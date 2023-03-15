Here is a simple recipe that starts out with a doctored brownie mix and transforms into fudgy moist Irish cream-flavored brownies.
The brownies are terrific plain however, we have several icing ideas and glazes that make them a brownie lovers delight.
Choose from chocolate frosted, vanilla cream frosting then drizzled with melted chocolate or white chocolate.
There are also several mix-ins available from chocolate chips to your favorite nuts.
If you're not fond of baking this will be the perfect recipe to add to your baking collection.
Just by using your favorite brownie mix, this doctored recipe will fool everyone if they weren't made from scratch with a few extra ingredients.
Perfect for celebrating the St. Patrick's Day Holiday with a plate of these Irish Cream Brownies.
Also, one last tip, tint the white frosting green for that fun holiday-themed color.
Shopping List:
- brownie mix
- oil
- Irish cream liqueur
- eggs
- chocolate chips
- chopped pecans are optional
- Frosting
- butter or margarine softened
- powdered sugar
- Irish cream liqueur
- vanilla
- milk or more if necessary
- Note: cocoa powdered chocolate frosting.
- Glaze:
- semisweet chocolate, chopped or use white chocolate with chocolate-frosted brownies
- butter or margarine
Steps for making Irish Cream Brownies
- preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- grease a 13 x 9 pan
- add the ingredients listed to add to the brownie mix
- only mix up to 50 strokes for the mix and fold in your mix-ins
- do not overbake these will take around 25 minutes
- bake, cool, and frost
- Note: if you purchase anything through an affiliate link the author may earn a commission
>Printable Recipe Available with this Link for Irish Cream Brownies<
