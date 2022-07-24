Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC Churches

Claudia Stack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PF87T_0gplcgwR00
Earnestine Keaton and Cecile Bryant at the grave of their great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton.Claudia Stack

Kneeling by his gravestone at the cemetery of Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church in western Pender County, NC, Earnestine Keaton shared her research about her great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton. A preacher to enslaved people, in 1865 Rev. Keaton also established some of the first literacy efforts for African Americans in the Middle Cape Fear region of North Carolina. He evangelized tirelessly in Columbus and surrounding counties, and founded the first Missionary Baptist churches in the region.

Earnestine Keaton has traced her great-great-grandfather Rev. Richard Keaton’s path. Her research led her to the realization that Rev. Keaton had an enormous impact on local communities of the formerly enslaved. She seeks to commemorate the impact of this “unsung hero” by erecting a permanent marker at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (MBC) in Sandyfield, NC because of its ties to his life and work.

Although few details are known about Rev. Keaton’s early life, Ms. Keaton says Rev. Keaton was born a free man in Alabama in 1825. He was African American, but likely also had Native American ancestry. Ms. Keaton says

Richard Keaton was a spiritual leader for the slaves at the Lloyds Alabama plantation on the Mississippi border, and was allowed to do the same at the Lloyds Mississippi plantation, which was where he met Hannah and they were allowed to marry.

When Hannah’s enslaver Salter Lloyd inherited a 3,200 timber plantation with lands in present-day Sandyfield and Canetuck, NC, he moved back East in the late 1850s The 1860 US Federal Census Slave Schedule for Salter Lloyd indicates that in 1860 he enslaved 87 people. Ms. Keaton says Redelia Larkins, whose grandparent was enslaved by Lloyd, was the source of oral history that detailed the 19 day walk from Mississippi.

Ms. Keaton quotes Larkins as saying that "Hannah and their daughter Elizabeth came with the first ones, and Richard Keaton came here with his boys.” Ms. Keaton states further that Hannah and the children were settled in a slave house in Canetuck, and in 1870 US Census Richard Keaton, a Baptist minister, was listed as head of household.

Rev. Keaton would go on to leave an indelible mark on the area. He traveled and evangelized tirelessly. The Sunday schools he formed were gatherings where the formerly enslaved used the Bible in order to learn to read. Out of these groups, the first Missionary Baptist churches in the Cape Fear region were founded.

Interestingly, before Emancipation, there is a Hannah listed as a colored member of Marshall’s meeting house in Canetuck (which became Canetuck Baptist Church). Family lore says that this is the same Hannah who was Rev. Keaton’s wife, while Rev. Keaton was a member of Wells Chapel Baptist in Wallace, NC. According to Ms. Keaton,

After Emancipation, he led former slaves out of white Baptist churches and organized them into a large Sunday school, and in 1867 the first group to come out became the first congregation of Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church. The second was Adoram MBC in Wallace.

As scholar Dr. Walter H. Conser, Jr. notes in his book A Coat of Many Colors: Religion and Society Along the Cape Fear River of North Carolina (2006, The University Press of Kentucky), enslavers exerted tight control of the religious messages they allowed enslaved people to hear. “The message that the masters wanted preached was not ‘proclaim liberty unto the captives’ but rather ‘obey those in authority.’” Wanting to control their own worship, African American communities began forming churches soon after Emancipation.

Rev. Keaton stepped into this historical moment as an evangelist and missionary. He is credited with organizing 18 churches in the region. Even before Emancipation, Rev. Keaton traveled extensively in the region, holding revivals. This allowed him to become a trusted faith leader to many communities. Ms. Keaton says “he had a relationship with all these communities before they were free…they were ready to have their own churches.”

Rev. Keaton’s leadership extended to being instrumental in the founding of the Middle District Missionary Baptist Association (MDMBA) in 1871. He continued to spread the Gospel, and saw the churches he influenced grow and give rise to new Missionary Baptist congregations. His reach was extended considerably by three young evangelists to whom he served as a mentor. Their names were Ransom Royals, William DeVane, and James “Ed” Bell.

Richard T. Newkirk Ed.D., who is an educator, a member of Lakes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and the MDMBA, and an alumnus of the CF Pope school, summarized Rev. Keaton’s influence as follows:

Born in Alabama, Reverend Richard Keaton came to North Carolina where he started evangelizing, leading revivals and camp meetings. The first Black Missionary Baptist church in Southeastern North Carolina was organized by Rev. Keaton… [he organized] five of the twelve churches that formed the Middle District Missionary Baptist Association that was organized at Ebenezer Baptist church in Wilmington.

After Rev. Keaton’s death in 1885, his influence continued not only in the many churches he helped to establish, but through the leadership of Royals, DeVane and Bell, as well as many lay leaders. According to Ms. Keaton, these leaders were active in the MDMBA and were part of the founding of Burgaw Institute in 1891.

