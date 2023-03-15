This is a fabulous adult Chocolate Irish Whiskey Cake all made from scratch and a perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with!

Every year, we love to be Irish for a day, being Italian we love all kinds of Irish foods made to celebrate the Patron Saint, St. Patrick especially Guinness Corned Beef, and if there are any leftovers our favorite Simple Reubens Sandwich made with that same corned beef.

Americans, in general, love festive parties and this cake is just one of the menu items we traditionally make every year.

Mom always made a great Rum cake made with a cake mix with rum and this is very similar to that recipe and how it's made.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Note: if you purchase anything through an affiliate link the author may earn a commission

Shopping List:

unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch-process) plus 3 tablespoons for dusting pan

brewed coffee

Irish Whiskey or Bourbon

unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces

sugar

all-purpose flour

baking soda

salt

large eggs

vanilla

cinnamon

Syrup

Irish Whiskey or Bourbon

granulated sugar

butter

water

lemon juice and a pinch of cinnamon

Instructions: