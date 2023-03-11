Italian Anise Cake

Mom's Scratch Anisette Cake is an all-made-from-a-scratch cake I grew up with and was a staple in our home served with demitasse coffee just about every Sunday for dessert.
Anisette is a very strong flavoring that resembles black licorice in taste and I just love the aroma of this homemade cake baking.
The cake was always served plain, mostly baked in a bundt pan back in the vintage days of the 1960s which was a huge craze in those days.
This is a bundt cake mom made using all pantry ingredients with anisette flavor was my Grandmother's recipe originally from Rome, Italy she adapted it as I have over the years.
Ingredients:
- baking powder
- butter
- sugar
- eggs
- whole milk
- flour
- vanilla
- anise extract (use only extract) or use lemon extract with 1 tablespoon of zest, orange extract with zest, or almond flavoring
- Note: if you're not fond of anisette substitute with almond extract, orange zest or lemon extract all of them can be used to adapt this recipe
Instructions:
- preheat the oven and flour and grease a cake pan ( a bundt pan is what mom used)
- always cream the sugar and butter until light around 3 minutes
- add the rest of the ingredients and beat again for 2 more minutes
- bake in a prepared pan
- cool completely before frosting or dusting with powdered sugar
