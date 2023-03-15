This is a fabulous adult Chocolate Irish Whiskey Cake all made from scratch and a perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with!
Every year, we love to be Irish for a day, being Italian we love all kinds of Irish foods made to celebrate the Patron Saint, St. Patrick especially Guinness Corned Beef, and if there are any leftovers our favorite Simple Reubens Sandwich made with that same corned beef.
Americans, in general, love festive parties and this cake is just one of the menu items we traditionally make every year.
Mom always made a great Rum cake made with a cake mix with rum and this is very similar to that recipe and how it's made.
Shopping List:
- unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch-process) plus 3 tablespoons for dusting pan
- brewed coffee
- Irish Whiskey or Bourbon
- unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
- sugar
- all-purpose flour
- baking soda
- salt
- large eggs
- vanilla
- cinnamon
- Syrup
- Irish Whiskey or Bourbon
- granulated sugar
- butter
- water
- lemon juice and a pinch of cinnamon
Instructions:
- Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Butter bundt pan well, then dust with 3 tablespoons cocoa powder.
- Heat coffee, bourbon, butter, cinnamon, and the remaining cup of cocoa powder in a 3-quart heavy saucepan over moderate heat, whisking, until butter is melted.
- Remove from heat, then add sugar and whisk until dissolved, about 1 minute.
- Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and cool for 5 minutes.
- While the chocolate mixture cools, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.
- Whisk together eggs and vanilla in a small bowl, then whisk into the cooled chocolate mixture until combined well.
- Add flour mixture and whisk until just combined (batter will be thin and bubbly).
- Pour batter into bundt pan and bake until a wooden pick or skewer inserted in center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes.
- Cool the cake for around 10 minutes.
- When the cake is almost done, prepare the syrup.
- Loosen the cake from the pan using the tip of a plastic dinner knife, then invert on a large cookie sheet lined with aluminum foil in a criss-cross style big enough to catch the dripping of the syrup.
- Syrup:
- Combine sugar, butter, water, and lemon juice, and spice in a small heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil slowly, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
- Remove from heat and stir in the remaining 1/4 cup of Irish whiskey or bourbon.
- Cool for around 8 to 10 minutes.
- Poke holes in the cake using a skewer or long bamboo kabob stick of still-warm cake.
- Drizzle syrup very slowly over the cake, being careful that too much does not run into any cracks on top of the cake.
