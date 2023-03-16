Chicken Skewers

Claudia Lamascolo

Chicken Souvlaki Skewers is a delicious marinade for chicken that makes it super tender and delicious.

Served with a refreshing cucumber sauce to dip this garlicky Mediterranean chicken in is totally addicting.

Our family loves this chicken served with our rice, and an easy leafy salad with greek dressing it's a perfect meal!

This simple marinade recipe is not only easy to make but it can be made with several different types of meat or cooking methods.

When we have a large family gathering, baking these in a gridded iron skillet makes cooking easier especially if your cookout gets rained out.

After the chicken is cooked, just threading them on wooden skewers is perfect for any event.

Chicken souvlaki just shouts one of the best-grilled summer foods you can have on your meal planning list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzuxG_0lFUK1HD00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

  • boneless chicken breasts cut into strips or cubed
  • garlic cloves peeled then sliced (or in a pinch use granulated garlic powder around 3 teaspoons)
  • dried oregano
  • fresh rosemary
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • dry white wine
  • Juiced fresh lemons
  • cucumber sauce

Instructions:

  1. Place chicken chunks in a medium-sized bowl.
  2. Add the olive oil over the top, and squeeze the lemon over the olive oil.
  3. Shake oregano generously over the top of the chicken and add salt and pepper to your taste and the rest of any ingredients.
  4. I also like heat so I add a couple of shakes of cayenne pepper.
  5. Marinate for 1 hour or overnight.
  6. Thread the chicken onto metal or soaked wooden skewers grill or bake.
  7. Serve with cucumber sauce or your favorite hot sauce!

