Here are two easy recipes for a delicious vintage Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake.



The first recipe is all made from scratch and a moist delicious a little more time-consuming fabulous old recipe of mom's.

If you want a moist delicious chocolate cake, this is it, look no further, it's the best chocolate cake recipe on the planet, at least for all the chocolate cake lovers in our family!



Check out the printable recipe card for this vintage old recipe that will make you literally lick the beaters, just like we did as kids!



Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Shopping List:

unsweetened cocoa powder

all-purpose flour

baking soda

baking powder

eggs

sugar

vanilla extract

mayonnaise

water or strong coffee

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and lightly flour ( or line the pan with parchment paper) either a 13 x 9 sheet pan or bundt pan. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and baking powder to use later in the recipe. In another larger bowl use an electric mixer at high speed, beating the eggs, sugar, and vanilla for 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Beat in the mayonnaise at low speed until blended. Stir in the flour mixture with water, then pour into the pan you're using Bake around 30 minutes for the sheet cake or around 55 minutes for the bundt pan, using the toothpick method or a pick of spaghetti to see if it comes out clean in the deepest part of the cake.