Newkirk reflects that:

Their [the MDMBA] mission, then and now, is to prepare and equip pastors, leaders and members for ministry. To this endeavor they organized Burgaw Institute, originally for the training of ministers only. However, Professor J. A. Fennell, a graduate of Shaw University who grew up in [churches organized by Reverend Richard Keaton], became the first principal. That school eventually became C. F. Pope High School, and is now C. F. Pope Elementary school. That’s impact!

Regarding the marker Ms. Keaton wishes to place for Rev. Keaton, she says:

The marker will be placed at Mt. Zion MBC in Sandyfield because several of the charter members and former Lloyd slaves and their descendants are buried there. In addition- two of his Sons of the Ministry that followed him as pastors at Mt. Zion and other churches they organized are buried there. It is also the home church for Reverend Keaton's son Wesley's descendants in the Sandyfield/Riegelwood area.

Keaton’s extraordinary life ended in 1885, and he is buried at Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, where his determined witness took shape as some of earliest literacy efforts and the first Missionary Baptist Churches in the Middle Cape Fear region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black history# African American# church# education# Southern

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an educator and filmmaker. My documentary films on historic African American schools have screened at film festivals, colleges, libraries, and other venues. In Fall, 2017 I completed SHARECROP and SHARECROP: DELTA COTTON, documentaries that showcase oral history of the South’s “forgotten farmers.” These films have screened at festivals in major cities including London, Atlanta, Detroit.

250 followers

More from Claudia Stack

Southern Pines, NC

The West Southern Pines Rosenwald School: Cornerstone of the Community

The Vass Rosenwald School (c.1924) was one of 16 Rosenwald schools built by African American communities in Moore County, NCNorth Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction.

Read full story
2 comments

From Sloop Point Rosenwald School to NASA: Dr. Johnny Batts

Dr. Johnny Batts at the Sloop Point Rosenwald SchoolClaudia Stack. Dr. Johnny Batts, Jr. is a retired physicist who was born in 1942 in Pender County’s historic Edgecomb community (click here for more information about Edgecomb from the Pender County African American Heritage Trail). Dr. Batts attended first through sixth grade at the Sloop Point Rosenwald School. He doesn’t know exactly when his teacher Lillie Mae Billingslea started teaching at Sloop Point, however, he knows that she taught his uncle who is more than two decades older than he is. Dr. Batts calls Ms. Billingslea a “multi talented” teacher, and credits her with his interest in science and his love of music.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Dr. George E. Davis, Wilmington native and African American education leader who changed North Carolina

George E. Davis & Familyphotograph from History of the American Negro and his Institutions by Arthur Caldwell, published 191. A shorter version of this article by Claudia Stack and Dr. Richard T. Newkirk first appeared in the 2/27/19 edition of Port City Daily.

Read full story
3 comments

4 Things Cats Know

1) If it’s worth going up to the door, it’s worth going through. Cats are wholly committed to whatever they do. Once they have a goal, they pursue it fully until they attain it (or until someone locks them in a bathroom to calm down). Cats don’t let apprehension get in their way. They operate on a the principle of “if I want the lizard, I go for the lizard 100%.”

Read full story
9 comments
Bryson City, NC

Riding the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad in Bryson City, NC

Great Smoky Mountain Railroad locomotive/picture by Claudia Stack. Although my family has visited western North Carolina many times before, we usually stay in Blowing Rock near Boone, NC. We wanted to do something a little different for my husband’s birthday weekend. I decided to book a train ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which runs out of Bryson City, NC.

Read full story

The "Black Homer" of West Southern Pines, NC

The collected stories of the “Black Homer of Jimtown" by Ed Mott / image by Claudia Stack. Author Edward Harold Mott (1845-1920) was born in Pennsylvania. In 1878, he became a newspaper correspondant for several NY newspapers. As his career unfolded he also wrote books on PA history, as well as biographies and short stores. Although he lived for much of his adult life in Goshen, NY, Mott spent time in Southern Pines, NC.

Read full story
Pender County, NC

Tuskegee Airman was born in Winston-Salem and taught at Pender County Training School before taking to the air

Spurgeon Neal Ellington/American Air Museum in Britain. A decorated Tuskegee airman was a young teacher at Pender County Training School in Rocky Point, NC before he began his military training. Spurgeon Neal Ellington was born in 1919 in Winston-Salem, NC . He graduated from Winston-Salem Teachers College in 1939. In 1941, at the age of 21, he stated on his draft card that his employer was J.T. Daniel of Rocky Point. Daniel was the longtime principal of Pender County Training School. J.T. Daniel and his wife Leona were education leaders who fostered success for several generations of African American students in Pender County, NC (see The Daniels: Leaders in Excellence at an NC Rosenwald School).

Read full story
Bladen County, NC

The historic Baltimore school in Bladen County, NC

Jean Lloyd, alumna of the Baltimore school picture by Clauida Stack, all rights reserved. The Baltimore School in Bladen County, NC was built on a Rosenwald plan in the 1940s. Jean Lloyd (pictured in the yellow jacket on the steps of the building, which is now a community center) is a dedicated alumni association member. Lloyd recalls that when she attended school there decades ago, she had caring teachers. The teacher she remembers the best is her third grade teacher, Ms. Evelena Bryant, who is now 97 years young.

