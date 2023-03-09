Pancake Casserole

Claudia Lamascolo

Pancake Breakfast Casserole is the perfect all-in-one pan breakfast with so many possibilities.

This sheet pan breakfast casserole is great even for a quick weeknight or weekend meal when you're in a hurry.

The casserole can even be made ahead and taste great reheated and if you prefer homemade pancake batter try my recipe.

I love the different combinations we have tried but the apple crumb topping with cooked breakfast sausage and crispy crumbled bacon is still our favorite pancake meal!

Just think about how easy having the meat, a favorite fruit, or a delicious cinnamon topping baked onto a cake-like pancake done in no time using a mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puHrb_0lCrMChB00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

  • all-purpose biscuit, pancake, or waffle baking mix
  • cinnamon
  • nutmeg, allspice, pumpkin spice, or ginger
  • water
  • eggs
  • any kind of fully cooked meats (IE: breakfast sausage deli meats etc.)
  • fruits of choice: sliced apples, bananas, or berries

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 x9 inch square pan

  1. Slice fruit of choice:
  2. Mix the biscuit mix in a large bowl with eggs, milk, or water, and add some of the spices just until blended.
  3. This batter will be lumpy and thick.
  4. Spread batter in a prepared pan.
  5. Place the fruit on top of the batter, then the meat you prefer
  6. Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes or till brown
  7. Serve warm with maple or various flavored syrups. warm jams or whipped cream

>> Print this recipe for Pancake Casserole<<

More Breakfast Recipe Ideas

Homemade Breakfast Sausages

Easy Bacon and Egg Biscuits

Buttermilk Pancakes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pancake casserole# pancakes baked# all in one pan pancake breakfa

Comments / 1

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
5K followers

More from Claudia Lamascolo

Homemade Pistachio Bread

Our recipe is totally made from scratch and worth the extra time it takes to make this delicious Pistachio Bread as it is the best I've ever eaten. There is nothing bad about the doctored cake mix version for pistachio bread, however, this doesn't taste anything like that recipe.

Read full story

Italian Anise Cake

Mom's Scratch Anisette Cake is an all-made-from-a-scratch cake I grew up with and was a staple in our home served with demitasse coffee just about every Sunday for dessert.

Read full story

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a dish created in the Provence region of France and is primarily an eggplant stew simmered in a rich thick vegetable-based tomato sauce. The main ingredients in ratatouille have an assortment of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs, and then simmered in a delectable fresh-style marinara-style sauce.

Read full story

Hash Brown Casserole

The hash brown casserole is one of that easy throw-it-together and ready with hardly no-fuss baked into a creamy tasty potato side dish. Everyone raves about this super simple vintage 1970s potato dish through the years and a family favorite you may also have heard these are sometimes called funeral potatoes so along the way with different ingredients they are all similar ingredients.

Read full story

Scalloped Cheddar Bacon Potatoes

This is an easy recipe made with stout beer and lots of cheese is great for any potato lover and everyone that tastes this fabulous scalloped rich creamy sauce goes back for seconds!

Read full story
3 comments

Slow Cooker Corned Beef

Slow Cooker Corned Beef in beer makes the most tender brisket plus the juice is perfect for gravy over potatoes. This roast is usually cooked slowly to make sure the meat fork is tender since it's tougher meat.

Read full story
2 comments

Anchovies with Spaghetti

St. Joseph’s Spaghetti (Spaghetti di San Giuseppe) is a plain dish of long strands of pasta topped with toasted breadcrumbs, sometimes pine nuts toasted with a little orange zest, fresh minced parsley, and currents.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate Chip Cake

If you love chocolate chip cake, this doctored cake mix is going to be a fun quick super easy way to whip up your favorite flavor cake in a hurry. This cake starts out with a white cake mix and with just a few pantry ingredients, you're going to fool everyone that you didn't bake this cake from scratch.

Read full story

Cowboy Everything Cookies

These are the most popular cookie on the net called Cowboy cookies, but they also have so many other names. The cowboy cookie, often even called the everything cookies, Laura Bush cookies, DoubleTree style, has several delicious ingredients in them.

Read full story
8 comments

BLT Dip

If you're a fan of a BLT sandwich, you're really going to flip over our BLT DIP with the addition of creamy mayonnaise, and sour cream loaded with crispy fried bacon it's so addicting.

Read full story
1 comments

Cannoli Tarts

In a hurry, and don't have the cylinders to make cannoli shells?. No problem using a cupcake tin we got you covered with these easy copycat cannoli tarts they're so easy and delicious that you're going to be completely happy with these little gems in taste.

Read full story

Sour Cream Muffins

These are basic sour cream muffins that are so versatile they can be anything from sweet to savory with a few creative mix-ins. They may not be the prettiest muffin out there but they are sure delicious in every bite.

Read full story
5 comments

Porcupine Meatballs

If you enjoy tomato sauce and meatballs,this may be a new favorite way to make this classic casserole porcupine meatballs. The meatballs have the addition of rice and how which got its name back in the 1960s.

Read full story
6 comments

Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Peppers

These Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Peppers are a delicious twist to the classic stuffed pepper using chicken, cheese, and rice. The meal is prepared usually with leftovers, however, frozen cubed bread boneless chicken, or whatever you prefer can be used in this recipe, it's so easy!

Read full story
3 comments

Mary Ann Cakes

Mary Ann cakes are shortcakes made with white cake or sponge cake with a filled depression in the center that can be fruit, jams, lemon curd, or pastry cream with buttercream icing and coconut.

Read full story
4 comments

Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

Here are two easy recipes for a delicious vintage Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake. The first recipe is all made from scratch and a moist delicious a little more time-consuming fabulous old recipe of mom's.

Read full story
6 comments

Pasta Sauce with Sausage

This Fusillioni Pasta with Sausage is a fun-shaped pasta with sausage and so easy to make but the best part is it will feed a large family with a gourmet fresh ragu economically.

Read full story

Orange Scallops

This recipe for Seared Scallop alla Orange is off the charts in gourmet flavor made in less than 20 minutes and you will impress everyone including yourself with this easy seafood dish!

Read full story

Pork Wellington

This Easy Stuffed Pork Wellington is a perfect choice when hosting a dinner party it's so simple and delicious. Our pork tenderloin stuffed inside this puff pastry sounded so intimidating to make but it's really easier than I ever imagined.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy