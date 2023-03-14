This is an Italian pastry called this St. Joseph's Day Pastry since it's made to celebrate the day in many Italian homes.

Our recipe for light airy style dough filled with delicious pastry cream.



Everyone makes them different, so I will give you several versions of the recipe.



These pastry shells are exactly like cream puff dough and are filled with a ricotta cheese pastry filling.

These are easy to make and the recipe has been in the family for over 100 years.

Shopping List:

egg yolks

granulated sugar

unbleached all-purpose flour

pinch of sea salt

whole milk

almond extract

ricotta cheese

whole milk

powdered sugar

Instructions:

Beat eggs in a bowl and set aside. Measure 1 cup flour and set aside.

In a heavy nonstick saucepan, pour 1 cup water and a stick of butter (not margarine) add zests if using and bring to a boil on medium heat, leave on heat, and add flour stirring quickly with a wooden spoon until the flour is dissolved and comes together.

Remove from heat, add eggs, and beat very rapidly with the wooden spoon until a ball of dough is formed...

Note it's very important to beat this fast.

Spoon one tablespoon of dough or teaspoon for small puffs (or use a pastry bag with a large star tip) on an ungreased cookie sheet. Shape into logs for eclairs or round for cream puffs.

(As shown in the photo, I used an extra-large cookie press star-shaped tip to make the swirled puffs after baking filled with the cafe cream recipe below).

Bake on 400 for 1/2 hour, do not open the oven, or the puffs will not cook correctly.

Cool completely and fill with Italian Pastry Cream

