Cowboy Everything Cookies

These are the most popular cookie on the net called Cowboy cookies, but they also have so many other names.

The cowboy cookie, often even called the everything cookies, Laura Bush cookies, DoubleTree style, has several delicious ingredients in them.

These cookies are oatmeal base cookies with 3 different kinds of fat for flavor, crunch, and softness.

I have adapted these cowboy cookies to be soft inside and crunchy outside. You can add so many variations and make them your own style.

These cowboy cookies are the best combination of flavors and one of our family's all-time favorites.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients List You Will Need to Make Cowboy Cookies:

old fashioned oats do no use quick-cooking

flour

brown sugar

white sugar

cinnamon

salt

eggs

baking soda

baking powder

butter

shortening

vanilla

coconut

pecans chopped or any kind of nuts you like

semisweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, white chips, or a combo

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat the sugars and all the butter, and shortening together until fluffy around 3 minutes (I use an industrial mixer). Add the eggs and vanilla. Add the baking soda, powder, then stir in the flour and oats. Add the coconut, pecans, and chocolate chips or peanut butter chips. I even mix them up sometimes. These are also great with other candy-coated chocolate pieces. The batter is very thick I use a medium-sized ice cream scoop. You can also roll the dough into golf size balls and put them on parchment or Silpat mat to bake. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until they start to brown on top depending on how big you make yours and how crispy you like them.

>>Print these instructions with the complete recipe here<<