If you love chocolate chip cake, this doctored cake mix is going to be a fun quick super easy way to whip up your favorite flavor cake in a hurry.

This cake starts out with a white cake mix and with just a few pantry ingredients, you're going to fool everyone that you didn't bake this cake from scratch.

We have used all kinds of cake mixes just pick out any brand you prefer they all work great with this recipe.

This cake has just egg whites with some flavorings and instant pudding to keep it moist and delicious.

With the addition of mini chocolate chips in the batter plus garnished on top, it's a perfect loaded with chocolate chip cake.

This cake is great for any occasion, dinner party, or potluck gathering.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Shopping List to make this cake:

Cake Batter:

white cake mix

oil

evaporated milk

butter

water

vanilla

almond extract

instant vanilla pudding

Frosting:

marshmallow fluff

powdered sugar

butter

vanilla

milk

mini chocolate chips for garnish

Step-by-Step Doctored Cake Mix Chocolate Chip Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13 x 9 sheet pan Beat the white cake mix with egg whites with an electric mixer Add the oil, butter, water, milk, pudding mix, vanilla, and almond extract until evenly blended Fold in chocolate chips Baked for 30 to 35 minutes then cool completely Make the fluffy white frosting Spread on the cooled cake with mini chocolate chips For complete printable measurements and instructions scroll to the recipe card at the end of this post

>For a complete recipe for this Chocolate Chip cake click here for a printable copy<