Read full story

How ordinary families can win the college game

This article is for ordinary families who want their children to be able to attend college without massive student loan debt. These suggestions are by no means comprehensive, but they are based on seventeen years of college advising experience as well as my personal experience as a student and as a parent.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

TEACCH helps children on the autism spectrum

Parenting children on the autism spectrum can be very challenging. The various ways that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) presents means that different intervention strategies can work for different children. This article examines the Treatment and Education of Autistic and related Communication- Handicapped Children (TEACCH) model.

Read full story
1 comments
Pender County, NC

Rosenwald schools: An example of African American commitment to education

Currie Rosenwald School, Pender County, NC (built 1927) Image by Claudia Stack, all rights reserved. Rosenwald schools were schools that were built between 1912 and 1932 by African American communities that received technical and financial assistance from Julius Rosenwald (mostly via the Rosenwald Fund). The Rosenwald Fund contribution, in turn, leveraged support from southern school boards that had been reluctant to build schools for African Americans. Rosenwald schools constitute the most numerous and easily recognizable type of school built by African American communities during the segregation era, but they were by no means the only kind of school built by African Americans during segregation.

Read full story
1 comments

Ledger Books Kept Some African Americans Captive Long After Emancipation

Wolcott, Marion Post, photographer. FSA Negro wagehand purchasing groceries after being paid off. Wolcott, Marion Post, photographer. Negro wagehand purchasing groceries after being paid off on Saturday in plantation store. Mileston Plantation, Mississippi Delta. Nov. 1939 Photograph. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/2017801702/>. Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Black-and-White Negatives. The contents of the Library of Congress Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Black-and-White Negatives are in the public domain and are free to use and reuse.

Read full story

The real horse whisperer has a lot to offer all riders

“There’s only one real horse whisperer… and that’s Robert Redford!” Joked Buck Brannaman during a clinic in North Carolina. As the inspiration for Nicholas Evan’s bestselling novel The Horse Whisperer , and as the double during the training scenes in the movie by the same name, Brannaman is in a unique position to comment. Far from trying to build a mystique, however, Brannaman openly shares his training methods and his enthusiasm for the California Vaquero tradition in which he is rooted. This Western system of training was influenced by Spanish classical riding, and spread from Mexico into California in the 1700’s. It is a system that plays on the horse’s herd skills in order to gain his cooperation and understanding.

Read full story

Working for harmony: A profile of trainer Linda Hoover

Linda Hoover working with a colt, picture courtesy of Linda Hoover/ Cornerstones LLC. “However you show up in life, you show up with horses. How do you teach someone who is passive to become a leader to her horse?” Linda Hoover poses this rhetorical question while reflecting on horsemanship and life. It reflects her passionate interest in helping her students to develop an awareness of what is important to horses. She observes that we take lessons that teach us to keep our heels down, but “when do we learn how to observe our horses?”

Read full story

Cancer during the COVID era

I fall firmly into the category of, “that won’t happen to me… and if it does, it won’t be serious… and if it’s serious, I’ll get over it… and if I don’t get over it, I have good life insurance, so it’s still a win for my family.” But no amount of glib dark humor could stop this train from rolling. It all still feels surreal. I went from routine mammogram in July, to breast cancer diagnosis in August, to chemo all fall, to surgery in January, and then radiation...

Read full story

General stores in the South were mercantiles, lenders, post offices and gathering places

Matthis Sharpless and George Buckner Daniel Parker, III at the GDB Parker Store in Chinquapin, NC. Mr. Sharpless sharecropped for the Parker family, then left the area to serve in the military and work for General Motors. Mr. Parker’s grandfather, GBD Parker, Sr., established the store c. 1890 and had a reputation for being blunt, but fair. Picture by Claudia Stack.

Read full story

Anxious? Doing 3 things may help

Some time ago, I stumbled upon some effective life hacks for dealing with the paralysis that anxiety can create. At times, especially when my sons were younger, I felt overwhelmed by all the things I needed to do at work and at home. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to do these things, it’s just that there was so much to do. I recall sitting in my classroom after school, after a full day of teaching, feeling paralyzed by the tsunami of paperwork my special education teaching role requires.

Read full story

Horses that heal: Equine assisted therapy develops body, mind, and spirit

“When I am bestride him, I soar; I am a hawk; he trots the air.”. When six-year-old Kayla (not her real name) rushes up to kiss Butterball on the nose, she isn’t thinking about the fact that he was selected because he is an unusually gentle horse. Once she is happily in the saddle, she isn’t aware that she is improving her core strength. As she chats away to her instructor, Kayla doesn’t notice that she is producing words more easily than at other times. During the time that she spends at her therapeutic riding lesson, Kayla’s disabilities can fade into the background. When she is riding, Kayla is first and foremost a child enjoying a bond with a horse.

Read full story
2 comments

Road names point to the Cape Fear region's plantation past

Illustration published in Frank Leslie's illustrated newspaper, 1866 Oct. 20, p. 72. Subjects:. Rice culture on Cape Fear River, N.C. / from sketches by James E. Taylor. Library of Congress,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy