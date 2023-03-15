Sweet dinner rolls are a delicious addition to yeast rolls and are perfect for any meal.

These big fluffy sweet yeast rolls are so popular with steak and barbecues.

We love these rolls warm slathered with cinnamon butter and they even taste great for breakfast.

A versatile sweet roll is great at any time of the day and so easy to make in your own kitchen.

The dough can be shaped into rolls and baked in loaf pans for sandwiches.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

flour

sugar

whole milk or use half an half

butter

warm water

extra-large eggs beaten

dry yeast

salt

egg wash

Instructions: