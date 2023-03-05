If you're a fan of a BLT sandwich, you're really going to flip over our BLT DIP with the addition of creamy mayonnaise, and sour cream loaded with crispy fried bacon it's so addicting.

It’s served cold and topped with layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes and served with a variety of chips, pita points toasted, or vegetables perfect for that next game-day get-together.

Seriously one of the best dips ever, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce tomatoes with the creamiest flavored dip in the middle of it to scoop up with any kind of bread or chips you like.

This great appetizer recipe will be the next hit no matter who you serve to that's a bacon lover!



Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

shreds or chopped fine of Romaine lettuce (or you can buy bagged shredded iceberg if you prefer)

sour cream

granulated garlic powder

white pepper

mayonnaise or more to taste (you can use salad dressing also if you love the sweeter brands)

crumbled crunchy cooked bacon

chopped Roma (plum) tomatoes or use grape tomatoes chopped (a good sweet brand)

Optional Garnish: shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese and 2 teaspoons or more o fresh chopped Italian parsley ( for color) or dill weed

Instructions:

Mix the creamy ingredients until well-combined fold in the bacon

Serve on a bed of chopped lettuce, and chopped tomatoes garnish with more bacon and serve with the toasted bread of choice.

