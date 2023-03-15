Sweet dinner rolls are a delicious addition to yeast rolls and are perfect for any meal.
These big fluffy sweet yeast rolls are so popular with steak and barbecues.
We love these rolls warm slathered with cinnamon butter and they even taste great for breakfast.
A versatile sweet roll is great at any time of the day and so easy to make in your own kitchen.
The dough can be shaped into rolls and baked in loaf pans for sandwiches.
Shopping List:
- flour
- sugar
- whole milk or use half an half
- butter
- warm water
- extra-large eggs beaten
- dry yeast
- salt
- egg wash
Instructions:
- Place the half and half and butter in a large glass measuring cup, and microwave till warm around 10 seconds, depending on your microwave wattage, it should be warm to touch not hot.
- Add the sugar, and salt and stir to dissolve. Let stand till cool.
- In a bowl of an industrial electric mixer, add 1/2 cup warm water and yeast and stir to dissolve.
- Add 2 1/2 cups of flour then eggs and mix together.
- Add the milk mixture and the rest of the remaining flour and beat until smooth and elastic.
- Place in a warm spot covered until it is doubled in size. Use around 3 tablespoons of dough to make round rolls, twists, or balls, and place in buttered muffin tins or a large parchment-lined 13x9 baking pan where they barely touch each other.
- Bake in a preheated oven for 5 minutes and then brush with egg wash, continue baking for around 25 minutes or till lightly browned.
- Serve these rolls warm.
- Spread on warm rolls or eat the rolls plain.
