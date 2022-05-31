If Boston is No. 1, then Golden State is No. 1A

Clay Kallam

The Boston Celtics, we are told, have the best defense in the NBA.

That’s because the simplest way to measure defense is by points allowed, and the Celtics have allowed the fewest in the league, 104.5 per game.

But note that the Celtics are 24th in pace, according to Basketball-reference.com, meaning there are fewer total possessions in each game than for 23 other teams, and obviously the fewer possessions, the fewer opportunities to score.

The Warriors are fourth, it is said, because they give up 105.5 points a game. But the Warriors are 13th in pace.

And also note that the Warriors played 36 games without Draymond Green, considered one of the greatest defenders ever.

But even without Green for 44% of the season, the Warriors are actually the best in the league by points allowed per 100 possessions and the Celtics are second, though the margin is so slim as to be non-existent.

One reason the Celtics are so good is that personnel allows them to switch on almost every screen. Their smallest starter, 6-3 Marcus Smart, is strong enough to handle most bigs, and their tallest starter, 6-8 Robert Williams, is athletic enough to stay in front of most guards. As a result, the Celtics hold opponents to the lowest shooting percentage in the league, both from two-point and three-point distance.

All this is well and good, but the Warriors are an unusual offensive team. Their constant motion puts pressure on defenders to make quick decision after quick decision, and the slightest mistake will be punished with either a good look from three or a quick cut to the basket. (Most teams cannot play like the Warriors, for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest is that Golden State’s veterans are intimately familiar with each other, and pass and cut on pure instinct rather than careful planning.)

One way to offset the backdoor cuts for layups is to have an elite shotblocker on the floor, and the Celtics have just that in Robert Williams – but his offensive game is so limited that it’s hard to keep him in the game. Whatever Warrior is assigned to Williams can pretty much float, looking to help on Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, which makes the Warriors’ defense even better.

Al Horford is a good shotblocker, better than any Golden State has, but he can’t stop the penetration of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all by himself.

Also of interest was a comment from Minnesota guard Patrick Beverly. Beverly is annoying and controversial, but he’s also still a starter on a very good team at age 33, so he clearly has a good grasp of the game. When asked about the Celtics’ defense against Golden State, he said that Boston has struggled with one of the Warriors’ basic plays, the split action, and that Golden State will exploit that weakness over and over again. (“Split action” begins with an entry pass to either block. At that point, one perimeter player will screen for another, and any defensive hesitation will result in a wide-open three or cut to the basket.)

The Warriors, though, have challenges of their own. Tatum and Brown are explosive scorers and though Wiggins can guard Tatum, who’s going to guard Brown? It could be Draymond Green, but only if either Robert Williams or Horford are out of the game. If both are in, then Green must take one of them, leaving Brown to be defended by an aging Klay Thompson or someone off the bench.

Gary Payton II might be able to guard Brown, especially as the Celtic forward is so right-hand dominant, but Payton broke the elbow on his shooting arm three weeks ago. The word is that he will play, but to be effective, Payton must be somewhat of a threat on offense. This year, he shot 35.8% from three-point distance, which was enough to keep defenses honest – but he broke the elbow on his shooting arm, and it’s hard to imagine that he will be able to replicate that percentage. If he can’t, then the Warriors can’t really play him because the Celtic defense will simply ignore him and focus more on stopping Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Poole.

There are two other bench options: The oft-injured Otto Porter, Jr., and the ancient Andre Iguodala. Both have the size to contest Brown, or even Tatum, and in his prime, Iguodala could have had a major impact on both. Iguodala’s prime, however, was a decade ago, so expecting more than a few minutes of solid defense would be expecting too much. Porter has had a wonderful year at both ends of the floor, but he needs to be 100% to have a chance to slow down Brown, and it doesn’t appear he will be.

There will be a temptation, and perhaps a necessity, to run Jonathan Kuminga out there, but at best, Kuminga is a shaky defender, and at 19, asking him to rise to the occasion in the NBA Finals is as much a hope as a plan.

But of course basketball, at every level, is a make-it-or-miss-it game. Sometimes great defense doesn’t matter because the ball goes in anyway, and sometimes bad defense isn’t punished because the shot is inexplicably missed. So Curry or Tatum, say, can just go off, and all the careful planning goes out the window.

And then there are fouls and injuries, which also can make the hours and hours of video watching and detailed scouting reports all but worthless.

Nonetheless, how well these teams defend will go a long way towards deciding the outcome – and watching how Boston handles the split action, how the Warriors guard Brown, and how both teams adjust their defenses will be part of the fun in what promises to be a close and intense series.

(Note: All statistics are from Basketball-reference.com.)