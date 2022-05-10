Where do the Grizzlies go from here?

Clay Kallam

So let’s see … Memphis loses game one at home despite Draymond Green’s absence and career nights from De’Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson, Jr.

Memphis loses game three by 30 after leading 21-8. After that early burst, the score was Warriors 134, Grizzlies 91. To save you from the math, that’s 43 points.

And 43 is almost 45.7, which is the number of seconds the Warriors led in game four. But if you’re only going to lead for 45.7 seconds, it’s a good idea to have those be the last 45.7.

OK, Memphis isn’t quite ready for prime time, but still, how did the Warriors manage to get ahead 3-1?

Been there, done that: There’s lots of loose talk about how the Warriors are veterans and know how to win and stick to the plan and so on – and it’s all true. There is something – no, a lot – to be said for having been in the playoffs before and understanding that the game is 48 minutes long, not 47:15.

And the Grizzlies had two games pretty much handed to them, but couldn’t get it done because they fell apart late. And in addition, they are a bipolar team, with two distinct but flawed identities.

The first group features the unguardable Ja Morant, but the Grizzlies’ defense falls apart when he’s in the game. If he gets 47, well, the defense doesn’t matter that much. But less than 40? In the playoffs? A problem.

Without Morant, the defense is very good, but the offense disappears – or even worse, falls into the hands of villain Dillon Brooks, who made a series of bad decisions in game three’s fourth quarter to smooth the path for the Warriors’ comeback.

And when it comes to comebacks …

It helps to have Steph Curry: My, was he bad in the first half. His trademark dumb turnovers took center stage because he just kept missing shots, but come the fourth quarter, there he was. He still missed a couple shots, and even an early free throw, but he made just enough big ones, and all his free throws, down the stretch, to get the Warriors to the finish line.

It also …

Doesn’t hurt to have Draymond Green: The Warriors couldn’t deal with Jackson, Jr., most of the night. They chose to force him to go right, given his preference to go left, but Otto Porter, Jr., among others, gave him too much room in to his right, and he just kept scoring at the rim.

But then, in the key possession of the game with 28 seconds to go and Warriors up one, Green took on Jackson. First, Green didn’t allow a straight line drive to the basket to Jackson’s right, so he went left. But Green is so quick and anticipates so well that Jackson had no chance to turn the corner and finish at the rim – so he threw up a mid-range push shot off the bounce that had no chance. (And speaking of Jackson, let’s not forget the analyst’s favorite phrase: Regression to the mean. Jackson is not a good three-point shooter, even though he made six of nine in game one. He was zero for seven Monday, including the one Green blocked late.)

Rebounding: The Memphis narrative was that the Grizzlies would pound the offensive glass against the Warriors’ small lineups, thus negating the world-class three-point shooting.

Well, Memphis didn’t have to do much to negate that shooting Monday, as the Warriors struggled to make any shots except free throws, but Golden State continued its series-long domination of the boards. Credit goes to Andrew Wiggins for leading the way in that department, and whatever slim chance Memphis has to regroup and win this series depends on the Grizzlies regaining control of the rebounding on both ends of the floor.

Even more important, though, is …

The Memphis mentality: How can you believe you’re going to win a game when you’ve lost three times in distinctly different and very painful ways? You get Green out of the game in game one, shoot the lights out, and lose because your star misses a layup at the buzzer. You jump out early in game three, and then get crushed and humiliated the rest of the way. You bounce back to control game four for 45 minutes, and then find a way to lose in the final seconds.

Maybe Morant comes back. Maybe the rebounding rebounds. Maybe … well, I don’t know, really. And neither do the Grizzlies, which is why this series will not go past game six.