Walnut Creek, CA

Basketball is, after all, a team game

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wkdM_0ffobVB100
Clay Kallam

Luka, Luka, Luka … that’s pretty much all we’re going to see in Western Conference Final previews, but in truth, Luka probably won’t decide the series.

(Pause for spit take …)

Luka’s going to get 40. Let’s just start with that, mull it over, and set it aside. Put 40 points on the board, and we’ll go from there.

Tempo: Dallas wants to play slow. The Mavs will get the ball into the front court and have someone – usually Luka – dribble around for a while and try to create one-on-one. This slows the game down, which is to Dallas’ advantage in numerous ways.

First, since Luka is the only reliable scorer, Dallas isn’t going to put up 120 on a regular basis. The Mavericks average just 108 points a game, 24th in the league, and they play at the slowest pace. Remember, we’re giving Luka 40, so the key for Dallas is to get enough points from other players to win – but those other players aren’t great scorers. If Dallas has to get 115 to win, it’s a lot harder for them than if the Mavs only have to get 105.

So the slower the pace, the better for Dallas.

And of course, the Warriors would like to play much faster, and with everyone more or less healthy, a game in which the winner gets 120 or more is a game the Warriors are more likely to win. If the winner only gets 105, then the scales tip to Dallas.

One thing to watch, then, is which team can impose its pace on the game. The team that controls the tempo will have a significant advantage.

Style: The Warriors want to flow like water, fly like the wind and play a beautiful game. The Mavericks want to get Luka the ball and have him bully his way wherever he wants to go, and then watch him score. And if it isn’t Luka, Jalen Brunson will dribble around for what seems like eternity while his teammates stand and watch, and then try to make something happen late in the shot clock.

Now it may seem that Dallas can play its way and Golden State can play its way regardless of what the other team is doing, but more often than you think, one team winds up dictating the style of play. If the Warriors play too much one-on-one, they will struggle; the more the Mavericks pass the ball, the worse off they are. Which leads to …

Defense: I’m a defensive guy, so I always look at matchups and options. For the Warriors, the matchups are bad and the options are limited.

First, Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins can pick up Luka when he comes across halfcourt, but the Mavs will immediately attack with the most basic move in the game – the pick-and-roll. They will force Steph Curry or Jordan Poole to switch onto Luka, and he will then proceed to get his 40.

What the Warriors don’t want to do, though, is let Brunson or Spencer Dinwiddie get 50 between them, but it’s hard to help on Luka and contain the athletic Brunson or the sweet-shooting Dinwiddie. And Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock are both good three-point shooters, which means it’s likely at least one will be hot on any given night.

So the plan may be, in one game at least, to just let Luka go into beast mode and see if he can score enough to beat the Warriors all by himself. The unfortunate aspect of this plan is that he just might.

On the flip side, though Dallas has issues. Though they are a very tall team and very good at defending the three, they have no rim protection to speak of (28th in the league in blocked shots), and if they overplay the shooters, the Warriors will get layup after layup from their patented backdoor cuts and off-the-ball movement.

Size does matter, though, and expect the Mavs to be physical and attack Curry and Poole with lots of contact. It worked with Chris Paul, but note that the Suns had fewer ballhandling options than the Warriors, so it will be harder for Dallas to stop the Warriors’ offense by stopping one player.

Don’t be surprised if the Warriors zone up the Mavs, and maybe even toss out a box-and-one now and again, just to keep Dallas on its heels. Still, in the end, Luka is unguardable. Of course, if the Warriors don’t turn the ball over, they’re pretty much unguardable too.

Bottom line: Traditionally, at this point, the writer sums up his discussion and makes his definitive decision as to who will win. But you know, I have no clue. Dallas could dominate; the Warriors could romp; it could come down to the last minute of game seven; the teams could trade blowouts.

I hope that helps.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
368 followers

More from Clay Kallam

San Francisco, CA

Looney leads the way on what could be the Warriors’ last ride

Just like down at the park, the old guys somehow find a way to win, leaving the young bucks to talk about next time. This time, the path to victory was completely unexpected – unless you had the over on Kevon Looney getting 20 rebounds.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

MMD made a Monday into a fun (wine) day

So the email invite essentially said “Come to San Francisco and taste a bunch of wines for free.”. Journalism never paid well, and it’s even worse in 2022, so such freebies are a perk I have no qualms about enjoying. And besides, it was an excuse to head into San Francisco on a beautiful May Monday that otherwise was free of things to do.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Where do the Grizzlies go from here?

So let’s see … Memphis loses game one at home despite Draymond Green’s absence and career nights from De’Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson, Jr. Memphis loses game three by 30 after leading 21-8. After that early burst, the score was Warriors 134, Grizzlies 91. To save you from the math, that’s 43 points.

Read full story
Concord, CA

Park & Shop? No, park and eat

So we wanted to try Tasty Pot, a San Jose-based chain that offers bowls of steaming hot broth filled with pretty much whatever you want – beef, lamb, veggies, stinky tofu and so on – plus appetizers and sides.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Horn Barbecue is worth waiting for

Aren't you getting a little hungry right now?Jim Sullivan. First things first: You’re going to stand in line. Horn Barbecue is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and there’s no way to avoid a wait.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek's "Our Town" a worthwhile revival

Like all great plays – or all great works of art – “Our Town” has deepened over time. Thornton Wilder’s American classic was written in 1938, when much of the audience could remember 1901, when the play begins. The references to life in New Hampshire at the turn of the century, with horses on Main Street, were familiar reminders of the not-too-distant past. Now, in 2022, the small town of Grover’s Corners (the location of the play) is as distant to us as the Louisiana Purchase was to Emily Gibbs, the focal point of the action in “Our Town.”

