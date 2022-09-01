Durham, NC

Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NC

Claudia Stack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7g9G_0hdFVzXG00
Dr. Beverly Eagle Rogers and her Great-Aunt, Mrs. Cora Jones “Boot” McLeod in 2021.Picture courtesy of Dr. Beverly Eagle Rogers

A new book details the life of Cora Jones “Boot” McLeod, who passed away on August 7, 2022 at the age of 104. Her great-niece, Dr. Beverly Eagle Rogers, cared for her frequently over the last four years and was inspired to write down the stories Mrs. McLeod shared. The resulting book, A Century + of Living: The Autobiography of Cora Jones Boot McLeod, is by turns moving and instructive. Mrs. McLeod was born in 1918, and lived through many landmark experiences that southern African Americans had in the 20th century. At the same, of course, she was a unique individual. As readers of the book will learn, Mrs. McLeod was a giving person, a devout Christian, and a business leader in the historic Hayti community of Durham, NC.

Born in 1918 in a rural section of Wake County, NC, Mrs. McLeod was the fourteenth of fifteen children. Her father, Junious Jones, was a farmer and a Baptist minister who preached throughout Wake County. Her mother, Olivia Young Jones, was a skilled seamstress who kept her children well dressed in clothing she made by hand. On Sundays, the whole family would follow Rev. Jones to wherever he was preaching.

While growing up on the farm, Mrs. McLeod relished working and playing outdoors. She recalls that early in her life she asked a neighbor to cut her hair short. About this episode, and about her nickname, Mrs. McLeod says in the book:

All my life, as far as I can remember, I was called ‘Boot.’ Aunt Cora, Papa’s sister, named me Cora. She had a daughter named Cora and her husband’s brother’s child was named Cora Lee.I never heard a story, nor was told where the name ‘Boot’ came from or how it got to stick on me. That Sunday, I sat in Pet’s chair and all my long, nappy,thick hair was spread out across the floor. My new hair style was shaped like a bob cut. Then, folks called me, ‘Boy Boot.’

The children of a large family are necessarily spread over years, even decades, and this was the case with the Jones family. One of Mrs. McLeod’s brothers, Leroy, was born in 1896 and played a role in presidential history. He served in WW I, and returned home in 1918 just in time to meet his new baby sister. Later, he became a valet to future president Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), who had been stricken with paralysis due to polio. Biographer Jean Edward Smith, in the best-selling book FDR (Random House, 2007), notes that in the winter of 1924, Franklin Delano Roosevelt sought the warmth of Florida waters in a houseboat. Of Leroy Jones, Smith writes:

Franklin was accompanied on that first voyage by his Negro valet, LeRoy Jones... Jones played a vital but unsung role in FDR’s life. He woke him in the morning, bathed him, dressed him, and took care of his most basic needs—a gentle caregiver without whom Roosevelt could not have functioned.

Leroy, as eldest son of the Jones family, sent home a phonograph and other “fancy items” that must have excited the imagination of his young sister. Perhaps his sophistication and travels planted the seeds that would later grow into her idea to become a business owner, and to enjoy city life in Durham, NC.

Dr. Rogers says that Mrs. McLeod also valued education highly. In a telephone interview on 8/24/22, Dr. Rogers stated: “My great-aunt valued education…she always promoted lifelong learning, whether it was a skill, or another degree.” Mrs. McLeod’s love of learning began at a school held in her family’s home church, Jones Chapel (named for her father). She attended as part of the “too young” group there, children who were too young to be enrolled in the first grade, but who attended nonetheless while their parents worked in the fields. Two teachers at Jones Chapel taught grades one through six (note: universal kindergarten wasn’t available in North Carolina until 1977). At Jones Chapel she learned her alphabet and numbers.

This close association between education and the Jones home church represents the strong historic connection between African American churches and schools. Prior to 1917, many African American schools doubled as learning spaces. Then, as African American communities raised funds for school building in the late 1910s and throughout the 1920s, congregations often played key roles in the construction of purpose-built schools. Most often, these buildings were only made possible because of the double taxation that the communities imposed upon themselves: African American families paid their taxes, then usually had to raise funds again to obtain schools for their children (Anderson, The Education of the Blacks in the South, 1860-1935). Consequently, one often finds Rosenwald schools and other historic African American schools near African American churches.

Mrs. McLeod next attended the Knightdale Rosenwald School, which was completed in 1921 after community members paid their taxes, then donated another $1,073 (the equivalent of $17,760 in today’s dollars). The Rosenwald Fund, inspired by Booker T. Washington and funded by philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, contributed $800, along with plans for the school. The school board also spent $2,195 to build the two-teacher school. The Knightdale Rosenwald School was a two-teacher school that had two large classrooms and, as was the case for all rural Rosenwald schools, a smaller space labeled as an “industrial room.”

While some scholars interpret the industrial rooms on the Rosenwald plans as an indication that African American children were being educated only for manual labor, it’s important to note that during the segregation era, all North Carolina schools followed the same core curriculum. In 1926, Nathan Carter Newbold, North Carolina’s Director of the Division of Negro Education from 1920-1950 , stated that the curriculum was the same liberal arts curriculum for all schools. (Hoffshcwelle, The Rosenwald Schools of the American South). In addition, no funds were ever allocated by North Carolina for industrial education at the elementary level.

More importantly, African American teachers and principals did not convey the message that their students should embrace limited aspirations. In the book Their Highest Potential, historian Dr. Vanessa Siddle Walker details how African American teachers in segregation era schools nurtured their students and produced many accomplished professionals. In documentaries that focus on oral histories of Rosenwald schools, former teachers and alumni consistently state that teachers in Rosenwald schools had high expectations for students, and encouraged their best students to attend college.

About her first impressions of the Knightdale Rosenwald School, Mrs. McLeod recalled joyful thoughts, as well as the hardship caused by a segregated school system that did not provide transportation for African American students:

My first day at the Rosenwald School is etched in my memory for always. I enjoyed meeting my new classmates. All the students were excited about our new school. Meeting my teacher filled my heart with joy. Ms. Candace had a pleasant face and a bright, sunny smile. I was glad to be a part of history and didn’t even know that I was. We were all ready to learn and grow and make our parents proud. [But] The five (5) mile walk to school took a toll on me.

The Jones family moved to Durham when Mrs. McLeod was 13. She recounts the family’s struggles during the Depression, as well as her determination to make her own way. It would eventually lead her to enroll in beauty school after she had married her lifelong love, James Frank “Buster” McLeod, and became a mother at the age of 17. Dr. Rogers says that, of all the stories her great-aunt shared, the one that stands out the most to her is how her great-aunt decided to gain more independence by attending beauty school.

In Mrs. McLeod’s words, that experience didn’t just teach her new skills, it changed her outlook:

I graduated from DeShazor’s Beauty College in August 1943…Attending DeShazor’s Beauty College changed my viewpoint on life. I had not been exposed to successful Negro women running their own businesses and making financial decisions.

After working for a dozen years in a salon owned by someone else, Mrs. McLeod decided to join the ranks of business owners in Durham’s historic Hayti district by opening her Tip Top Beauty Salon in 1955. She rented shop space with two friends, and recounts her excitement:

Tip Top Beauty Salon was something extra special! We carried the great chemistry over to our salon. We shared the leadership roles, and made business decisions together.

Although Tip Top was very successful, Mrs. McLeod could not protect it from urban renewal and highway building, larger forces that ultimately destroyed the Hayti district in the mid 1960s. Prior to that, Hayti was a vibrant, self-sufficient community and business district, as illustrated in the film Negro Durham Marches On (a 1948 film by Don Parrisher commissioned by the Durham Business and Professional Chain). Although she and other business owners in Hayti were promised that urban renewal would benefit them, Mrs. McLeod was skeptical:

We received letters at the beauty shop about plenty of meetings set to hear and understand what was about to happen. Negro leaders were told that the buildings and houses would be torn down and with the money furnished from the government, they would be rebuilt and replaced. Even Mr. Lehman reassured us that when the urban renewal was completed and the community was reestablished, we would still be able to have our Tip Top Beauty Salon. I listened at meeting after meeting and deep within, I didn’t feel comfortable with what I was hearing and what was happening.

As the changes unfolded, Mrs. McLeod’s fears were vindicated. Many homes in the Hayti district were torn down and never rebuilt. The Durham Freeway tore through the center of the district, further damaging businesses that relied on local residents and foot traffic. In February, 2021, an NBC Channel 11 Eyewitness news story reported:

It was really the installation of that highway that decimated the community. And it was never the same," said Angela Lee, executive director of Hayti Heritage Center, the nonprofit cultural arts and arts education group that operates in one of Hayti's oldest original structures, St. Joseph's AME Church. The church was once the center of Hayti on Fayetteville Street. Now, it's all that's left of old Hayti -- steps away from a highway exit.
They bulldozed a lot of the homes and put up apartments. Some of the businesses either returned, relocated, reinvented themselves or were altogether gone," Lee said of the years-long freeway construction project which ended with the freeway becoming a barrier through the center [of] Hayti.

Not to be defeated even by these overwhelming forces, Mrs. McLeod opened a beauty shop in her own home called McLeod’s Beauty Nook. She operated this business for 50 years, from 1965 to 2015. Along the way, she mentored and advised many young women.

Mrs. McLeod’s faith was a pillar for her entire life, and she attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church up until two months before her death. As a church leader she was active in many programs, and Dr. Rogers commented that “she was such an influencer in her family, her community, her church.” Dr. Rogers notes that her great-aunt was also a loving mother who decided not to have a large family, but to focus her love and parenting on her two children (and on the two grandchildren that she would later raise).

I was fortunate to speak with Mrs. McLeod on several occasions, and was honored to be asked to write the foreword for the book. The story of Cora Jones “Boot” McLeod's life is far too rich and complex to capture in one article, but her fascinating book A Century + of Living: The Autobiography of Cora Jones Boot McLeod is available from Amazon and other online bookstores. When asked what inspiration she hopes others will take away from reading the stories, Dr. Rogers encourages people to ask their elder relatives questions, and that she hopes they will “find some kind of connection to your history, because your history makes you who you are.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Durham NC# Hayti# Black history# African American# Rosenwald School

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an educator and filmmaker. My documentary films on historic African American schools have screened at film festivals, colleges, libraries, and other venues. In Fall, 2017 I completed SHARECROP and SHARECROP: DELTA COTTON, documentaries that showcase oral history of the South’s “forgotten farmers.” These films have screened at festivals in major cities including London, Atlanta, Detroit.

254 followers

More from Claudia Stack

Burgaw, NC

Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarships

Flyer with details about 9/4/22 benefit film screening and dinnerCourtesy of the Pender Education Partnership. On Thursday, August 4th a documentary film about the historic CF Pope school in Burgaw, NC will premiere at the Burgaw Train Depot. This event starts at 5:30 pm and will include a delicious dinner catered by MeMa’s Chick’n & Ribs. Tickets are $38 per person, and the event benefits scholarships for Pender County students. See the Pender Education Partnership webpage to purchase tickets.

Read full story
Pender County, NC

Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC Churches

Earnestine Keaton and Cecile Bryant at the grave of their great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton.Claudia Stack. Kneeling by his gravestone at the cemetery of Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church in western Pender County, NC, Earnestine Keaton shared her research about her great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton. A preacher to enslaved people, in 1865 Rev. Keaton also established some of the first literacy efforts for African Americans in the Middle Cape Fear region of North Carolina. He evangelized tirelessly in Columbus and surrounding counties, and founded the first Missionary Baptist churches in the region.

Read full story
Southern Pines, NC

The West Southern Pines Rosenwald School: Cornerstone of the Community

The Vass Rosenwald School (c.1924) was one of 16 Rosenwald schools built by African American communities in Moore County, NCNorth Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction.

Read full story
2 comments

From Sloop Point Rosenwald School to NASA: Dr. Johnny Batts

Dr. Johnny Batts at the Sloop Point Rosenwald SchoolClaudia Stack. Dr. Johnny Batts, Jr. is a retired physicist who was born in 1942 in Pender County’s historic Edgecomb community (click here for more information about Edgecomb from the Pender County African American Heritage Trail). Dr. Batts attended first through sixth grade at the Sloop Point Rosenwald School. He doesn’t know exactly when his teacher Lillie Mae Billingslea started teaching at Sloop Point, however, he knows that she taught his uncle who is more than two decades older than he is. Dr. Batts calls Ms. Billingslea a “multi talented” teacher, and credits her with his interest in science and his love of music.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Dr. George E. Davis, Wilmington native and African American education leader who changed North Carolina

George E. Davis & Familyphotograph from History of the American Negro and his Institutions by Arthur Caldwell, published 191. A shorter version of this article by Claudia Stack and Dr. Richard T. Newkirk first appeared in the 2/27/19 edition of Port City Daily.

Read full story
3 comments
Bryson City, NC

Riding the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad in Bryson City, NC

Great Smoky Mountain Railroad locomotive/picture by Claudia Stack. Although my family has visited western North Carolina many times before, we usually stay in Blowing Rock near Boone, NC. We wanted to do something a little different for my husband’s birthday weekend. I decided to book a train ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which runs out of Bryson City, NC.

Read full story

The "Black Homer" of West Southern Pines, NC

The collected stories of the “Black Homer of Jimtown" by Ed Mott / image by Claudia Stack. Author Edward Harold Mott (1845-1920) was born in Pennsylvania. In 1878, he became a newspaper correspondant for several NY newspapers. As his career unfolded he also wrote books on PA history, as well as biographies and short stores. Although he lived for much of his adult life in Goshen, NY, Mott spent time in Southern Pines, NC.

Read full story
Pender County, NC

Tuskegee Airman was born in Winston-Salem and taught at Pender County Training School before taking to the air

Spurgeon Neal Ellington/American Air Museum in Britain. A decorated Tuskegee airman was a young teacher at Pender County Training School in Rocky Point, NC before he began his military training. Spurgeon Neal Ellington was born in 1919 in Winston-Salem, NC . He graduated from Winston-Salem Teachers College in 1939. In 1941, at the age of 21, he stated on his draft card that his employer was J.T. Daniel of Rocky Point. Daniel was the longtime principal of Pender County Training School. J.T. Daniel and his wife Leona were education leaders who fostered success for several generations of African American students in Pender County, NC (see The Daniels: Leaders in Excellence at an NC Rosenwald School).

Read full story
Bladen County, NC

The historic Baltimore school in Bladen County, NC

Jean Lloyd, alumna of the Baltimore school picture by Clauida Stack, all rights reserved. The Baltimore School in Bladen County, NC was built on a Rosenwald plan in the 1940s. Jean Lloyd (pictured in the yellow jacket on the steps of the building, which is now a community center) is a dedicated alumni association member. Lloyd recalls that when she attended school there decades ago, she had caring teachers. The teacher she remembers the best is her third grade teacher, Ms. Evelena Bryant, who is now 97 years young.

Read full story

How ordinary families can win the college game

This article is for ordinary families who want their children to be able to attend college without massive student loan debt. These suggestions are by no means comprehensive, but they are based on seventeen years of college advising experience as well as my personal experience as a student and as a parent.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

TEACCH helps children on the autism spectrum

Parenting children on the autism spectrum can be very challenging. The various ways that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) presents means that different intervention strategies can work for different children. This article examines the Treatment and Education of Autistic and related Communication- Handicapped Children (TEACCH) model.

Read full story
1 comments
Pender County, NC

Rosenwald schools: An example of African American commitment to education

Currie Rosenwald School, Pender County, NC (built 1927) Image by Claudia Stack, all rights reserved. Rosenwald schools were schools that were built between 1912 and 1932 by African American communities that received technical and financial assistance from Julius Rosenwald (mostly via the Rosenwald Fund). The Rosenwald Fund contribution, in turn, leveraged support from southern school boards that had been reluctant to build schools for African Americans. Rosenwald schools constitute the most numerous and easily recognizable type of school built by African American communities during the segregation era, but they were by no means the only kind of school built by African Americans during segregation.

Read full story
1 comments

Ledger Books Kept Some African Americans Captive Long After Emancipation

Wolcott, Marion Post, photographer. FSA Negro wagehand purchasing groceries after being paid off. Wolcott, Marion Post, photographer. Negro wagehand purchasing groceries after being paid off on Saturday in plantation store. Mileston Plantation, Mississippi Delta. Nov. 1939 Photograph. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/2017801702/>. Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Black-and-White Negatives. The contents of the Library of Congress Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Black-and-White Negatives are in the public domain and are free to use and reuse.

Read full story

The real horse whisperer has a lot to offer all riders

“There’s only one real horse whisperer… and that’s Robert Redford!” Joked Buck Brannaman during a clinic in North Carolina. As the inspiration for Nicholas Evan’s bestselling novel The Horse Whisperer , and as the double during the training scenes in the movie by the same name, Brannaman is in a unique position to comment. Far from trying to build a mystique, however, Brannaman openly shares his training methods and his enthusiasm for the California Vaquero tradition in which he is rooted. This Western system of training was influenced by Spanish classical riding, and spread from Mexico into California in the 1700’s. It is a system that plays on the horse’s herd skills in order to gain his cooperation and understanding.

Read full story

Working for harmony: A profile of trainer Linda Hoover

Linda Hoover working with a colt, picture courtesy of Linda Hoover/ Cornerstones LLC. “However you show up in life, you show up with horses. How do you teach someone who is passive to become a leader to her horse?” Linda Hoover poses this rhetorical question while reflecting on horsemanship and life. It reflects her passionate interest in helping her students to develop an awareness of what is important to horses. She observes that we take lessons that teach us to keep our heels down, but “when do we learn how to observe our horses?”

Read full story

Cancer during the COVID era

I fall firmly into the category of, “that won’t happen to me… and if it does, it won’t be serious… and if it’s serious, I’ll get over it… and if I don’t get over it, I have good life insurance, so it’s still a win for my family.” But no amount of glib dark humor could stop this train from rolling. It all still feels surreal. I went from routine mammogram in July, to breast cancer diagnosis in August, to chemo all fall, to surgery in January, and then radiation...

Read full story

Horses that heal: Equine assisted therapy develops body, mind, and spirit

“When I am bestride him, I soar; I am a hawk; he trots the air.”. When six-year-old Kayla (not her real name) rushes up to kiss Butterball on the nose, she isn’t thinking about the fact that he was selected because he is an unusually gentle horse. Once she is happily in the saddle, she isn’t aware that she is improving her core strength. As she chats away to her instructor, Kayla doesn’t notice that she is producing words more easily than at other times. During the time that she spends at her therapeutic riding lesson, Kayla’s disabilities can fade into the background. When she is riding, Kayla is first and foremost a child enjoying a bond with a horse.

Read full story
2 comments

Road names point to the Cape Fear region's plantation past

Illustration published in Frank Leslie's illustrated newspaper, 1866 Oct. 20, p. 72. Subjects:. Rice culture on Cape Fear River, N.C. / from sketches by James E. Taylor. Library of Congress,

Read full story

2 Great Retired Racehorses I Have Known

Some people love cars, some people love clothes. And some people will do anything for retired Thoroughbred racehorses. Once, I spent my last dime on a goat that was supposed to be a good companion for my high-strung mare. (For the record, my mare never cared about the goat, so all that happened was that the goat ate my only rosebush.)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy