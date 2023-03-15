Irish Cream Brownies

Claudia Lamascolo

Here is a simple recipe that starts out with a doctored brownie mix and transforms into fudgy moist Irish cream-flavored brownies.

The brownies are terrific plain however, we have several icing ideas and glazes that make them a brownie lovers delight.

Choose from chocolate frosted, vanilla cream frosting then drizzled with melted chocolate or white chocolate.

There are also several mix-ins available from chocolate chips to your favorite nuts.

If you're not fond of baking this will be the perfect recipe to add to your baking collection.

Just by using your favorite brownie mix, this doctored recipe will fool everyone if they weren't made from scratch with a few extra ingredients.

Perfect for celebrating the St. Patrick's Day Holiday with a plate of these Irish Cream Brownies.

Also, one last tip, tint the white frosting green for that fun holiday-themed color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dn1vq_0lIKWOCa00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

  • brownie mix
  • oil
  • Irish cream liqueur
  • eggs
  • chocolate chips
  • chopped pecans are optional
  • Frosting
  • butter or margarine softened
  • powdered sugar
  • Irish cream liqueur
  • vanilla
  • milk or more if necessary
  • Note: cocoa powdered chocolate frosting.
  • Glaze:
  • semisweet chocolate, chopped or use white chocolate with chocolate-frosted brownies
  • butter or margarine

Steps for making Irish Cream Brownies

  1. preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  2. grease a 13 x 9 pan
  3. add the ingredients listed to add to the brownie mix
  4. only mix up to 50 strokes for the mix and fold in your mix-ins
  5. do not overbake these will take around 25 minutes
  6. bake, cool, and frost
  7. Note: if you purchase anything through an affiliate link the author may earn a commission

>Printable Recipe Available with this Link for Irish Cream Brownies<

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Irish Cream brownies# doctored brownie mix recipes

Comments / 0

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
5K followers

More from Claudia Lamascolo

Baked Custard

This is a creamy egg custard baked Grandma made when I was a child with a very vanilla lush flavor in every bite. This delicious confection is over 100 years old and really is the most simple old-fashioned style custard.

Read full story
1 comments

Bean Soup

In just a few hours you'll have this hardy bowl of the best-tasting Italian soup in its authentic original recipe just like Grandma used to make when we were kids. Serve our tasty soup with Tuscan garlic bread or pita points and you will be sitting in front of this bowl with an addiction to your favorite bean soup we grew up on!

Read full story
3 comments

Chocolate Fluffy Dessert

This is a popular very light fluffy dessert found in many all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants back in the 1970s. The dessert was served in many different flavors and chocolate was always gone first.

Read full story
2 comments

Coconut Cream Pie

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie is an outstanding creamy pie filled with custard, whipped heavy cream on top loaded with sweetened flaked coconut, it's one of the oldest recipes mom left behind and one of my all-time favorites.

Read full story
2 comments

Cannoli Dip

Ricotta and Mascarpone cheese with the addition of whipped heavy cream makes this over-the-top smooth and addicting. The suggestions are endless to scoop this up with you will see below, just pick out what you like to use.

Read full story
1 comments

Aggression Oatmeal Cookies

If you looking to make a large number of cookies, this is the perfect recipe for oatmeal cookie lovers!. This recipe for these Aggression Oatmeal Cookies is the first one I ever made in our classroom back in school for home economics in the 1970s.

Read full story
2 comments

Orange Honey Roasted Chicken

If you love roasted chicken this Orange Honey Glazed is a marvelous way to cook a whole chicken. The bird stays nice and juicy and the meat is fork tender bursting with a citrus wonderful flavor throughout every bite.

Read full story
4 comments

Apple Streusel Cake

If you love old-fashioned recipes then you're going to totally enjoy this Apple Streusel Crumb Cake Recipe from the 1940s time period and it's so easy to make!. The cake is a scratch-heavy texture made with simple pantry ingredients.

Read full story

Thousand Island Dressing

This is the easiest Thousand Island Dressing you can make in minutes in your own kitchen. I can't tell you how often I have run out of this dressing when I start to make a favorite meal it needs or even an easy tossed salad for lunch that it goes perfectly on.

Read full story
1 comments

Pizza Dip

This Italian Pizza Dip is for pizza and cheese lovers and if you are a fan of both this will be your new favorite dip recipe to add to your collection of easy fun foods to make is a real crowd-pleaser and great for taking to a party!

Read full story
2 comments

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Sweet dinner rolls are a delicious addition to yeast rolls and are perfect for any meal. Thesebig fluffy sweet yeast rolls are so popular with steak and barbecues. We love these rolls warm slathered with cinnamon butter and they even taste great for breakfast.

Read full story
2 comments

Chocolate Irish Whiskey Cake

This is a fabulous adult Chocolate Irish Whiskey Cake all made from scratch and a perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with!. Every year, we love to be Irish for a day, being Italian we love all kinds of Irish foods made to celebrate the Patron Saint, St. Patrick especially Guinness Corned Beef, and if there are any leftovers our favorite Simple Reubens Sandwich made with that same corned beef.

Read full story

Easy Cream Parfaits

For the easiest Irish Cream Parfait dessert, this one is perfect with sweetened real whipped cream that's elegantly served in pretty glassware for hosting a dinner party. A cream liqueur is what flavors this delicious cream will give this whipped cream a wonderful flavor when layered with your favorite cookies.

Read full story

Homemade Pistachio Bread

Our recipe is totally made from scratch and worth the extra time it takes to make this delicious Pistachio Bread as it is the best I've ever eaten. There is nothing bad about the doctored cake mix version for pistachio bread, however, this doesn't taste anything like that recipe.

Read full story

Chicken Skewers

Chicken Souvlaki Skewers is a delicious marinade for chicken that makes it super tender and delicious. Served with a refreshing cucumber sauce to dip this garlicky Mediterranean chicken in is totally addicting.

Read full story

Italian Pastry

This is an Italian pastry called this St. Joseph's Day Pastry since it's made to celebrate the day in many Italian homes. Our recipe for light airy style dough filled with delicious pastry cream.

Read full story

Italian Anise Cake

Mom's Scratch Anisette Cake is an all-made-from-a-scratch cake I grew up with and was a staple in our home served with demitasse coffee just about every Sunday for dessert.

Read full story

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a dish created in the Provence region of France and is primarily an eggplant stew simmered in a rich thick vegetable-based tomato sauce. The main ingredients in ratatouille have an assortment of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs, and then simmered in a delectable fresh-style marinara-style sauce.

Read full story

Hash Brown Casserole

The hash brown casserole is one of that easy throw-it-together and ready with hardly no-fuss baked into a creamy tasty potato side dish. Everyone raves about this super simple vintage 1970s potato dish through the years and a family favorite you may also have heard these are sometimes called funeral potatoes so along the way with different ingredients they are all similar ingredients.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy