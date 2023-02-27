Orange Scallops

This recipe for Seared Scallop alla Orange is off the charts in gourmet flavor made in less than 20 minutes and you will impress everyone including yourself with this easy seafood dish!

This buttery orange sauce is a combination of freshly grated orange zest and orange marmalade a match made in scallop heaven.

The taste is a magnificent burst of citrusy sunshine, and seriously folks these flavors are too good to even describe you just have to take my word for it.

Scallops cook quickly and if you're serving seafood lovers these can be on the table quickly during a busy weeknight yet elegant enough to serve to guests in less than 20 minutes.

If you don't want to be fancy about the side dish just cook up some plain white rice and pour this delectable butter orange sauce on it, it's simply fabulous!

﻿We really love this dish served with Almondine Rice as a side dish or when entertaining guests with Cacio de Pepe pasta.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients

scallops

orange marmalade

naval or blood oranges juice and zest

chili powder or sweet paprika

butter

fresh parsley and fresh basil

granulated garlic powder

fresh garlic

olive oil

salt, pepper

Step-by-Step Instructions

heat the pan before adding the oil sear the scallops in oil quickly for no more than 4 to 5 minutes (around 1 1/2 minutes on each side) add the garlic to the pan for 1 minute set the scallops aside keeping them warm simmer orange sauce for 3 minutes serve with rice or any other sides you prefer with seafood like maybe our Garlic Roasted Asparagus or Elegant Chantilly Potatoes

