Italian Anise Cake

Mom's Scratch Anisette Cake is an all-made-from-a-scratch cake I grew up with and was a staple in our home served with demitasse coffee just about every Sunday for dessert.

Anisette is a very strong flavoring that resembles black licorice in taste and I just love the aroma of this homemade cake baking.

The cake was always served plain, mostly baked in a bundt pan back in the vintage days of the 1960s which was a huge craze in those days.

This is a bundt cake mom made using all pantry ingredients with anisette flavor was my Grandmother's recipe originally from Rome, Italy she adapted it as I have over the years.

Ingredients:

  • baking powder
  • butter
  • sugar
  • eggs
  • whole milk
  • flour
  • vanilla
  • anise extract (use only extract) or use lemon extract with 1 tablespoon of zest, orange extract with zest, or almond flavoring
  • Note: if you're not fond of anisette substitute with almond extract, orange zest or lemon extract all of them can be used to adapt this recipe

Instructions:

  1. preheat the oven and flour and grease a cake pan ( a bundt pan is what mom used)
  2. always cream the sugar and butter until light around 3 minutes
  3. add the rest of the ingredients and beat again for 2 more minutes
  4. bake in a prepared pan
  5. cool completely before frosting or dusting with powdered sugar

<<<CLICK HERE for a Printable COPY of this >>> Recipe for Anisette Cake

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

