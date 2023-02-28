Pasta Sauce with Sausage

This Fusillioni Pasta with Sausage is a fun-shaped pasta with sausage and so easy to make but the best part is it will feed a large family with a gourmet fresh ragu economically.

The kids always asked for this meal during the week, it's certainly satisfying and filled their tummy and even the pickiest of eaters loved this fun fusilli corkscrew-shaped pasta.

It became not only one of the kid's favorite meals in our home but one of the tastiest meals to prepare in no time, and sometimes I even substituted sausage with ground beef if I didn't have it on hand.

There are many variations you can add to get even more vegetables and protein into this dish to become even more chock full of vitamins we will leave you a list of additions you can add.

This is a curly-style pasta called fusilli. The pasta compliments a hardy ragu-style sauce as it clings to each noodle perfectly in every bite!

Shopping List:

fusilli pasta or any other of your choice cooked to package instructions fresh tomatoes, your favorite homemade sauce, or a favorite marinara store-bought jarred Italian sausage or another meat you prefer (boneless chicken, pork, ground sirloin) granulated garlic powder fresh basil cabernet, merlot of chicken broth salt, pepper Parmesano Reggiano cheese or Pecorino Romano cheese oregano olive oil, white onion, carrot

Instructions:

Saute the loose sausage in a large frying pan with two tablespoons of olive oil Let it get a little crunchy brown and crispy up a bit. Add the minced vegetables into the pan and both garlic. Saute for around 2 minutes. Add the broth, tomatoes, and around 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper to your own taste, fresh basil, and oregano if using. On low heat simmer this until all the vegetables are cooked and soft which takes around 15 to 20 minutes. Cook the pasta to package instructions (we like it al dente). Add some white wine, pasta water, or chicken broth if the sauce gets too thick. Serve over cooked pasta

Printable Recipe >>Fusillioni Pasta with Sausage directions

