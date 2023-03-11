Italian Anise Cake

Mom's Scratch Anisette Cake is an all-made-from-a-scratch cake I grew up with and was a staple in our home served with demitasse coffee just about every Sunday for dessert.



Anisette is a very strong flavoring that resembles black licorice in taste and I just love the aroma of this homemade cake baking.



The cake was always served plain, mostly baked in a bundt pan back in the vintage days of the 1960s which was a huge craze in those days.



This is a bundt cake mom made using all pantry ingredients with anisette flavor was my Grandmother's recipe originally from Rome, Italy she adapted it as I have over the years.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

baking powder

butter

sugar

eggs

whole milk

flour

vanilla

anise extract (use only extract) or use lemon extract with 1 tablespoon of zest, orange extract with zest, or almond flavoring

Note: if you're not fond of anisette substitute with almond extract, orange zest or lemon extract all of them can be used to adapt this recipe

Instructions:

preheat the oven and flour and grease a cake pan ( a bundt pan is what mom used) always cream the sugar and butter until light around 3 minutes add the rest of the ingredients and beat again for 2 more minutes bake in a prepared pan cool completely before frosting or dusting with powdered sugar

<<<CLICK HERE for a Printable COPY of this >>> Recipe for Anisette Cake

More Cake Recipes To Try:

Blueberry Sour Cream Cake

Cannoli Cake

Vintage Mayonnaise Cake