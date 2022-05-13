MMD made a Monday into a fun (wine) day

Chuttersnap

So the email invite essentially said “Come to San Francisco and taste a bunch of wines for free.”

Journalism never paid well, and it’s even worse in 2022, so such freebies are a perk I have no qualms about enjoying. And besides, it was an excuse to head into San Francisco on a beautiful May Monday that otherwise was free of things to do.

Step one: Getting there. With a 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. time frame, the MMD Tour 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel (right next to the Museum of Modern Art) did not lend itself to a single-car journey. The trip in might be OK, but getting back to the East Bay was going to be a nightmare.

Which meant BART, which meant getting on BART for the first time in two-plus years, which meant finding out if the horror stories about how terrible it had become were true.

They’re not. I sat on the bench at the Lafayette station for the first time since 2019, and it was like I had been there last week. The train itself was not very full, but it never is at lunchtime. And the people riding were pretty much the same people who were riding it back in 2019 – except the beggars are a little more brazen.

But suffice it say that the BART you knew in 2019 is the BART you’ll ride in 2022. It’s still not great, but it still beats sitting in traffic.

Step two: The streets of San Francisco. From the Montgomery BART station to the St. Regis is about three long blocks, and those streets, for what it’s worth, are not filled with homeless, open drug dealing and the other horror stories that TV news loves to highlight. I’m sure conditions are much worse elsewhere, but on this day, on this walk, it was smooth sailing.

Step three: The MMD Tour. So MMD is a company that sells wines to restaurants and stores, and so this event was a trade show. A large conference room on the second floor of the upscale St. Regis featured wineries from around the world offering tastes to the various buyers and freeloaders (like me) who attended. All in all, about 300 people checked out wines from 20+ vendors – and I felt it only right to do my part.

I quickly realized, however, that there was a reason most of these wine veterans were carrying a wine glass and a large Styrofoam cup. There was a lot of wine to sample, and if I swallowed it all, I would have trouble finding my way back to BART when all was said and done. So the cup was there to discreetly spit the wine into after you had rolled around it in your mouth to extract all the flavor.

Of course, there was a lot of swirling of the wine (to aerate it) and sniffing the mouth of the glass (to appreciate the aroma), and there was a lot of good wine being poured. I confess I am far from a connoisseur but I did my best to pretend to like the most expensive wines more than the cheaper ones (which I didn’t), and I even tried port (way too sweet) and something called ice wine from Ontario (sweeter still).

In the end, I sampled vintages from Italy (Quercibella and Castiglion del Bosco), France (Domaine Ott), Portugal (Ramos Pinto), Canada (Inniskillin), South Africa (Fleur du Cap and Meerlust) and California (Scharffenberger – yes, there was a connection to the chocolate makers, but no longer). And that was enough. I didn’t have the discipline to not swallow any wine, and so Styrofoam spit cup or no Styrofoam spit cup, there were only so many stops I could make.

Step four: Heading home. I had only been at the St. Regis for an hour or so when I called it quits, so I stopped in a book store – yes, there still are such relics of yesteryear – and browsed for a bit before boarding BART again.

The ride back was a little more crowded but uneventful, and the whole day was a reminder that even though there’s a new normal, a lot of the old normal is still around. And I’m happy to drink to that.