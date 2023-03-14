Easy Cream Parfaits

For the easiest Irish Cream Parfait dessert, this one is perfect with sweetened real whipped cream that's elegantly served in pretty glassware for hosting a dinner party.

A cream liqueur is what flavors this delicious cream will give this whipped cream a wonderful flavor when layered with your favorite cookies.

These are great all year round but a nice addition served for St. Patricks Day or Christmas holidays and you can even tint the whipped cream green.

During the holiday these can be topped with crushed mint cookies and colorful sprinkles.

Topped with a hot fudge sauce and maraschino cherry, these are the perfect elegant dessert served in fancy glassware.

If you're looking for an easy dessert this is one that can be whipped up in less than 15 minutes.

The recipe is easily adaptable to whatever cookies you prefer so the skies the limit on possibilities when making this super easy dessert.

During the summer month, even fresh fruits can be added in between for a layered colorful dessert.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

heavy whipping cream

Irish Cream Liqueur any brand

cocoa powder

powdered sugar

Cookies

Steps for making Parfaits

beat the whipped cream until medium peaks first then add the Irish cream cocoa powder, and powdered sugar until stiff peaks layer into parfait in fancy glassware decorate the top with crushed cookies, sprinkles, cherries, hot fudge, just to name a few ideas

Printable Instructions and Tips for Easy Parfaits

