction and fantasy for what is now the East Bay Times and San Jose Mercury News. And even though most of my 800 or so reviews on Goodreads fall into that category, there are plenty of others there as well. Note also that I really hate giving five star reviews – I wish there was a 10-point scale so reviewers could differentiate between the really good and great – so a book has to be pretty special to get all five stars.

Read full story

Yes, pasta can be spectacular

I should have known right away it was going to be special. Even though we’re pasta lovers, we’d never been to Belotti – a previous attempt was bumped by a visit from the grand-daughter – but I finally managed to get a weekend reservation. As we got close to where I thought the restaurant was, I saw an empty parking space, and despite the impatient presence of a bus behind us, managed to parallel park on the first try.

Read full story
4 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Basketball is, after all, a team game

Luka, Luka, Luka … that’s pretty much all we’re going to see in Western Conference Final previews, but in truth, Luka probably won’t decide the series. (Pause for spit take …)

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Looney leads the way on what could be the Warriors’ last ride

Just like down at the park, the old guys somehow find a way to win, leaving the young bucks to talk about next time. This time, the path to victory was completely unexpected – unless you had the over on Kevon Looney getting 20 rebounds.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

MMD made a Monday into a fun (wine) day

So the email invite essentially said “Come to San Francisco and taste a bunch of wines for free.”. Journalism never paid well, and it’s even worse in 2022, so such freebies are a perk I have no qualms about enjoying. And besides, it was an excuse to head into San Francisco on a beautiful May Monday that otherwise was free of things to do.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Where do the Grizzlies go from here?

So let’s see … Memphis loses game one at home despite Draymond Green’s absence and career nights from De’Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson, Jr. Memphis loses game three by 30 after leading 21-8. After that early burst, the score was Warriors 134, Grizzlies 91. To save you from the math, that’s 43 points.

Read full story
Concord, CA

Park & Shop? No, park and eat

So we wanted to try Tasty Pot, a San Jose-based chain that offers bowls of steaming hot broth filled with pretty much whatever you want – beef, lamb, veggies, stinky tofu and so on – plus appetizers and sides.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

Horn Barbecue is worth waiting for

Aren't you getting a little hungry right now?Jim Sullivan. First things first: You’re going to stand in line. Horn Barbecue is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and there’s no way to avoid a wait.

Read full story
2 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek's "Our Town" a worthwhile revival

Like all great plays – or all great works of art – “Our Town” has deepened over time. Thornton Wilder’s American classic was written in 1938, when much of the audience could remember 1901, when the play begins. The references to life in New Hampshire at the turn of the century, with horses on Main Street, were familiar reminders of the not-too-distant past. Now, in 2022, the small town of Grover’s Corners (the location of the play) is as distant to us as the Louisiana Purchase was to Emily Gibbs, the focal point of the action in “Our Town.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy