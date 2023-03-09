Mary Ann Cakes

Mary Ann cakes are shortcakes made with white cake or sponge cake with a filled depression in the center that can be fruit, jams, lemon curd, or pastry cream with buttercream icing and coconut.

This pastry is one that I grew up with in Central Utica, New York that was made in several local bakeries.

I can still remember back in the 1960s when dad would bring these home in a box tied with string and I knew immediately what these special cakes were inside.

The white cake was delicious with just a little coating of frosting that held the coconut onto the cake then the middle had a variety of filling mostly strawberry or red raspberry.

When he would take me into the bakery I use to marvel at the larger cakes they made behind the glass where the pastries were kept chilled.

Our entire recipe for these shortcakes is made from scratch or you can take a shortcut using a cake mix, with pie filling in the center, storebought icing, and coconut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wOxt_0l3x8m6K00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients To Gather making Mary Ann Cakes

  • white cake made from scratch or mix-to-package instructions (or our sponge cake recipe)
  • homemade buttercream icing recipe or use any store-bought icing
  • sweetened shredded coconut
  • strawberry filling, jams, pudding, lemon curd, pie filling
  • Tools: electric beater, shortcake pan, or depression-style tart pan

Step-by-Step Mary Ann Cakes

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a shortcake pan with a depression in the center
  2. Prepare your favorite white cake or spongecake with our homemade recipes 
  3. Bake the cake shortcakes and cool them completely
  4. Freeze the cakes (this will keep crumbs from getting into the frosting)
  5. Make the buttercream icing (see the recipe in the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post)
  6. Remove from the freezer and frost the edges
  7. Roll into sweetened coconut
  8. Fill with your favorite fruit filling or other suggestions below (shown is homemade strawberry filling)

Complete Step by Step Recipe Instructions that are Printable can be found here















