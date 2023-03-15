Here is a simple recipe that starts out with a doctored brownie mix and transforms into fudgy moist Irish cream-flavored brownies.

The brownies are terrific plain however, we have several icing ideas and glazes that make them a brownie lovers delight.

Choose from chocolate frosted, vanilla cream frosting then drizzled with melted chocolate or white chocolate.

There are also several mix-ins available from chocolate chips to your favorite nuts.

If you're not fond of baking this will be the perfect recipe to add to your baking collection.

Just by using your favorite brownie mix, this doctored recipe will fool everyone if they weren't made from scratch with a few extra ingredients.

Perfect for celebrating the St. Patrick's Day Holiday with a plate of these Irish Cream Brownies.

Also, one last tip, tint the white frosting green for that fun holiday-themed color.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

brownie mix

oil

Irish cream liqueur

eggs

chocolate chips

chopped pecans are optional

Frosting

butter or margarine softened

powdered sugar

Irish cream liqueur

vanilla

milk or more if necessary

Note: cocoa powdered chocolate frosting.

Glaze:

semisweet chocolate, chopped or use white chocolate with chocolate-frosted brownies

butter or margarine

Steps for making Irish Cream Brownies