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

When push comes to shove, defense decides

So big men Kevon Looney and Steven Adams may start but are unlikely to play much Instead, the Grizzlies and Warriors are going to fly up and down the court, taking and making shots from anywhere and everywhere.

Read full story
Concord, CA

Concord's Taco Trail never grows cold

Quesabirria tacos from Tortilleria El MolinoClay Kallam. So a couple years ago, the folks at VisitConcord – who are charged with drumming up business for Concord merchants – had a brilliant idea. Instead of promoting what every other city promotes (downtown restaurants, concerts in the park, etc.), they realized they were sitting on a culinary gift of the gods. The Taco Gods, to be exact, who had bestowed 40 or so family-run taquerias on the city, taquerias that almost always deliver the best of Mexican food at friendly prices.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Warriors’ vets scout their way to success

It's more mental than you think(Basketball Plays) You might have heard that the playoffs are different. Players will say the physical intensity is different, so different in fact it’s almost like another season. After all, the grind of 82 games is as much about survive as thrive, and for the veterans on the Warriors’ roster, the reward comes in postseason, not in some February trip to Utah that will be forgotten as soon as it’s over.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

alley & vine has found its place in Alameda

Every restaurant needs to know its place. And that means more than just accepting its spot in the food chain, the chain that extends from Michelin stars to that Thai place down at the strip mall. In its most basic meaning, “place” of course simply means “physical location,” but the idea really extends beyond street address to include such disparate factors as potential clientele, seasonal food sources and even access to unusual or high-end ingredients.

Read full story
Lafayette, CA

El Charro's magic remains mysterious

The new El Charro tries to make it work in Walnut Creek.Clay Kallam. There’s more to a restaurant than the food and service. At first glance, in these foodie times, that seems almost heretical. “What else is there?” the connoisseur asks. “If a spot doesn’t have both, why would anyone go there?”

Read full story
2 comments

The poetic soul of rock and roll

(There was a time when rock and roll was the future; today, 20 years or more into the 21st century, its past has become more legend than history. So for those who arrived a little late for the party – and what a party it was – The Rock and Roll Canon will look back at the musicians who played crucial roles in the making of the myth. These are the men and women who any serious student or fan of rock and roll must be familiar with, and whose music was an integral part of a story that is slowly fading into legend.

Read full story

The Rolling Stones: Never complain, never explain – just change your blood

(There was a time when rock and roll was the future; today, 20 years or more into the 21st century, its past has become more legend than history. So for those who arrived a little late for the party – and what a party it was – The Rock and Roll Canon will look back at the musicians who played crucial roles in the making of the myth. These are the men and women who any serious student or fan of rock and roll must be familiar with, and whose music was an integral part of a story that is slowly fading into legend.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Do the Beatles deserve all that devotion?

(There was a time when rock and roll was the future; today, 20 years or more into the 21st century, its past has become more legend than history. So for those who arrived a little late for the party – and what a party it was – The Rock and Roll Canon will look back at the musicians who played crucial roles in the making of the myth. These are the men and women who any serious student or fan of rock and roll must be familiar with, and whose music was an integral part of a story that is slowly fading into legend.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

The 49ers will go old-school in Santa Clara

Silicon Valley is all about innovation, early adopters and the hot new gadget. And as the 49ers are definitely a Silicon Valley team – Santa Clara is 43 traffic-heavy miles from San Francisco – one would expect the franchise that spawned the West Coast offense to be on football’s cutting edge. But one would expect wrong.

Read full story
1 comments

There’s more to science fiction and fantasy than Game of Thrones

Elizabeth Bear’s “Steles of the Sky” is just one of her many outstanding booksTor Books. When you’ve been in the writing biz a long time – especially in this era of disappearing newspapers and expanding social media – you learn to diversify. Well, you don’t have to diversify, you can just quit making money, but that’s not a popular option.

Read full story
California State

Going out to dinner will never be the same

A nice meal at a community treasure like this one is going to cost more than it used to.Casa Orinda. And it’s really not because of COVID. The pandemic did indeed put a lot of pressure on restaurants, financially and otherwise, but more than anything, it revealed the fundamental weaknesses of the middle tier of the industry, weaknesses that are both economic and moral.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

Despite its excellence, the WNBA still struggles to find an audience

A’ja Wilson and the WNBA are back in action – it’s too bad more people don’t care.Getty Images. There’s no doubt: American women are the best female basketball players on the planet.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

The Veggie Grill is a vegan success story -- with fries on the side

A guilt-free burger? You can find one at the Veggie Grill and Stand-Up Burgers.The Veggie Grill. For T. K. Pillan, a vegan lifestyle mixes his past and present – and the combination has given birth to not one but two plant-based restaurant chains that feature burgers, fries, tacos, wings, and naturally, salads.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy