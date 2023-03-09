Pancake Breakfast Casserole is the perfect all-in-one pan breakfast with so many possibilities.



This sheet pan breakfast casserole is great even for a quick weeknight or weekend meal when you're in a hurry.



The casserole can even be made ahead and taste great reheated and if you prefer homemade pancake batter try my recipe.



I love the different combinations we have tried but the apple crumb topping with cooked breakfast sausage and crispy crumbled bacon is still our favorite pancake meal!



Just think about how easy having the meat, a favorite fruit, or a delicious cinnamon topping baked onto a cake-like pancake done in no time using a mix.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

all-purpose biscuit, pancake, or waffle baking mix

cinnamon

nutmeg, allspice, pumpkin spice, or ginger

water

eggs

any kind of fully cooked meats (IE: breakfast sausage deli meats etc.)

fruits of choice: sliced apples, bananas, or berries

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 x9 inch square pan

Slice fruit of choice: Mix the biscuit mix in a large bowl with eggs, milk, or water, and add some of the spices just until blended. This batter will be lumpy and thick. Spread batter in a prepared pan. Place the fruit on top of the batter, then the meat you prefer Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes or till brown Serve warm with maple or various flavored syrups. warm jams or whipped cream

>> Print this recipe for Pancake Casserole<<

More Breakfast Recipe Ideas

Homemade Breakfast Sausages



Easy Bacon and Egg Biscuits



Buttermilk Pancakes