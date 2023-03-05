BLT Dip

Claudia Lamascolo

If you're a fan of a BLT sandwich, you're really going to flip over our BLT DIP with the addition of creamy mayonnaise, and sour cream loaded with crispy fried bacon it's so addicting.

It’s served cold and topped with layers of crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes and served with a variety of chips, pita points toasted, or vegetables perfect for that next game-day get-together.

Seriously one of the best dips ever, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce tomatoes with the creamiest flavored dip in the middle of it to scoop up with any kind of bread or chips you like.

This great appetizer recipe will be the next hit no matter who you serve to that's a bacon lover!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykTzv_0l8Jdg6f00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

  • shreds or chopped fine of Romaine lettuce (or you can buy bagged shredded iceberg if you prefer)
  • sour cream
  • granulated garlic powder
  • white pepper
  • mayonnaise or more to taste (you can use salad dressing also if you love the sweeter brands)
  • crumbled crunchy cooked bacon
  • chopped Roma (plum) tomatoes or use grape tomatoes chopped (a good sweet brand)
  • Optional Garnish: shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese and 2 teaspoons or more o fresh chopped Italian parsley ( for color) or dill weed

Instructions:

  • Mix the creamy ingredients until well-combined fold in the bacon
  • Serve on a bed of chopped lettuce, and chopped tomatoes garnish with more bacon and serve with the toasted bread of choice.

Other Favorite Recipes

Game Day Recipes

30 Appetizers and Side Dishes

5 Stuffed French Breads

Party Food Recipes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BIT dip# bacon dip# appetizer recipes# dip recipes

Comments / 1

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
5K followers

More from Claudia Lamascolo

Pancake Casserole

Pancake Breakfast Casserole is the perfect all-in-one pan breakfast with so many possibilities. This sheet pan breakfast casserole is great even for a quick weeknight or weekend meal when you're in a hurry.

Read full story

Scalloped Cheddar Bacon Potatoes

This is an easy recipe made with stout beer and lots of cheese is great for any potato lover and everyone that tastes this fabulous scalloped rich creamy sauce goes back for seconds!

Read full story
3 comments

Slow Cooker Corned Beef

Slow Cooker Corned Beef in beer makes the most tender brisket plus the juice is perfect for gravy over potatoes. This roast is usually cooked slowly to make sure the meat fork is tender since it's tougher meat.

Read full story
2 comments

Anchovies with Spaghetti

St. Joseph’s Spaghetti (Spaghetti di San Giuseppe) is a plain dish of long strands of pasta topped with toasted breadcrumbs, sometimes pine nuts toasted with a little orange zest, fresh minced parsley, and currents.

Read full story

Chocolate Chip Cake

If you love chocolate chip cake, this doctored cake mix is going to be a fun quick super easy way to whip up your favorite flavor cake in a hurry. This cake starts out with a white cake mix and with just a few pantry ingredients, you're going to fool everyone that you didn't bake this cake from scratch.

Read full story

Cowboy Everything Cookies

These are the most popular cookie on the net called Cowboy cookies, but they also have so many other names. The cowboy cookie, often even called the everything cookies, Laura Bush cookies, DoubleTree style, has several delicious ingredients in them.

Read full story
8 comments

Cannoli Tarts

In a hurry, and don't have the cylinders to make cannoli shells?. No problem using a cupcake tin we got you covered with these easy copycat cannoli tarts they're so easy and delicious that you're going to be completely happy with these little gems in taste.

Read full story

Sour Cream Muffins

These are basic sour cream muffins that are so versatile they can be anything from sweet to savory with a few creative mix-ins. They may not be the prettiest muffin out there but they are sure delicious in every bite.

Read full story
5 comments

Porcupine Meatballs

If you enjoy tomato sauce and meatballs,this may be a new favorite way to make this classic casserole porcupine meatballs. The meatballs have the addition of rice and how which got its name back in the 1960s.

Read full story
6 comments

Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Peppers

These Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Peppers are a delicious twist to the classic stuffed pepper using chicken, cheese, and rice. The meal is prepared usually with leftovers, however, frozen cubed bread boneless chicken, or whatever you prefer can be used in this recipe, it's so easy!

Read full story
3 comments

Mary Ann Cakes

Mary Ann cakes are shortcakes made with white cake or sponge cake with a filled depression in the center that can be fruit, jams, lemon curd, or pastry cream with buttercream icing and coconut.

Read full story
2 comments

Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

Here are two easy recipes for a delicious vintage Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake. The first recipe is all made from scratch and a moist delicious a little more time-consuming fabulous old recipe of mom's.

Read full story
6 comments

Pasta Sauce with Sausage

This Fusillioni Pasta with Sausage is a fun-shaped pasta with sausage and so easy to make but the best part is it will feed a large family with a gourmet fresh ragu economically.

Read full story

Orange Scallops

This recipe for Seared Scallop alla Orange is off the charts in gourmet flavor made in less than 20 minutes and you will impress everyone including yourself with this easy seafood dish!

Read full story

Pork Wellington

This Easy Stuffed Pork Wellington is a perfect choice when hosting a dinner party it's so simple and delicious. Our pork tenderloin stuffed inside this puff pastry sounded so intimidating to make but it's really easier than I ever imagined.

Read full story

Apple Zucchini Bread

This Apple Zucchini Bread is the perfect fall loaf of sweet moist bread for breakfast. As soon as the season for apples hit the market and zucchini is still in abundance at the farmer's market, we enjoy this when that first snap of cooler weather starts.

Read full story
3 comments

Almond Brittle

This buttery rum confection is my late mom's recipe from the early 1960s and also was my Dad's favorite candy of all time. Mom would make several batches during the holiday season because dad would eat it so fast it was one of his guilty pleasures.

Read full story

Soft Wedding Cookies

These cookies have several names you may also be familiar with IE: Ciambellini, Anginetti, Ginette's, Love Knots, Tadals, Italian Lemon Drops, Anise, or Lemon Cookies, we just called them Italian Wedding Tray Cookies.

Read full story
1 comments

Buttermilk Apple Streusel Cake

Buttermilk Apple Streusel Cake is light, fruity, and sweet, with an amazing streusel topping and one of the most asked-for coffee cakes I make. This tender apple-filledbuttermilk cakeis loaded with apples and the cinnamon crunchy topping is so addicting it's great any time of day.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy